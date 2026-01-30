New independent school breaks ground in KZN

On KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, construction has officially begun on Seaton House - a new, independent school that is set to open its doors in January 2027.

Supplied image: Artist's rendering of Seaton House

Underpinned by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) curriculum, Seaton House is described as a co-educational school with a Christian foundation, offering a continuous educational journey from Grade 0000 through to Grade 12. Purpose-built as a biophilic campus, the school has been designed as a living classroom where academic rigour, character formation, sport, culture and a deep connection to nature are intentionally woven together.

Positioned for emerging residential communities

The 25-hectare campus is located on the seaward side of the N2 between Seaton Estate and Lalela Estate, within close reach of established and emerging residential communities including Springvale, Brettenwood, Dunkirk, Elaleni and Zululami. Improved access via the upgraded P228 provincial road and the new N2 interchange, due for completion in 2026, will provide reliable connectivity for families across the region.

Designed to work with the natural landscape, the campus incorporates 12 hectares of protected wetlands, boardwalks and discovery trails, outdoor learning pods, sensory and food gardens, and a terraced amphitheatre, which aim to encourage curiosity and experiential learning in natural surroundings.

Phase 1 of construction is being delivered by Construction ID and will provide the core infrastructure required for the school’s opening. This includes an administration building, a 450-seat auditorium, junior and senior classroom blocks, and a central Main Square that defines the heart of the campus.

Former polo fields are being repurposed into two rugby pitches, a cricket oval and a netball or multi-use court, ensuring that sport is embedded from the outset. Fundraising has already begun for future facilities, including a swimming pool and a synthetic hockey surface.

More than 475 families have already registered interest and over 170 formal applications have been received for the opening grades, which will include Grade 0000 to Grade 6 and Grade 8. The school will add grades year by year until the full Grade 0000 to Grade 12 pathway is established.

Reflecting on the significance of breaking ground, Seaton House board chair and project lead Elwyn van den Aardweg said, “Seeing construction begin is a meaningful moment for all of us. We are deeply grateful to all who have believed in this vision and partnered with us to turn it into reality.”

Supplied image: Professional team at the Seaton House ground-breaking

Seaton Commercial precinct

Seaton House is the first development to beging within the broader Seaton Commercial precinct, setting the tone for a mixed-use node that will also include retail, medical and office components currently in planning.

Speaking on behalf of the principal contractor, Construction ID director Stuart Blacklaw said, “At a time when KwaZulu-Natal is seeing renewed momentum through major projects that draw confidence and investment back to the province, it is a privilege to be involved in a school that contributes so directly to long-term community growth.”

Commenting on the broader context, Geoff Perkins, managing director of Collins Residential, said, “We are excited to see Seaton House lead the way as the first phase of Seaton Commercial comes to life. Education anchors communities. A school like Seaton House doesn’t just serve families; it establishes permanence, attracts long-term investment and helps create a precinct where people want to live, work and belong.”

The professional team is led by architect Elserie Pretorius of TCRPV and landscape architect Bernice Rumble of Land Art Studio, supported by civil, structural, environmental and traffic consultants. Together, they have shaped a campus that is both highly functional and deeply responsive to its natural setting.

Supplied image: Aerial view of the Seaton House site

Broader benefits

Beyond the classroom, Seaton House is expected to deliver broader community benefits, including local employment during construction, opportunities for community engagement and the protection and rewilding of ecological buffers.

Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2026, allowing time for furniture installation, staff onboarding and operational readiness ahead of the school’s opening in January 2027.

For more information, visit www.seatonhouse.co.za