    NUM, SACP renew call to stop Eskom’s unbundling plans

    Eskom plans to split the power utility into three separate entities for generation, transmission, and distribution. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have opposed these plans, which they believe may lead to privatisation. According to EWN, both organisations have renewed their calls to halt the unbundling process as they marched to Eskom and Department of Employment and Labour offices in the Western Cape to highlight key socio-economic issues — including high electricity tariffs — affecting the country's poor.
    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Roman Petrov on Unsplash

    NUM believes Eskom’s unbundling will negatively affect workers.

    “We cannot hand over these democratic rights because we would have sold out all the gains of workers.

    “Eskom, the memorandum is going to tell you, if you didn’t know, that the electricity tariffs are the reason why the economy is not growing,” said NUM president Phillip Vilakazi.

    Vilakazi also expressed disagreement with calls to decommission coal-fired power plants for environmental reasons, indicating concerns that such a move could have negative consequences.

    “If there is anyone who lists mining products to be critical, let them include coal.

    “We want coal to be a critical mineral, and all the minerals on the continent of Africa…must be critical.”

    While commencing wage negotiations last week, NUM cited Eskom's unbundling as a concern. NUM is requesting a 15% salary increase, R7,000 allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution.

