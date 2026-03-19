Varsity Vibe expands student impact with record-breaking campus activation campaign

After five weeks of early mornings, constant travel, and the hard work and dedication of our team, our first semester campus activations have come to an end. We visited 15 campuses across South Africa, engaging directly with over 10,000 students and achieving more than 85,000 sign-ups during the activation period. None of this would have been possible without the collaboration of our partner brands, including H&M, Mr Price, Virgin Active, Standard Bank, Krispy Kreme, Pieman’s, Game, Makro, Builders, Pick n Pay and Uber.

This has strengthened our ability to give South African youth a more fulfilled university experience. As honourable as the pursuit of higher education is, limited financial resources represent a barrier that many students cannot overcome on their own and that is what gives weight to the work we do.

Our economic climate carries significant uncertainty, particularly for young people. To play a role in easing that burden by bringing what was once out of reach - from affordable clothing and cosmetics, to groceries and textbooks - closer to those who need it most, is a privilege.

Our goal is to walk the journey with every student from registration to graduation, and each year, our campus activations provide an opportunity to engage closely with the community we’ve built while introducing the benefits of our platform to new students on campus.

We hope to continue contributing to the academic journeys of South African youth in partnership with the phenomenal brands on our platform. We’ve concluded another successful activation season, and we’re already preparing for the next.



