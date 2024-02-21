Industries

    Newlands Cricket Ground renamed amidst World Sports Betting and WPCA partnership renewal

    21 Feb 2024
    South Africa’s Premier Sportsbook, World Sports Betting has announced a renewed partnership with the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) fraternity that will see them take over as headline sponsor of the professional Men and Women teams playing out of the province in local CSA 4-Day, CSA 1-Day and CSA T20 competitions.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Further cementing the partnership, the famous Newlands Cricket Ground will also be renamed World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground.

    Expressing his delight, World Sports Betting CEO Warren Tannous called the partnership a match made in heaven.

    “We have a history with the club, having sponsored the then Cape Cobras previously” said Tannous. “As the current sponsor of the World Sports Betting Cape Met, the Western Cape has become a stronghold for our brand and seeing our orange return to Newlands is something we are really excited about.”

    Speaking on the synergy of the partnership, sponsorship manager Yolandi Venter said that the brand has wanted to invest in Cricket and the Western Province team was always on their radar.

    “We have multiple retail outlets in and around Cape Town and our brand has been well supported by the local community. Being able to give back by investing in local cricket just made sense to us as a brand,” she said.

    “We are thrilled to have a new title sponsor on board. This is not the first time that we have worked with World Sports Betting, and it is wonderful to welcome back an old friend. Our Union and teams are in a good position at the moment with several men and lady players representing at various national team levels and as the current holders of the domestic 50 over competition, we are moving forward rapidly. World Sports Betting has noticed this and to have them on board for a three season initial spell is additional motivation.

    “We want to thank them for putting their trust in us and we believe that this will be the start of a successful and exciting period,” added Johannes Adams, president of WPCA.

    The partnership will launch 7 March 2024 with the start of the domestic CSA T20 competition

