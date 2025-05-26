The countdown is on to analytica Lab Africa 2025, Africa’s premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and a must-attend for professionals in the food and beverage industry.

Taking place next week, from 8 to 10 July 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, the event promises powerful insights and strategic networking for those driving food safety, quality assurance, and scientific progress across the continent.

Analytica Lab Africa 2025 to spotlight food and beverage innovation through science and technology

With over 125 global exhibitors, analytica Lab Africa will present the technologies and solutions shaping laboratory practices, from diagnostics and analytics to automation and sustainability.

This year’s event is co-located with IFAT Africa, the continent’s leading trade fair for environmental technologies, bringing together two vital ecosystems: laboratory excellence and environmental innovation. For food and beverage manufacturers, this intersection is increasingly critical, where water testing, waste monitoring, and clean tech meet food safety and compliance.

Ingrid Woodrow, CEO of the South African Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFoST)

Ingrid Woodrow, CEO of the South African Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFoST), an industry partner to analytica Lab Africa, says: “There are many advanced testing options and fascinating technologies helping take food safety and quality assurance to new heights. analytica Lab Africa is an essential platform to explore these advancements and ensure our industry keeps pace with global best practices.”

Food and beverage industry professionals are invited to:

Explore innovations in diagnostics, analytics, and biotech specific to food production and safety

Attend the Lab Forum: a CPD-accredited programme featuring free expert-led talks on lab efficiency, quality control, and emerging technologies

Discover practical, locally relevant solutions from global suppliers

Network with scientists, buyers, and decision makers from across sub-Saharan Africa

Gain broader insight through access to co-located IFAT Africa – covering water, waste, and environmental solutions vital to sustainable food systems.

Event details

Dates: 8 to 10 July 2025



Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

