ProfitShare Partners aligns with global AI trends to transform SME financing in SA

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine industries worldwide, fintech companies are integrating AI-powered technologies to optimise lending, enhance customer experiences, and improve risk management. ProfitShare Partners (PSP), a leading fintech firm committed to empowering SMEs, is embracing these global AI advancements and integrating them into its fintech roadmap as it develops its own AI-driven software to revolutionise SME financing in South Africa.

Andrew Maren

The global financial landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with AI playing a critical role in improving financial services. Across international markets, fintech companies are leveraging AI to optimise lending decisions through predictive analytics, enabling more accurate risk assessments and tailored financing solutions. These businesses are also using AI to enhance customer experiences. For instance, AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants streamline loan applications and financial management. Perhaps most importantly, AI can be adopted to strengthen fraud detection and risk management. By using machine learning, finance companies can detect anomalies and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time.

"AI is transforming the financial sector at an unprecedented pace. As global fintechs continue to integrate AI into their operations, we see immense potential in adopting these innovations to benefit South African SMEs," says Andrew Maren, founder and CEO of ProfitShare Partners.

AI-driven innovation

Recognising the need to evolve with global trends, PSP is strategically aligning itself with AI-led fintech developments. The company has begun integrating AI into its roadmap, ensuring that its funding solutions remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

While in the early stages of development, PSP’s AI-driven software aims to reduce turnaround times for SME funding, ensuring that businesses can access capital quickly when they need it most. The solution will further enhance decision-making by using data-driven insights to provide tailored funding solutions based on real-time financial data. Furthermore, it will improve operational efficiency by automating key processes, enabling SMEs to focus on growth instead of complex financing hurdles.

"We are actively embracing AI as a means to strengthen our impact on SME financing. Our goal is to develop smart, intuitive solutions that will make funding more accessible and efficient for entrepreneurs across South Africa," adds Maren.

Smarter funding solutions

With PSP’s AI-powered platform in development, the company is positioning itself as a forward-thinking fintech innovator, ensuring SMEs are equipped with the tools they need to navigate an evolving financial landscape. By integrating AI into its fintech model, PSP is working to provide faster funding approvals, enabling SMEs to take advantage of business opportunities without unnecessary delays.

As part of this, the company is pushing even more personalised financial solutions tailored to the specific needs of each business. In doing so, clients have greater access to funding with PSP able to leverage AI to assess non-traditional credit indicators.

"AI has the power to level the playing field for SMEs, giving them access to the kind of financial tools that were previously only available to larger corporations. Our commitment to developing AI-driven solutions ensures that small businesses remain competitive in an increasingly digital world," concludes Maren.

As AI continues to redefine fintech globally, ProfitShare Partners is laying the foundation for a smarter, more inclusive financial future for SMEs in South Africa.



