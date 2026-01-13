Future Nation Schools does it again, celebrating another 100% IEB matric pass

Future Nation Schools proudly celebrates the achievements of its Class of 2025, marking another year of a 100% overall pass rate in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric examinations. Since its first matric cohort, Future Nation Schools has never recorded a pass rate below 100% – a sustained record that speaks to the strength, consistency and intention behind its unique Project-Based Learning (PBL) approach to teaching and learning.

97 candidates completed their matric examinations at FNS in 2025, with 93 learners (96%) achieving Bachelor passes. The cohort achieved 135 distinctions, continuing a tradition of strong academic performance underpinned by deep learning that is sustained, meaningful and applied – not driven by memorisation alone.

The strength of these results is underscored when viewed against national IEB outcomes. In the 2025 IEB National Senior Certificate examinations, 98.31% of candidates passed nationally with 89.12% achieving Bachelor passes. By comparison, FNS recorded a 100% pass rate with a 96% Bachelor Pass and 4% Diploma Pass, reflecting a significant outperformance at both levels.

Celebrating exceptional achievement

“Behind every result is a learner who was supported, challenged and believed in,” said Nkanyezi Makhari, CEO of Future Nation Schools. “A 100% pass rate sustained year after year is not accidental. It reflects a school culture built on consistency, high expectations and deep support for learners, parents and educators. The Class of 2025 demonstrates what is possible when learners are guided to understand their work, apply it confidently and persevere through challenge. We celebrate this cohort with immense pride.”

This culture of belief and consistency is reflected in both subject performance and individual excellence.

The FNS Class of 2025 demonstrated strong performance in key subjects, achieving 10 distinctions in Mathematics and 8 distinctions in English with the following learners delivering outstanding individual results:

Blessing Dzonzie (7 distinctions)



Bokang Makhubedu (7 distinctions)



Thapelo Ramphele (6 distinctions)



Lesetja Kale (5 distinctions)



Siphoesihle Mvelase (5 distinctions)

Beyond distinctions, two learners from the Class of 2025 received national-level recognition from the IEB. Blessing Dzonzie was included on the IEB Commendable Achievement List, recognising learners who achieved top 5% performance in five subjects as well as a Level 7 rating in Life Orientation. Bokang Makhubedu was recognised for achieving a top 1% result in IsiZulu First Additional Language.

Their achievements reflect academic excellence grounded in understanding, discipline and confidence – hallmarks of FNS’ approach.

What this achievement represents

Founded in 2017 by Dr Sizwe Nxasana and Dr Judy Dlamini and part of the Sifiso Learning Group, FNS was built on the belief that education should be relevant, purposeful and deeply connected to the world learners will inherit.

With campuses in Fleurhof and Lyndhurst, the school follows the CAPS curriculum and delivers it through PBL – integrating technology, Afrocentric perspectives and real-world problem-solving to develop confident, capable young people equipped to navigate a complex and changing world.

FNS’ commitment to teaching and learning has also been recognised on a global stage. In 2025, Future Nation Schools hosted the world’s first K-12 track at the 10th International Research Symposium on Project-Based Learning, held under the auspices of the Aalborg UNESCO Centre for Problem and Project-Based Learning – positioning the school as a global leader in PBL.

Reflecting on what FNS’ continued success represents, Dr Nxasana said: “The IEB tests learners’ ability to apply knowledge in complex contexts. Each graduating class strengthens our conviction that an African-centred, future-focused education built on Project-Based Learning prepares young people not just to pass exams, but to shape the world ahead of them. We congratulate each learner in the Class of 2025 and look forward to seeing the impact they will make beyond our school gates.”

The Class of 2025 now joins a growing community of FNS alumni, leaving school with strong results, strong thinking and a strong sense of possibility – well prepared for what lies ahead.



