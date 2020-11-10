Women's Month
Women's Month Company news

#WomensMonth made possible by

Issued by Juta and Company
6 Sep 2024
As we gracefully exit Women's Month, we are reminded that the celebration of women extends far beyond a particular time frame and event. At Juta and Company we continue to proudly highlight its commitment to gender equality with a remarkable 59% female representation in its leadership team, including senior management and executive roles. Celebrating a robust 170-year legacy as a leading specialist publisher and legal technology solutions provider, Juta and Company is dedicated to empowering women within the organisation, fostering their career growth, and supporting their aspirations.
Empowered to lead

Juta’s stalwart customer services manager, Caron Bell is just one of many examples we would like to celebrate. Caron’s journey at Juta is a testament to the company’s commitment to employee development and support. Starting as a junior PA to the warehouse manager over 37 years ago, Caron’s career progression to her current role as customer services manager highlights the impact of targeted training and a nurturing work environment. She fondly recalls the numerous training opportunities she’s had, with a standout moment being her part-time graduation with a BSc Honours in Operations & Management.

"I truly appreciated Juta’s flexibility, which allowed me to balance work while attending lectures twice a week over four years. The company’s family-oriented culture and the strong support system I received at home and work were crucial to my success. Even with the challenges, my belief in the possibilities afforded by this supportive environment played a key role in helping me achieve my career goals," she continued.

Chief human resource officer Zaida Samuels emphasised, "With a two-thirds female workforce, we recognise that women often balance multiple roles. To support this, we have established a flexible work environment, valued family needs, and implemented leave policies that exceed standard legal requirements. It’s practises like these that enable our women to lead on all fronts, from the home to the boardroom. "

Moreover, Juta and Company takes pride in being a level 1 B-BBEE contributor. Through various initiatives, the organisation has empowered female entrepreneurs, enabling them to become suppliers and achieve self-sustainability.

More about Juta

Juta and Company has been a cornerstone of the South African publishing industry for 170 years, earning a reputation as a leading provider of high-quality legal reference materials and academic publications. The company offers essential educational and professional content in both print and electronic formats, catering to a diverse audience with varied information needs.

As a proud member of Kagiso Media, Juta benefits from the extensive resources and expertise of this successful, black-controlled, and managed organisation, which is wholly owned by Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH). Kagiso Media's diverse interests span new media, content production, facilities hire, specialised publishing, radio broadcasting, and television, reinforcing Juta's commitment to delivering top-tier information and content across multiple platforms.

Juta and Company
Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
Let's do Biz