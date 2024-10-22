Africa's top tourism destinations honoured at World Travel Awards

The 2024 World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony has announced its winners, celebrating tourism leaders from across the continent at Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort in Diani Beach, Kenya. Tanzania stood out by securing double honours for ‘Africa’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Board’. Additionally, Serengeti National Park was named ‘Africa’s Leading National Park’, while Mount Kilimanjaro was recognised as ‘Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction’.

Celebrating emerging destinations

In the newcomer categories, Angama Amboseli, the luxury tented lodge located in the heart of Kimana Sanctuary, Kenya’s first community-owned conservancy, was named ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’. The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay, Morocco was voted ‘Africa's Leading New Resort’.

Diani Beach was recognised as ‘Africa’s Leading Beach Destination’ and Kenyan capital Nairobi was awarded ‘Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination’. The prestigious Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club claimed ‘Africa’s Leading Hotel’, and Somerset Westview in Nairobi was recognized as ‘Africa’s Leading Serviced Apartments’.

Durban continued to forge its reputation as a business hub by being honoured as ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’. The Port of Cape Town was awarded ‘Africa's Leading Cruise Port’.

Honoring achievements in tourism

Graham Cooke, founder of WTA, said: "It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from every corner of Africa to celebrate with us in Kenya’s beautiful Diani Beach. The incredible evening will live long in everyone’s memory.

"Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate everyone for helping raise the collective benchmark of Africa’s thriving tourism economy to even greater heights."

Andrew Cook, general manager of Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, reiterated that hosting the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2024 was a landmark moment not just for the resort, but for Kenya’s hospitality industry.

He said: "This global event not only underscores Kenya’s dedication to excellence in hospitality but also cements Diani as a premier destination for luxury travel, attracting both local and international tourists."

He added: "At Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners tonight for their outstanding achievements.

"Hosting this prestigious ceremony at our resort is a testament to the remarkable standards of the African tourism industry, and we are honoured to have played a role in celebrating those who have reached the pinnacle of success.

"We look forward to continuing to provide world-class experiences to all our guests."

Aviation awards: Elevating travel standards

In the aviation sector, winners included Kenya Airways, which secured ‘Africa's Leading Airline’ and ‘Africa's Leading Airline—Business Class’. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, was voted ‘Africa's Leading Airport’.

Satguru Travel collected a host of awards including ‘Africa’s Leading Leisure Travel Agency’.

More information and a full list of winners here.