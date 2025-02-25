Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Lemonaid: How to turn ‘pollycrisis’ into ‘polytunity’

    Bronwyn Williams, futurist, economist, future finance specialist and business trends analyst and the host of RAPT BizTrends TV will present The Salon Session, Lemonaid: Recipes for succeeding in strange times.
    4 Apr 2025
    4 Apr 2025
    Lemonaid: How to turn &#x2018;pollycrisis&#x2019; into &#x2018;polytunity&#x2019;

    A lot is going on right now - we are inundated with headlines screaming about the 'Pollycrisis'.

    While the threats we face are myriad, any threat rotated the right way reveals itself to be an opportunity.

    This talk looks at how to pull “jiu-jitsu” moves to turn the momentum of threatening trends and scary signals into your advantage.

    If you are interested in honing your defensive leadership game, and spotting opportunities to turn ‘pollycrisis’ into what author Yuen Yuen Ang calls ‘polytunity’ – a multitude of opportunities, then this Salon Session is for you.

    Trends

    The session will examine the new shiny opportunities arising for local businesses and brands from geopolitical, macro and micro economic and socio-cultural trends, including:

    • Westlessness and multipolar Trump era geopolitics and how we could be better off without bowing to them anyway.

    • Post aid funding and finance for the developing world – and the opportunity for non-state actors (including you and your business) to take centre stage and bet on ourselves as the “weird” West exits.

    • Zero-sum games and how changing the rules can turn win-lose situations into win-win interactions.

    • Uninsurability< and how “risk on” green swans also means growth on for the brave.

    • Purple soft power up for grabs for global cultural dominance as parallel play to big men's hard power games.

    • Worldbuilding as an opportunity for brands and creators to recapture value from platform monorails by leaning into empathy and community.

    Who should attend

    Businesses, investors, policy makers, decision makers, CEOs and C Suite executives and anyone with interest

    Event details

    14 May 2025
    Time : 8.30 for 9 am - 11am
    Venue: Workshop 17 - The Bank , Craddock ave, Rosebank

    For more information.

    Book here.

    Read more: trends, marketing, economy, business, Flux Trends, geopolitics
