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Varsity Vibe expands student impact with record-breaking campus activation campaign
This has strengthened our ability to give South African youth a more fulfilled university experience. As honourable as the pursuit of higher education is, limited financial resources represent a barrier that many students cannot overcome on their own and that is what gives weight to the work we do.
Our economic climate carries significant uncertainty, particularly for young people. To play a role in easing that burden by bringing what was once out of reach - from affordable clothing and cosmetics, to groceries and textbooks - closer to those who need it most, is a privilege.
Our goal is to walk the journey with every student from registration to graduation, and each year, our campus activations provide an opportunity to engage closely with the community we’ve built while introducing the benefits of our platform to new students on campus.
We hope to continue contributing to the academic journeys of South African youth in partnership with the phenomenal brands on our platform. We’ve concluded another successful activation season, and we’re already preparing for the next.
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- Matthew Peter of Varsity Vibe recognised as industry talent at the South African Loyalty Awards 202525 Sep 13:58
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