    Southern Sun Dar es Salaam reopens with a modern refresh

    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    Southern Sun has reopened its Southern Sun Dar es Salaam hotel in Tanzania following a refurbishment.

    Situated in the heart of Dar es Salaam’s commercial district, the hotel offers a refreshed look and enhanced amenities. Its prime location near the historic botanical gardens, government offices, embassies, and the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre makes it an ideal choice for business travellers, diplomats, and tourists.
    Source: Supplied - Exterior
    Source: Supplied - Exterior

    “The market in Tanzania is showing strong economic indicators, making it an ideal time to reopen and offer our signature hospitality once more,” said Lynton Delaney, Offshore Operations Director at Southern Sun.

    A new look and improved comfort

    Guests can look forward to our vibey Baraza Café, Grill & Bar, which highlights the rich flavours of Tanzania, with a diverse menu featuring fresh seafood, regional dishes, and premium grilled selections.

    Source: Supplied - Pool
    Source: Supplied - Pool

    The hotel’s swimming pool, water feature and public areas now boast intricate mosaic work and a refreshed colour scheme creating a welcoming environment. Enhanced HVAC and IT systems provide reliable climate control and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property, making it a suitable venue for conferences, business meetings, and events.

    Designed for business, diplomatic and leisure guests

    Southern Sun Dar es Salaam’s proximity to the Julius Nyerere International Airport and the recently commissioned SGR passenger train that operates between Dar es Salaam and the capital Dodoma is an additional advantage.

    Source: Supplied - Executive Room
    Source: Supplied - Executive Room

    Proximity to the neighbouring diplomatic missions such as the British High Commission, European Commission, South African High Commission and Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, combined with its meeting rooms, make it an excellent choice for government, diplomatic and business travellers, as well as conference attendees.

    The hotel offers dedicated facilities tailored to the specific needs of business travellers, providing convenience, comfort, and elegance.

    "Southern Sun Darm es Salaam is more than just a place to stay; it’s a space for guests to connect, relax, and engage," says Bruce Chapman, the hotel’s general manager. "We are excited to offer a refreshed environment that reflects the evolving nature of Dar es Salaam while maintaining the authentic charm that our guests know and appreciate."

    Let's do Biz