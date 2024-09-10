Lifestyle Events
    Lifestyle Events

    Brutal Fruit Spritzer launches The Pink Table initiative

    Brutal Fruit Spritzer has launched a new initiative, The Pink Table, a global movement celebrating the power of women coming together.
    4 Apr 2025
    4 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Born in South Africa in 2002, Brutal Fruit Spritzer was intended to fill a gap in the cider market. It has since infused sophistication into the category with its unapologetically feminine persona, premium communications and highly sought-after brand experiences.

    With much success, the Brutal Fruit Spritzer is reportedly the first South African brand in the ABInbev stable to achieve international expansion and most recently launching in Brazil, the UK and China in line with the brands strategy.

    Brutal Fruit, for years, has been bringing together its “Besties” to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories through its popular event, The Spritzer Brunch.

    And now the The Spritzer Brunches have been elevated to The Pink Table.

    “The brand is now elevating its Saturday Spritzers into a global movement. Having seen the alchemy when women come together in authentic connection and unconditional acceptance, we believe this magic is replicable anywhere we have besties, and so The Pink Table is the next step in our brand journey,” said Candice van den Bosch, Brutal Fruit brand director.

    Brutal Fruit has become synonymous with strong connections and friendships, and The Pink Table is their affirmation of that ethos. The events have created safe spaces where women can come as they are and have a good time with their friends and even make new ones.

    As Brutal Fruit Spritzer continues to expand into new markets, the brand recognises the importance of developing properties that can travel and will make it's global debut at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

    women empowerment, ABInBEV
