Ratanga Park: Century City's new mixed-use node for astute property investors

Nestled within Century City, Rabie Property Group is developing a modern urban oasis that seamlessly blends tranquility with urban convenience. The new Ratanga Park and waterbody is the most recent and significant addition to the greater Bridgeways precinct. This expansive 16-hectare green park was developed with an investment exceeding R100m. Ratanga Park offers investors a mix of premium residential properties that will sit alongside a mix of new commercial offerings.

Nine Palms

The continuing success of Ratanga Park is the result of innovative urban planning. The design of this residential and commercial node is inspired by the principles of new urbanism, evolving the ideals of traditional village models. This approach, championed by Rabie, promotes inclusive, sustainable, and dynamic urban spaces, offering residents a smart neighbourhood concept where all essential amenities are within easy reach and set within a lush urban oasis.

Mariska Auret, director at Rabie, explains: “The developments at Ratanga Park in Century City align with this principle. Here we integrate three essential components – green residential neighbourhoods, modern workplaces, and bustling shopping districts – into a convenient triangle, ensuring that residents have easy access to everything on their doorstep.”

This walkable neighbourhood, of which Ratanga Park forms the nucleus, offers proximity to an extensive array of lifestyle amenities, including a growing list of five hotels, thirteen restaurants, three gyms, world-class conferencing facilities and easy access to the Century City Arts Trail and the renowned Canal Walk Shopping Centre.

On Park

The unparalleled success of Rabie’s second residential offering at Ratanga Park, Nine Palms, underscores the insatiable demand for premium sectional title developments set within smart and secure precincts like this one at Century City. Nine Palms launched in May 2022 and sold out in record time. New owners could move in from December 2023 and astute property investors are already reaping rewards with premium two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments comfortably attracting monthly rentals over R25,000. Entry level studios are attracting monthly rentals of R12,000 on unfurnished long-term leases.

Devon Usher, CEO at Property World, the exclusive selling agents for the development says: “We have seen numerous profitable re-sales already taking place. The ever-growing reality of semigration to the Western Cape, along with rising property values and diminishing stock, within Ratanga Park specifically, has favoured very well for investors with excellent rental returns and multiple tenant applications per apartment.” Nine Palms is expecting an EDGE (excellence in design for greater efficiencies) certification from the Green Building Council of South Africa later in the year.

Following this success, On Park launched in 2023, is currently under construction and nestled between Century Boulevard and Ratanga Park, with the aim to also achieve an EDGE certification once completed. This circular building will comprise 125 apartments including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. “We only have six ground floor garden units available,” says Usher. “These are ideal for those wanting the privacy of an enclosed garden with extended views of the park.”

This premium development will also boast modern architecture and superb interior finishes.

Ratanga Park

“Due to incredible investor and rental demand, we are launching a fourth residential development within Ratanga Park in the first half of 2024, named Park Place,” says Auret. Additionally, Park Place will include exceptional lifestyle amenities within the development itself, including a clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Residents will enjoy panoramic views over the park’s expansive waterbody.

Given the growing boom in demand for exclusive property opportunities within Ratanga Park and the demonstrated return on investment for investors and home occupiers alike, Rabie will retain all remaining sites set within the park for sectional title opportunities. As such, Oasis Life, the company’s established retirement option based on a Life Rights model, will launch later this year in Sunningdale, rather than proceeding at Ratanga Park. Auret concludes: “This ensures we are poised to meet pent up demand for investment property within this established and growing mixed-use node.”

Junxion Park, a 12,000 square metre commercial development, will be built at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Slipstream Way and provide flexible office spaces and a restaurant. Cipla has chosen Junxion Park as its new headquarters – a testament to the precinct's commercial appeal to high-profile organisations seeking a secure and stylish location.

Junxion Park

Ratanga Park stands not just as an urban oasis but as a testament to Rabie’s commitment to crafting urban mixed-use spaces where security and a premium lifestyle experience converge – making this a true haven for astute property investors.

For those interested in opportunities within Ratanga Park, Rabie welcomes enquiries via email: az.oc.eibar@ofni or via their website: www.rabie.co.za.