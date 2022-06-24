Marketing & Media Publishing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicJuta and CompanyPublicis Groupe AfricaMedia24Business Partners LimitedPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBoundlessBusiness and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Publishing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Juta acquires Contractzone and Litigator to expand legal tech solutions

    Issued by Juta and Company
    7 Oct 2024
    7 Oct 2024
    Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd has acquired the businesses Contractzone and Litigator with effect 1 July 2024.
    Brian Wafawarowa, CEO at Juta
    Brian Wafawarowa, CEO at Juta

    For more than 170 years, Juta has been a well-respected presence in South Africa as a premier publisher and provider of trusted legal reference material and academic publications. More recently, Juta is also known for its leading legal technology solutions which include amongst others: Jutastat Evolve for legal research, Practical Insights which provides a practical approach to specialist areas of law, and Legalbrief which reports daily on legal matters in the news.

    “The acquisition of Contractzone and Litigator adds automated legal workflow and practice tools to the Juta product range and is a significant milestone for Juta’s growth, positioning our organisation as a key player in legal technology solutions. The acquisition is aligned with Juta’s strategy and introduces distinctive services and solutions to our product offering,” commented Juta’s CEO, Brian Wafawarowa.

    In an ever-evolving South African information and learning landscape, Juta has remained at the forefront by continuously embracing technological innovation and diversifying services and offerings beyond conventional publishing. These solutions range from accessible e-learning solutions to technology-driven information and research platforms as well as technology-based tools that assist businesses in meeting their objectives.

    Customer-centricity is at the heart of the Contractzone and Litigator technology-enabled range of services. Solutions are customised for the needs of non-legal professionals and corporate users requiring legal content to perform their functions, enabling businesses and organisations to achieve compliance, facilitate good governance, and mitigate risk.

    Juta and Company is a member of Kagiso Media, a profitable and successful black-controlled and managed company, wholly owned by Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH). The organisation has interests in new media, content production, facilities hire, specialised publishing, radio broadcasting, and television.

    More about Contractzone and Litigator

    Contractzone is a legal document automation solution with over 290 precedents featuring multiple clause selections for customised agreements and options for personalisation of contracts and legal documents. In addition, it offers a POPIA legal compliance tool incorporating templates, forms, and checklists together with a personal impact assessment together with a POPIA online training course.

    Litigator is an advanced cloud-based legal workflow solution combined with a legal correspondent network to manage cost-effective legal proceedings.

    Read more: Kagiso Media, Kagiso Tiso Holdings, Brian Wafawarowa, Juta and Company
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz