DBSA and Shoprite Foundation launch first joint robotics lab in Mpumalanga

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), in partnership with the Shoprite Foundation, launched their first jointly funded robotics laboratory at the Siyifunile Secondary School in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga on 12 March 2026. The project, implemented by Sifiso EdTech and Social Coding, will provide students with hands-on experience in robotics and digital literacy, supporting future-ready learning and expanding access to critical 21st century skills across the region.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to expand access to technology-enabled learning in underserved communities and strengthen digital literacy within the schooling system.

Chief economist and group executive: strategy and sustainability at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Zeph Nhleko stated, “This initiative is more than the handover of a lab; it is the activation of a transformative ecosystem that integrates infrastructure, digital skills development and community empowerment.”

“We believe infrastructure must create opportunity. Through partnerships that combine our catalytic capital with partners’ technical expertise, we are helping equip young people with the digital skills they need to participate in a technology-driven economy,” added Nhleko.

The collaboration brings together the Shoprite Foundation’s experience in education and youth development with the DBSA’s development mandate to support long-term social and digital infrastructure that expands learning opportunities for young people.

According to Maude Modise, director of the Shoprite Foundation, the Mpumalanga lab forms part of the Foundation’s broader education and skills development strategy.

“Expanding our robotics programme into Mpumalanga strengthens our focus on building digital capability within the schooling system, building on the four labs already established in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape,” says Modise. “We are intentional about creating interventions that support progression through high school rather than isolated exposure.”

“The aim is to establish a clear learning track that develops problem-solving, digital fluency and future-facing skills in a sustained way,” she adds.

The lab introduces a structured learning pathway from Grade 8 through to matric. Grades 8 and 9 will follow curriculum-aligned Coding and Robotics within the formal school timetable, while Grades 10 to 12 will participate in an after-school programme focused on artificial intelligence, innovation and career readiness.

Implementation of the programme is supported by technology education partners Sifiso EdTech and Social Coding South Africa. Sifiso EdTech is responsible for curriculum alignment, educator training and integrating Coding and Robotics into the Grades 8 and 9 timetable in line with CAPS requirements. Social Coding South Africa delivers the DBSA-supported after-school AI and career readiness programme for Grades 10 to 12, guiding learners through applied projects, innovation challenges and exposure to technology competitions and workplace environments.

“Every element of the lab is designed to be technically sound and integrated into the school timetable,” says Xoliswa Mahlangu, head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso EdTech.

“Our modules develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication and computer literacy, ensuring the lab becomes an active learning environment,” added Thembiso Magajana, founder of Social Coding South Africa.

The launch underscores the shared commitment of the DBSA and the Shoprite Foundation to expanding access to digital learning opportunities and equipping learners with practical, future-oriented skills that prepare them for participation in South Africa’s evolving digital economy.

About Sifiso EdTech

Sifiso EdTech is a proudly South African-based international provider of specialised coding and robotics products, teacher training, technology curricula and services.

Sifiso EdTech provides turn-key educational robotics solutions to schools – taking care of everything from setting up robotic centre infrastructure, to providing teachers with the necessary kits, teaching materials and training.

Sifiso EdTech is a Level 1 B-BBEE supplier of education technology and the official partner and distributor of the UBTECH education products as well as distribution partner for ELECFREAKS products. Having worked with government on the pilot rollout of the national coding and robotics curriculum, we guarantee that all coding and robotics solutions meet and exceed the South African government requirements for coding and robotics in schools.

Sifiso Edtech is part of the Sifiso Learning Group (Pty) (Ltd) portfolio, a private education group focused on the development of an African-centred education ecosystem founded by Sizwe Nxasana and Dr Judy Dlamini.

Media contact

Karin Jacobsen

Head: Marketing, sales and communication

moc.osifis@j.niraK

0828459076



