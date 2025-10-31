Expansion complete: President Square Vaal Centre reopens with 32 new stores

Following its extensive redevelopment, the President Square Vaal Shopping Centre in Vanderbijlpark boasts a modern new look, an expanded layout, and a diverse mix of tenants offering more variety and choice than ever before — a fitting milestone that marks the start of a vibrant new era for the landmark retail hub.

Source: Supplied.

The shopping centre, which is owned by Vaal Square (Pty) Ltd under the Bentel Group, officially reopened on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

“This relaunch marks an important milestone for the centre as we continue to grow with our community, creating a vibrant shopping experience that brings people together,” says Selwyn Bentel of Bentel Group.

“Anchored by President Hyper, which measures approximately 13,800m², the centre now features 32 new stores which includes Fashion, Banks, Food, Health & Beauty Services, Home Furnishings and Appliances, as well as Value Industrial & Outdoor.

"Our unique anchor tenant and a range of exclusive new brands truly sets us apart in the area. In addition, there is free Wi-Fi to keep visitors connected while they shop or dine,” adds Bentel.

The banking line-up includes a Standard Bank branch, FNB branch & Old Mutual, as well as top fashion brands: Adidas, Superga & Kappa, IBO & Converse, Fashion Fusion, Foschini, Exact, Power Fashion, Legit, Soviet, Clothing Junction, Senqu and Rage which join a list of existing fashion retailers.

Bentel says, “We are particularly excited about our value industrial and outdoor retail offering that includes Gelmar, Outdoor Warehouse, Jonssons Workwear and ACDC Express. As well as a carefully curated mix of dining options, home furnishing- and appliance stores which rounds off the offering."

Major expansion completed

Source: Supplied. Ribbon-cutting ceremony by First National Bank at the President Square Vaal Shopping Centre relaunch.

The upgraded centre now measures in excess of 31,000m², having added approximately 6,800m² of new retail space.

The project activated previously unused bulk and incorporated an additional erf to allow for expansion.

President Hyper is a renowned high-performance trader and the developers ensured that the construction programme was accelerated to ensure minimal disruption to its trade. Standard Bank financed the redevelopment of the centre, which was designed by No Logo Architects together with Bentel Group and constructed by the main contractor NWJ.

Throughout the construction local employment was prioritised, with the developer also assisting new tenants in recruiting from the surrounding community. The redevelopment and store openings together created about 800 new jobs.

Sustainability upgrades as part of the project include solar power.

One of the highlights of the redevelopment was redesigning the entrance façades to create visual balance across the mall. There is ample parking across both basement and ground levels with four accesses from parking, with two on Grade and two from the Lower Level. The taxi rank has been relocated closer to the store, improving convenience for shoppers and particularly for those visiting the hyper.

President Square Vaal is clustered together in a contained area accessed from a single-entry road that includes Makro (±16,500m²), Cashbuild and Car Service City.

A future phase on adjacent land will round off the offering ensuring all bases are covered.

Strategic location advantage

The mall is positioned between Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark on Playfair Boulevard in Powerville, and enjoys high visibility along the R42 (Barrage Road). It is very well situated between two interchanges less than 1.2km apart.

The second freeway interchange, the Ascot Interchange opened in September and will also serve as the main route to the upcoming Vaal River City, a 1,200ha mixed-use mega city development.

The extended and upgraded centre will serve an expanded customer base with the primary market located within a 10 to 15-minute drive, accounting for 60 to 70% of visitors. Additional shoppers come from surrounding areas including Sasolburg, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark, as well as Sharpeville, Sebokeng and Evaton.

“Our customers are value-driven with many willing to travel significant distances for quality and bulk value shopping,” Bentel advises.

To celebrate the relaunch of President Square Vaal Shopping Centre — with its refreshed design, expanded retail mix and renewed community focus — we will host a series of opening festivities showcasing local talent, interactive activities, live entertainment, and exciting giveaways and prizes running until Saturday, 1 November 2025.