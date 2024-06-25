Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaEbony+IvoryStellenbosch UniversityAFDABusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioTradewayBroad MediaKantarHuman8New MediaTenacityPRRocketseedaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Publishing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Fundza Literacy Trust continues Colombia Fellowship for aspiring South African writers

    25 Jun 2024
    25 Jun 2024
    The Fundza Literacy Trust has announced the continuation of its Fellowship Programme for South African youth passionate about writing and content creation.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Comprehensive

    The comprehensive eight-month course has been designed to empower aspiring writers with the skills they need, to share their unique stories across four different disciplines: digital storytelling, fictional writing, blogging, and journalism, as well as audiobooks and podcasting.

    Launched in 2023, the Fellowship Programme offers South African youth the same training in fictional writing provided to Master's students studying literature at Columbia University.

    Fundza’s new head of content, Chase Rhys, has encouraged all fellows to use each segment of their training to process the different aspects of their lives: “We hope that the programme will inspire students to use storytelling for therapeutic purposes as well. We want to teach members of our youth that you don’t have to write just for publication, but to process the inner workings of your universe,” shares Rhys.

    This year, 17 talented writers are participating in the programme, which is structured into four distinct parts, each focusing on different aspects of storytelling and content creation.

    Part 1: Digital Storytelling

    The Fellowship begins with digital storytelling, where fellows learn to use cell phones and video to capture and share narratives from their neighborhoods. This segment emphasises the accessibility and immediacy of modern technology in storytelling.

    Part 2: Fiction Writing

    The second part of the Fellowship programme delves into fictional writing, and is guided by Rhys. This module prioritises the writers' individual real-life experiences, encouraging them to capture their stories in their own voices, and in any dialect, accent, or language they prefer. "We want writers to know they can use literature to explore their agency in terms of storytelling," adds Rhys. This part of the course helps fellows find their unique voices, promoting self-expression and personal agency through literature.

    Part 3: Blogging and Journalism

    Next, the fellowship focuses on blogging and journalism. Fellows are taught to write about their surroundings and communities, honing their skills in non-fiction writing, articles, and columns.

    Courtney Williams is part of the cohort. Source: LinkedIN.
    Lions announces 2024 scholarship recipients, SA on the list

    30 May 2024

    This segment aims to enhance their ability to provide perspective on what is happening in their immediate environment, with the aim of encouraging fellows to bring local stories to light.

    Part 4: Audiobooks and Podcasting

    The final block, led by Linda Daniels, refers to audiobooks and podcasting. Daniels, who created the highly successful audiobook on Fundza’s website, works with fellows on the fundamentals of podcasting, teaching them how to prepare and produce content using just their phones and WhatsApp, emphasising the value of "guerilla literacy" in our world today. This segment equips fellows with practical skills to create engaging audio content with the bare essentials.

    Fellows are graded at the end of each block and must prepare a final piece for assessment by an external examiner. At the end of the year, students are celebrated at an online awards ceremony to accommodate fellows from across the country. The course aims to be made as accessible as possible, and anyone wishing to join next year’s cohort of fellows can send a sample of their writing to Fundza at writers@fundza.co.za.

    Read more: fiction, writing, course, FunDza Literacy Trust
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    OpenAI’s new generative tool Sora could revolutionise marketing and content creation
     27 Feb 2024
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    12 South African projects selected for Durban FilmMart Institute's development programme
    25 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Sanef and PMI announce digital course for up and coming journalists
    16 Nov 2022
    Supplied. This year’s Sunday Times Fiction Award has been awarded to debut author Tshidiso Moletsane’s Junx
    Debut author awarded Sunday Times Fiction Award
    31 Oct 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
     15 Aug 2022
    Josephine Buys
    Josephine Buys, in her own words
    26 Aug 2021
    Ondela Mlandu, head of media at Positive Dialogue
    #YouthMatters: Ondela Mlandu speaks passion, learning and thriving
     23 Jun 2021
    #YouthMatters: Zanele Kabane talks writing, media and the future
    #YouthMatters: Zanele Kabane talks writing, media and the future
     16 Jun 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz