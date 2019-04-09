Globeleq Scholarship Fund applications open for 2025

The Globeleq Scholarship Fund (GSF), focusing on education in the renewable energy sector, has opened for 2025 applications. With over R24m allocated to date, the scholarship provides support to talented Black youth.

Supported and funded by eight operational renewable energy power plants, bursaries have been awarded to almost 500 students, playing a vital role in advancing South Africa’s transformation agenda and the Just Energy Transition. By providing financial support, the aim is to remove the barriers that prevent talented individuals from accessing tertiary education.

Private scholarships such as this, are essential in South Africa, where the demand for education outpaces the resources available through state funding. Bursaries provide a critical lifeline, enabling access to quality education for those who may otherwise be excluded.

Over the past four years, the Fund has exclusively awarded scholarships to 100% Black youth, with women comprising 71% of recipients since 2014. The increase in female recipients, rising from 68% in 2022 to 92% in 2023, underscores the GSF’s commitment to gender equality and enhancing the presence of women engineers in the industry and across the country.

About the bursaries:

• GSF Engineering Sciences Bursary: Funded by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, De Aar Solar Power and Droogfontein Solar Power, is open to all students nationwide, pursuing an engineering-related qualification full-time in 2025.

• GSF Other Sciences Bursary: available to students from (born or living in) the Eastern and Northern Cape provinces; pursuing one of the following qualifications full-time in 2025: Education (Mathematics and Science), Agriculture, Nursing. This is funded by Aries Solar Power, De Aar Solar Power, Droogfontein Solar Power, Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, Konkoonsies Solar Power.

• GSF Communities Bursary: Supports students living in communities within 50km of the eight Globeleq South Africa operations, namely Aries Solar Power, Boshof Solar Power, De Aar Solar Power, Droogfontein Solar Power, Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, Klipheuwel Wind Farm, Konkoonsies Solar Power, and Soutpan Solar Power. It is available to students wishing to pursue any tertiary qualification on a full-time basis in 2025.

The application deadline is 31 October 2024. Interested candidates can apply online at www.globeleq.auraams.app or contact ppa.SMAarua@troppus for further details.