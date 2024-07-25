Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Contracts signed by minors - are they valid?

    By Jaimee Best
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    Many people are aware that minors have a ‘limited’ capacity when it comes to legally binding themselves and entering contracts, however, the circumstances in which a valid contract can be concluded by a minor are less commonly known.
    Jaimee Best: Candidate Legal Practitioner - Dispute Resolution Practice Group at PH Attorneys
    Jaimee Best: Candidate Legal Practitioner - Dispute Resolution Practice Group at PH Attorneys

    As stipulated in the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, a child, whether male or female, becomes a major upon reaching the age of 18 years. Similar to persons of unsound mind, minor children under the age of 7 do not have contractual capacity. No agreement entered into by these individuals will be valid and either a parent, guardian or curator must enter the contract on the minor’s behalf.

    Minors between the ages of 7 and 18 years of age have a ‘limited’ capacity to act. This lack of capacity may, however, be cured by the assistance or consent of a legal guardian. Exceptions to the limitation on these minors’ contractual capacity include:

    1. Statutory exceptions: This is where legislative provisions contradict the limitation on the contractual capacity of minors. For example, the Wills Act 7 of 1953 stipulates that a minor who is 16 years or older may conclude a valid Will.

    2. A valid contract which does not impose an obligation on a minor but merely confers a right upon them, may be concluded without consent or assistance. This exception would be applicable, for example, when a minor accepts a donation.

    3. When a minor has obtained majority status and may independently participate in commercial dealings. A minor who has concluded a valid marriage obtains majority status, as well as a minor who has been emancipated.

    Image source: Franck Boston –
    Married in community of property: What you need to know about contracts and consent

      7 Jun 2023

    Limping contract

    It is important to take note that if a minor child above the age of 7 has entered into a contract without the required assistance or consent, the contract will be classified as a “limping contract”.

    If a limping contract imposes an obligation on a minor, this obligation will only be recognised if the minor chooses to perform. Therefore, the minor’s parent or guardian may elect to either repudiate or enforce the contract.

    If the contract is enforced and thus ratified, this ratification operates retrospectively, and the contract will become valid and enforceable. On the other hand, any obligation imposed by a limping contract on the other contracting party is legally binding and enforceable.

    Read more: contract, contract consent
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jaimee Best

    Jaimee Best is a Candidate Legal Practitioner from the Dispute Resolution Practice Group at PH Attorneys

    Related

    Image source: tashatuvango –
    Can you challenge a dismissal when the company is in business rescue?
     11 Jun 2024
    Source:
    ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract
    5 Dec 2023
    Image source: Miranda Gioacchino –
    Contracts: Signed and sealed... with an emoji?
     1 Sep 2023
    Image source: Franck Boston –
    Married in community of property: What you need to know about contracts and consent
     7 Jun 2023
    The SCA on Tuesday rejected Siyangena Technologies’ appeal bid. Archive photo of Siyangena’s so-called “speed gates” at Cape Town Station. Photo: Kim Reynolds/GroundUp
    Appeal court trashes Siyangena's R5.5bn appeal bid
     2 Nov 2022
    Jonathan Kaiser
    The impact of the court of public opinion - good and bad
     28 Feb 2019
    EC Health extends Life Esidimeni Kirkwood contract
    EC Health extends Life Esidimeni Kirkwood contract
    6 Sep 2018
    All the King's Horses and all the King's Men could not put the contract together again...
    All the King's Horses and all the King's Men could not put the contract together again...
     3 Jan 2018
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz