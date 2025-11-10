South Africa
    NiCE and iNOVO named lead sponsor for CEM Africa Johannesburg and The CX Africa Awards 2025

    CEM Africa announced that NiCE, in partnership with iNOVO, has been appointed Lead Sponsor for the CEM Africa Johannesburg Edition, and the 2025 Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs), both of which will take place on Thursday, 20 November 2025 at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.
    Issued by CEM Africa Summit
    10 Nov 2025
    NiCE and iNOVO named lead sponsor for CEM Africa Johannesburg and The CX Africa Awards 2025

    NiCE’s leadership in AI‑driven customer experience, coupled with iNOVO’s deep contact centre expertise, will power a high‑impact programme in Johannesburg designed to convert CX ambition into measurable business outcomes across South Africa’s economic hub.

    A day built for ROI: practical AI, measurable outcomes

    Anchored in CEM Africa’s commitment to create enterprise value from CX, the Johannesburg agenda features:

    • NiCE: AI Vision to Reality - The Why (9am–10am: A strategic session exploring the real business value of AI in customer experience, guided by NiCE and iNOVO CX/AI specialists.

    • NiCE: AI Vision to Reality - The How (12pm–1pm): A practical workshop showing how to translate AI strategy into scalable execution with the right tools, workflows and delivery approach, guided by NiCE and iNOVO CX/AI specialists.

    “We absolutely love attending CEM Africa and are proud to be the Lead Sponsor for the Johannesburg edition. CEM is such a brilliant place to connect with like-minded people who are thinking differently about how the market works. The level of engagement and the insights you gain from these conversations are incredible, and the team behind CEM always does a fantastic job bringing it all together.”

    - Keith Jackson, VP Partner Sales, NiCE International

    Speakers from NiCE and iNOVO

    Delegates will hear from a strong combined bench, including:

    Keith Jackson, VP Partner sales, NiCE International
    Andre van Eeden, Portfolio solution engineer, NiCE
    Kerri Prissman, Head of client value management, iNOVO;
    Parusha Naidoo, Head of business solutions, iNOVO
    Michael Ludeke, Regional head: business development, iNOVO.

    A day of high-impact learning and connecting

    The complete programme for the day spans a diverse set of workshops that will give attendees practical insights on measuring CX ROI, driving human‑centric digital transformation, and prioritising employee engagement.

    Sessions explore keeping CX human in the age of AI, turning strategy into action with executive buy‑in, and leveraging smarter knowledge for better CX.

    Featured contributors include Greg Jarvis (Connect SA), Tatiana Ndlovu (Nedbank Africa Regions), Palesa Nhlapo (FNB South Africa), Khwathelani Tshikovhi (Santam Insurance), and Grace Brown (JSE), to name just a few of the incredible CX leaders who will be sharing their insights in Johannesburg.

    “CEM Africa has always been about more than great content, it is about cultivating a strong community of CX leaders who collaborate to raise the bar across the continent. Our partnership with NiCE reflects that spirit of collaboration, uniting innovation and expertise to drive measurable impact and elevate customer experience standards across Africa.” commented Terry Southam, co-founder of CEM Africa

    Event details - CEM Africa Johannesburg edition

    • Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025
    • Venue: NH Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg
    • Format: One‑day roadshow with expert‑led workshops, networking, and the CXA Awards evening

    Why attend

    • Turn AI vision into operational reality with proven methods and live demonstrations.
    • Benchmark CX ROI metrics and secure executive buy‑in with practical frameworks.
    • Build peer connections across banking, retail, healthcare, and telecoms.

    Registration and media enquiries


    CEM Africa Summit
    CEM Africa Summit is the premier event driving transformation in customer experience across the continent. We bring together industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors to tackle the region's most pressing CX challenges and shape the future of customer engagement.
