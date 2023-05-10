Rennies Travel Experiences launches innovative Vacay Layaway programme

Rennies Travel Experiences, the leisure brand of leading travel management company, Rennies BCD Travel, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Vacay Layaway programme. This innovative solution is designed to make dream holidays more accessible to the leisure travel market by allowing travellers to save towards their desired trips.

Reece Oakes, Rennies BCD Travel CEO

In today’s economy, travel has become unnatainable for most South Africans. When reviewing the stats, more than one third of South Africa’s 27 million credit holders, cannot repay their debt.

"We understand that planning a dream getaway can often be a financial challenge," says Reece Oakes, CEO at Rennies Travel Experiences. "With Vacay Layaway, we're empowering our clients to take control of their travel aspirations by creating a dedicated travel stash."

How Vacay Layaway works:

Find your destination: Our experienced travel consultants will help you discover the perfect destination tailored to your preferences and budget.

Create your travel stash account: Kickstart your “travel stash” by purchasing a Vacay Layaway voucher. You'll receive a unique account number.

Start saving: Save at your own pace and top up your account with additional funds whenever you can.



The benefits of Vacay Layaway:

Financial flexibility: Save gradually and avoid the stress of upfront costs.



Save gradually and avoid the stress of upfront costs. Peace of mind: Secure your dream vacation and plan ahead with confidence.



Secure your dream vacation and plan ahead with confidence. Expert guidance: Our travel experts are on hand to assist you every step of the way.

"Vacay Layaway is more than just a savings programme; it's a passport to your dream vacation," adds Oakes. "We're excited to help our clients turn their travel dreams into reality."

To learn more about Vacay Layaway and start planning your dream vacation, please visit renniestravelexperience.com/product/vacay-layaway/ or contact our Rennies Travel Experiences team at 087 110 1846 or moc.levartdcbseinner@erusiel

About Rennies Travel Experiences:

Rennies Travel Experience, a division of Rennies BCD Travel, curates and facilitates unforgettable leisure travel adventures. They cater to a wide range of travellers, from seasoned explorers to those new to discovering the world. Their core focus is to provide unique travel experiences. To learn more about Rennies Travel Experiences, please visit www.renniestravelexperiences.com/.

About Rennies BCD Travel:

Rennies BCD Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel solutions in South Africa, offering comprehensive services to businesses of all sizes. Renowned for their personalised approach and commitment to innovation, Rennies BCD Travel empowers their clients to optimise their travel programs and achieve cost savings while prioritizing traveller experience. To learn more about Rennies BCD Travel, please visit www.bcdtravel.com/rennies/.



