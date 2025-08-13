Waterfall Corner: Your social corner in the heart of Waterfall City

Where dining meets connection

Waterfall Corner has established itself as the go-to social meeting point for the Waterfall City community and those in surrounding areas. With its recent refresh, including a sleek new look and updated spaces, the centre now offers an even more refined setting for relaxed get-togethers, weekend brunches, events and both laid-back and chic evenings out.

La Parada at Waterfall Corner

Perfectly positioned at the entrance to Waterfall City, the centre brings together an impressive collection of restaurants that cater to a wide range of tastes, combining a strong sense of style and excellence. Whether you’re meeting friends, entertaining guests or taking time out for yourself, Waterfall Corner offers the ideal balance of convenience and sophistication.

Daruma at Waterfall Corner

A destination for modern dining

Waterfall Corner is home to an upmarket mix of restaurants that are as diverse as they are distinctive. Each venue offers a unique experience, creating a vibrant social atmosphere that keeps locals coming back.

Life Grand Café offers exquisitely prepared meals in an elegantly designed space. With a warm and inviting atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for long lunches, laid-back dinners and unhurried conversations. La Parada brings Spanish flair to the mix, with its lively tapas-style menu and upbeat energy making it a favourite for shared plates and long lunches.

Col’Cacchio offers its signature wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas in a welcoming setting, with gluten-free and plant-based options that keep things flexible.

Cowfish at Waterfall Corner

For those who enjoy a wider spread, Cowfish offers sushi, burgers and grills in a contemporary space that feels simultaneously relaxed and polished. Daruma by Oskido brings authentic Japanese cuisine to the table, with sushi and teppanyaki served in a stylish venue known for its upbeat vibe.

The Hussar Grill is a longstanding favourite for those who appreciate a classic steakhouse experience, with an excellent wine list and warm hospitality. Waterfall Corner also boasts local chefs. Gigi’s by Chef Moses Moloi brings a thoughtful approach to global flavours, presented with understated confidence and a modern South African touch. At MATH, Puleng Mathabatha shares a personal story through a menu that blends African inspiration with international influence, served in a beautifully designed space built around connection.

Sweet moments are just as elegantly catered for. Château Gâteaux specialises in indulgent cakes and desserts, perfect for take-home treats or celebrations. Gelato Mania offers handmade Italian-style gelato in a superb variety of flavours, bringing a touch of cool to sunny days and family outings.

Life Grand Cafe at Waterfall Corner

A place to reconnect

At the centre of it all is the bustling open-air piazza, surrounded by restaurants and shops and always alive with activity. Whether you're stopping by for a quick coffee or settling in for a leisurely afternoon, the setting is refreshing and wholesome.

Easily accessible from surrounding estates and within walking distance from Waterfall Lifestyle, Waterfall Corner is designed for the way people live and socialise today. It is polished without being pretentious, local yet elevated. Most of all, it is a place where people come to meet, eat and reconnect.

With its refreshed look and a standout restaurant mix, Waterfall Corner is embracing its role as your go-to spot for great food, good company and memorable moments. This is your social corner.

For more information on the centre, go to https://waterfallcorner.co.za/ or for regular updates, follow @waterfall_corner on social media.



