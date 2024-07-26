Legal Law Practice
    Ramaphosa appoints first female chief justice

    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    In a significant milestone for the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed current Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya as chief justice of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2024.
    Image:
    Image: @SAgovnews

    “The appointment follows the President’s consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” said the Presidency in a statement on Thursday.

    In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 22 February 2024, President Ramaphosa informed the Judicial Service Commission of his intention to appoint Maya as the chief justice of the country upon the expiry of Zondo's term of office on 31 August 2024.

    The President invited the Judicial Service Commission to provide its views on the suitability of Maya to hold the office of chief justice.

    Discharging its consultative mandate set out in Section 174(3) of the Constitution, the Commission interviewed Maya on 21 May 2024 to ascertain her suitability to be appointed as chief justice.

    Image source: Getty Images
    ConCourt justice post to remain vacant as JSC lacks viable candidates

    10 Apr 2024

    The Commission subsequently assured the President of Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary in the country based on the interview, Maya’s qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, her experience as a judge in various courts, her past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal and her role as deputy chief justice in the period leading to her nomination by the President.

    The Commissioners also advised that this appointment would be a significant milestone for the country as Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed chief justice.

    “President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming chief justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her,” said the Presidency.

    Maya’s appointment is in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

    Raymond Zondo, Judicial Service Commission, Mandisa Maya, Chief Justice
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

