Class of 2025: Impaq celebrates exceptional results, higher bachelor passes, and total of 558 distinctions

Results show year-on-year gains in both bachelor passes and overall passes, alongside a rise in total distinctions.

Impaq Matric results

Total distinctions: 558 (up from 490 in 2024)



Bachelor passes: 767 (up from 661 in 2024)



Total passes: 1,430 (up from 1,205 in 2024)

“To every matriculant, parent and teacher who put in the work this year - well done,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Schooling of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “These results show steady commitment, and the lift in bachelor and overall passes reflects that effort.”

Remarkably, the class of 2025 entered high school in the shadow of Covid-19. In 2020, while completing Grade 7 amid lockdowns and rotational timetables, their transition to Grade 8 was shaped by backlogs and hybrid learning in 2021. They advanced into the FET phase in 2023, sat Sacai’s compulsory common assessments in June 2025, and have now completed Grade 12—a full high-school journey navigated through disruption, consolidation, and steady progress.

Impaq Top 10 (NSC 2025)

Impaq’s Top 10 matriculants set the pace for the Class of 2025, each completing seven subjects with averages between 81.14% and 92.29%.

Drawn from across South Africa, this group showcases standout strengths across languages, commerce and STEM - among them Mathematics (up to 96%), Business Studies (98%), Afrikaans FAL (95%), CAT (91%) and English HL (88%). Their performances underline what disciplined study, clear structure and steady teacher support can deliver in home and online schooling.

Congratulations to the following top students of Class of 2025:

Georgia Anne Constanti – 92.29%

Dylan Case – 85.43%

Yoosuf Ramith – 83.86%

Jaya Rose Honeywill – 83.43%

Annebell Rita Linde – 83.14%

Sumayyah Olayinka Ajayi – 82.86%

Bernard Naudé – 82.57%

Thulisile Lisakhanya Roxiso – 82.00%

Anke Saaiman – 81.29%

Corban Joan Craig – 81.14%



Overall, Impaq students achieved a total number of 558 distinctions cross 21 subjects.

Chris Klopper, CEO at SACAI, explains, “The release of the results emanates from a comprehensive process of interaction with Umalusi, the quality assurer. The quality assurer’s process comprised the following to ensure that the quality of the results of the three examination bodies is on par with each other and that parents and candidates can be assured of the credibility and quality of the results, i.e.:

The moderation of all question papers;

The monitoring of the examination writing centres;

The moderation of the marking process that was conducted at the offices of Sacai;

The moderation of the SBA marks of the candidates;

The monitoring of the capturing of the examination marks; and

The formal approval of the results.



Home and online schooling success amidst challenges

The achievements of these learners come at a time when more families are exploring alternative education options. Homeschooling offers parents and students a way to overcome challenges such as school placement issues, language barriers, and overcrowded classrooms.

Impaq’s focus remains on equipping families with the resources and support they need to meet education requirements and deliver quality learning experiences in the home environment.

“Distance and online learning are no longer a “second-best” alternative for many families - it has become a practical and effective model that offers flexibility, accessibility, and, increasingly, proven academic success,” Klopper says.

"The quality of distance education providers that make use of the latest technology for teaching, continuous assessment and proctoring has improved with leaps and bounds over last few years. It is now clearly a viable alternative model for quality education. Based on the success of these institutions, SACAI has identified best practice principles that will form part of an advocacy programme to ensure that all institutions are drawn up to the highest common denominator,” Mr Klopper concluded.

About Impaq

For over 20 years, Impaq has been dedicated to revolutionising education, offering accessible learning solutions for everyone. As part of the Optimi Group, Impaq is split into two distinct offerings: Impaq Homeschooling, the leading Grade R to 12 home education curriculum provider in South Africa, and the Impaq Online School, which offers Grade 4 to 12 learners all the benefits of a traditional school with the added flexibility and convenience of online learning.



