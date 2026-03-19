South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Varsity VibeASUSCyril Ramaphosa FoundationNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaAfdaRainbow ChickenRichfieldWaterfall School of BusinessSesekoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Varsity Vibe expands student impact with record-breaking campus activation campaign

    After five weeks of early mornings, constant travel, and the hard work and dedication of our team, our first semester campus activations have come to an end. We visited 15 campuses across South Africa, engaging directly with over 10,000 students and achieving more than 85,000 sign-ups during the activation period. None of this would have been possible without the collaboration of our partner brands, including H&M, Mr Price, Virgin Active, Standard Bank, Krispy Kreme, Pieman’s, Game, Makro, Builders, Pick n Pay and Uber.
    Issued by Varsity Vibe
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    Varsity Vibe expands student impact with record-breaking campus activation campaign

    This has strengthened our ability to give South African youth a more fulfilled university experience. As honourable as the pursuit of higher education is, limited financial resources represent a barrier that many students cannot overcome on their own and that is what gives weight to the work we do.

    Our economic climate carries significant uncertainty, particularly for young people. To play a role in easing that burden by bringing what was once out of reach - from affordable clothing and cosmetics, to groceries and textbooks - closer to those who need it most, is a privilege.

    Our goal is to walk the journey with every student from registration to graduation, and each year, our campus activations provide an opportunity to engage closely with the community we’ve built while introducing the benefits of our platform to new students on campus.

    We hope to continue contributing to the academic journeys of South African youth in partnership with the phenomenal brands on our platform. We’ve concluded another successful activation season, and we’re already preparing for the next.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Varsity Vibe
    Varsity Vibe connects over 800,000 South African students and youth with brands, through exclusive deals and discounts. Varsity Vibe has helped over 200 brands build lasting relationships with the youth market, driving sales and revenue, throughout its 13-year history.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz