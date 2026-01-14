Nearly 23,000 pupils still unplaced as term begins

Against this backdrop, education providers say parents are asking two sets of questions at once: “How do we secure a place now?” and “What is our Plan B if we don’t?”

Here are some practical steps for those caught in placement bottlenecks – from documenting applications and tracking provincial deadlines to understanding recognised alternatives that keep learning on track.

“Most families still want their first-choice school, and departments are working to place learners,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “But when the clock runs down, parents also need a credible pathway that protects the academic record and daily routine. We encourage families to plan in parallel: continue engaging with your district on placement while you map a structured learning option at home should you need it.”

Gauteng officials say the province has narrowed its own backlog to about 4,858 Grade 1 and 8 learners, with late applications open through 30 January 2026, and offers being released on a rolling basis. Departments in the Western Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have also acknowledged outstanding lists and ongoing appeals as schools prepare for the first day.

Schoonwinkel emphasises that 'alternative' does not mean 'informal': home education in Grades R–9 requires provincial registration, while learners in Grades 10–12 who opt for distance education complete the NSC through an assessment body accredited by Umalusi. Families also retain social and co-curricular opportunities through sport, arts and more, which many use to maintain a balanced routine during placement uncertainty.

“Parents’ primary concern is credibility – is this route legal and recognised? And the answer is a resounding yes,” Schoonwinkel adds. “If an alternative route is necessary – even temporarily – the weekly plan, assessment calendar and reporting must be clear from day one. That’s what helps learners settle quickly while placement issues are resolved.”

For families still waiting this week, Schoonwinkel suggests a simple checklist: confirm the status of all applications and appeals, keep copies of offers or correspondence and explore a weekly learning timetable at home that aligns with the national curriculum. “The aim is not to replace the school you wanted; it’s to prevent lost learning time while the system catches up,” she says.

As the term starts, provincial departments will keep issuing offers and finalising appeals, but for several thousand families, decisions must be made now.

“Every learner deserves a stable start,” Schoonwinkel concludes. “Whether that stability comes via a late placement or a structured alternative at home, the focus should be the same: consistent teaching, credible assessment and a calm daily rhythm until a permanent solution is in place.”

For families who prefer a teacher-led model, Impaq’s Online School offers a timetable of live classes with qualified subject teachers, structured assessments and clear reporting. The daily routine is managed by the school, so parents don’t have to oversee each lesson while still staying informed. It can serve as an interim bridge during placement delays, or as a longer-term solution where the fit proves right for the learner.

For more information, please visit https://impaq.co.za/.



