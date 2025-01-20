Logistics Cargo & Storage
    Iata: Global air cargo demand continues growth in November 2024

    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has reported an 8.2% year-on-year increase in global air cargo demand for November 2024, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK). International operations saw a stronger growth rate of 9.5%.
    Source: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
    Source: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

    This marks the 16th consecutive month of demand growth. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), also rose by 4.6% overall and 6.5% for international operations compared to November 2023 levels.

    "It was a good November for air cargo with 8.2% demand growth nearly doubling the 4.6% growth in cargo capacity. Fuel costs tracked at 22% below previous-year levels and tight market conditions supported yield growth at 7.8%.

    “All things considered we are looking to close out 2024 air cargo performance on a profitable note. While this strong performance is very likely to extend into 2025, there are some downside risks that must be carefully watched. These include inflation, geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions,” said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.

    Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

    • Year-on-year, industrial production rose by 2.1% in October. Global goods trade grew for a seventh consecutive month, reporting a 1.6% increase.

    • The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for global manufacturing output was above the 50-mark for November, indicating growth. However, the PMI for new export orders remained below the 50-mark, suggesting ongoing uncertainty and weakness in global trade.

    • US headline inflation, based on the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 0.1 percentage points to 2.7% in November. In the same month, the inflation rate in the EU increased by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5%. China’s consumer inflation fell to 0.2% in November, continuing concerns of an economic slowdown.

    November regional performance

    Asia-Pacific airlinessaw 13.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased by 9.4% year-on-year.

    North American carriers saw 6.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased by 2.2% year-on-year.

    European carriers saw 5.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased 4.3% year-on-year.

    Middle Eastern carriers saw 3.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity decreased by 0.6% year-on-year.

    Latin American carriers saw11.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in November. Capacity increased 6.4% year-on-year.

    African airlines saw a 0.7% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in November, the slowest among regions. Capacity increased by 0.4% year-on-year.

    Trade lane growth: International routes experienced exceptional traffic levels for the 16th consecutive month with a 9.5% year-on-year increase in November. Airlines are benefiting from rising e-commerce demand in the US and Europe amid ongoing capacity limits in ocean shipping.

    International Air Transport Association, air cargo, logistics industry, transport industry, air transport, logistics and transport
