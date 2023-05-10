Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rennies BCD TravelIndex HotelsThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rennies Travel Experiences launches innovative Vacay Layaway programme

    Issued by Rennies BCD Travel
    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    Rennies Travel Experiences, the leisure brand of leading travel management company, Rennies BCD Travel, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Vacay Layaway programme. This innovative solution is designed to make dream holidays more accessible to the leisure travel market by allowing travellers to save towards their desired trips.
    Reece Oakes, Rennies BCD Travel CEO
    Reece Oakes, Rennies BCD Travel CEO

    In today’s economy, travel has become unnatainable for most South Africans. When reviewing the stats, more than one third of South Africa’s 27 million credit holders, cannot repay their debt.

    "We understand that planning a dream getaway can often be a financial challenge," says Reece Oakes, CEO at Rennies Travel Experiences. "With Vacay Layaway, we're empowering our clients to take control of their travel aspirations by creating a dedicated travel stash."

    How Vacay Layaway works:

    1. Find your destination: Our experienced travel consultants will help you discover the perfect destination tailored to your preferences and budget.
    2. Create your travel stash account: Kickstart your “travel stash” by purchasing a Vacay Layaway voucher. You'll receive a unique account number.
    3. Start saving: Save at your own pace and top up your account with additional funds whenever you can.

    The benefits of Vacay Layaway:

    • Financial flexibility: Save gradually and avoid the stress of upfront costs.
    • Peace of mind: Secure your dream vacation and plan ahead with confidence.
    • Expert guidance: Our travel experts are on hand to assist you every step of the way.

    "Vacay Layaway is more than just a savings programme; it's a passport to your dream vacation," adds Oakes. "We're excited to help our clients turn their travel dreams into reality."

    To learn more about Vacay Layaway and start planning your dream vacation, please visit renniestravelexperience.com/product/vacay-layaway/ or contact our Rennies Travel Experiences team at 087 110 1846 or moc.levartdcbseinner@erusiel

    About Rennies Travel Experiences:

    Rennies Travel Experience, a division of Rennies BCD Travel, curates and facilitates unforgettable leisure travel adventures. They cater to a wide range of travellers, from seasoned explorers to those new to discovering the world. Their core focus is to provide unique travel experiences. To learn more about Rennies Travel Experiences, please visit www.renniestravelexperiences.com/.

    About Rennies BCD Travel:

    Rennies BCD Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel solutions in South Africa, offering comprehensive services to businesses of all sizes. Renowned for their personalised approach and commitment to innovation, Rennies BCD Travel empowers their clients to optimise their travel programs and achieve cost savings while prioritizing traveller experience. To learn more about Rennies BCD Travel, please visit www.bcdtravel.com/rennies/.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rennies BCD Travel
    Rennies BCD Travel helps companies travel smart and achieve more. We drive program adoption, cost savings and talent retention through digital experiences that simplify business travel.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz