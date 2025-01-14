Logistics Aviation
    Fuel shortage at OR Tambo: Acsa implements mitigation measures

    14 Jan 2025
    14 Jan 2025
    The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is working alongside the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) and the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) to address concerns over jet fuel supply to O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), following a fire at the NATREF refinery on 4 January 2025.
    Source: ©Maxim Blinkov via 123RF
    Source: ©Maxim Blinkov via 123RF

    The fire, which damaged the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), has disrupted the refinery’s capacity to supply jet fuel. The CDU is expected to be out of service until 21 February 2025, prompting ACSA to take immediate action to secure fuel for ORTIA.

    Fuel reserves and mitigation measures

    Acsa has confirmed it has enough jet fuel reserves to maintain supply at ORTIA until 20 January 2025.

    In addition, several key mitigation measures have been implemented to prevent further disruption:

    Scheduled deliveries: A delivery of 17,000m³ of jet fuel arrived at ORTIA on 12 January 2025.
    Pipeline injection: A planned injection of 31,000m³ of jet fuel from Durban is scheduled for 14 January, with delivery to ORTIA expected by 27 January 2025.
    Increased rail deliveries: Rail deliveries from Durban and Matola, Mozambique, have been prioritised, with additional capacity to handle increased fuel volumes.
    Alternative fuel sourcing: Fuel is being sourced from other airports, and direct injections to NATREF are part of the solution.

    Addressing potential shortages

    While Acsa’s fuel reserves are expected to last until 20 January, a gap between 20 and 27 January remains. To avoid disruptions, Acsa, FIASA, and NATREF are working together to find additional solutions, with final plans expected by 14 January 2025.

    Acsa is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with FIASA and NATREF. The airport company is also engaging with airlines and other stakeholders to ensure normal airport operations continue without interruption. An update on the situation is expected to be released on 14 January 2025.

    Efforts are ongoing to ensure uninterrupted jet fuel supply to ORTIA despite the challenges posed by the fire at the NATREF refinery. Acsa, FIASA, and NATREF are focused on addressing the fuel shortage and safeguarding continuous operations at South Africa’s busiest airport.

