New exco ready to take Safrea forward

Safrea (Southern African Freelancers' Association) is proud to announce its newly elected executive committee for the next 12-month term after its recent annual general meeting. "This team of volunteers bring a unique blend of expertise, institutional knowledge and fresh ideas to the table, ready to take Safrea forward," said Hush Naidoo, new chairperson of Safrea.

A stronger Safrea in a new era

“Armed with a wealth of experience and equipped with lessons from the past, our new Exco has made meaningful progress in its short tenure of one month. We are committed to building a stronger Safrea – making a significant impact on the future of freelancing in Southern Africa.”

Hush Naidoo, Safrea chairperson

“We are focused to best serve our members, increase member benefits, enhance collaboration, support and create structures for Safrea to thrive as an organisation in a new era. We established an Emerging Region, representing Mpumalanga, North West and Eswatini, after the Free State became an independent region last year.” Safrea is active in seven regions – the others being Gauteng North, Gauteng South, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Hush shared Safrea’s vision, recent achievements and future plans. These include a newly launched Code of Ethics and Conduct, an improved constitution, enhanced service delivery and communication, new digital platforms, fundraising and a robust advocacy framework.

The team of volunteer experts

The following team supports Safrea in realising its highest aspiration of creating Southern Africa’s freelance community of choice: