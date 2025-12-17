Spar's Carols by Candlelight spreads festive cheer with R1m donation

The annual Spar Carols by Candlelight, hosted at SunBet Arena in Menlyn, once again sold out but its biggest impact was felt far beyond the venue.

Through ticket sales and the support of Jacaranda FM listeners, the event will give nearly R1m in Christmas gifts and community support to children and caregivers across South Africa.

On 3 December, Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels dedicated its annual Carols broadcast to the initiative, highlighting how this long-standing partnership continues to change lives.

Proceeds from the sold-out event will ensure that 1,200 children from 13 homes and organisations across four provinces each receive a personalised Santa Shoebox containing a toy or game, clothing, stationery, toiletries, and a sweet treat.

This year’s beneficiaries include: Yenzani (Midrand); New Jerusalem (Tembisa); Boitumelong ELC (Alexandra); Abraham Kriel (JHB & surrounds); Hanna Charity (Pretoria, Boksburg, Mpumalanga); Hospice Rustenburg; Lebogang; Ke Lehlogonolo; Botlhale; The House of Righteousness (Hoedspruit); Mbombela DIC; Phumela Day Care (Secunda); Ithubalemfundo (Emalahlani).

This year’s giving doesn’t end with the children. For the first time, Spar and Good Morning Angels have extended their gratitude to the dedicated staff who care for these children every single day.

Maxine D’Amico, Spar's inland promotions and advertising manager stated that Spar is donating a special festive hamper, valued at R350, to every staff member at all 13 homes and organisations, which is a total of 192 hampers that are already en route to spread joy to the everyday heroes behind the scenes.

In celebration of Good Morning Angels’ 20th anniversary, each of the 13 organisations will receive R20,000 to support operational needs and essential expenses heading into the New Year.

That’s an additional R260,000 invested directly into the communities that need it most.

For more than 20 years, Spar, Jacaranda FM, and Good Morning Angels have worked alongside South Africans to ensure that children who might otherwise go without can experience the joy of Christmas.

The spirit of Carols by Candlelight has always been rooted in connection, music, and togetherness but its legacy lies in its impact.

This year, Spar, Jacaranda FM, Good Morning Angels, and thousands of big-hearted South Africans proved once again that when a community comes together, the glow reaches far beyond the arena.