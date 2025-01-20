OR Tambo ensures jet fuel supply despite Natref refinery setback

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirms sufficient jet fuel supply at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) for January, despite the Natref refinery fire impacting national production.

Ortia has 27.1 million litres of jet fuel available, enough for approximately 7.6 days based on a daily usage of 3.6 million litres. The industry is working collaboratively to mitigate potential disruptions during February.

Working with various stakeholders

Given the requirement for 3.6 million litres of consumption per day, with the reopening of the refinery on 27 February 2025, this translates to a total of 97.2 million litres required for February.

The Fuels Industry Association of Southern Africa (Fiasa), Natref industry partners, and government agencies, including Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), are working with various fuel industry stakeholders to secure jet fuel for February.

Other stakeholders working on the solution to the shortage of jet fuel supply include the Central Energy Fund, Strategic Fuel Fund, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Transnet through Transnet Pipelines and Transnet Freight Rail, Sarsu, and other state-owned energy companies.

Contingency plans

The distribution of fuel remains at the discretion of airlines and fuel suppliers, subject to their respective commercial contracts.

Airlines and suppliers are exploring alternative measures, such as tankering (refuelling at other airports), to manage fuel needs.

Some airlines have raised concerns that their suppliers are restricting them and are unable to secure enough fuel to get them to their next destinations. They have started making alternative plans to fuel stops at other airports.

Airlines are entitled to take measures they consider prudent in the circumstances, including tankering from other airports, to preserve current fuel reserves until certainty about February prevails.

Solutions

Acsa has worked on the following solutions for February:

Engaging all stakeholders to address the shortage caused by the Natref fire and build fuel reserves.

Requested Transnet to prioritise the movement of fuel stock from Durban to Gauteng once imported volumes arrive.

Encouraging the fuel industry to build up more stocks at King Shaka International Airport, which has higher fuel capacity than its daily consumption.

Fuel reserves

Acsa encourages fuel suppliers to build fuel reserves—the additional fuel carried by aircraft beyond the planned requirements for a flight, which serves as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions, or unexpected changes in flight conditions.