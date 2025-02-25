Lemonaid: How to turn ‘pollycrisis’ into ‘polytunity’

Top stories
A lot is going on right now - we are inundated with headlines screaming about the 'Pollycrisis'.
While the threats we face are myriad, any threat rotated the right way reveals itself to be an opportunity.
This talk looks at how to pull “jiu-jitsu” moves to turn the momentum of threatening trends and scary signals into your advantage.
If you are interested in honing your defensive leadership game, and spotting opportunities to turn ‘pollycrisis’ into what author Yuen Yuen Ang calls ‘polytunity’ – a multitude of opportunities, then this Salon Session is for you.
The session will examine the new shiny opportunities arising for local businesses and brands from geopolitical, macro and micro economic and socio-cultural trends, including:
Businesses, investors, policy makers, decision makers, CEOs and C Suite executives and anyone with interest
14 May 2025
Time : 8.30 for 9 am - 11am
Venue: Workshop 17 - The Bank , Craddock ave, Rosebank
For more information.
Book here.
