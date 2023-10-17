Rennies BCD Travel launches all-in-one travel platform for small and midsize businesses

Rennies BCD Travel has launched Go-Getter, an all-in-one travel solution for small and midsize businesses to book, manage and optimise business travel in South Africa. Go-Getter is designed for businesses looking for a self-service solution to manage all aspects of business travel in one place, with support from travel experts when they need it.

The solution offers an easy-to-use online business travel booking platform to manage business travel in one place: booking, policy automation, reporting with access to 24/7 support.

“In South Africa small and midsize businesses contribute approximately 34% to South Africa's GDP and provide employment to about 60% of the labour force. Our Go-Getter travel solution is specifically designed to support these businesses in South Africa. It offers clients an array of choices in travel service option bundles supported by a team of travel experts when needed,” said Reece Oakes, CEO of Rennies BCD Travel. “We’ve also tailored the pricing per tier so that clients can choose the plan that best works for them. Clients can select from a tier or move from tier to tier on the platform as their business grows and their travel needs evolve. Ultimately our goal is to simplify travel and free small and midsize business owners up to focus on building their core business.”

Booking

Travellers can easily book and manage trips from any device at any time, without any software installation. Our industry leading content and partnerships with suppliers worldwide gives our Go-Getter clients access to a wide range of discount offers creating significant savings opportunities. The solution further saves clients time and money by providing one place to book and manage all travel needs. And most importantly, travellers will never be left stranded without support, with access to our 24/7 support.

Automation

Go-Getter’s platform enables companies to create profiles for travellers so that their personal preferences are saved to speed up booking. Companies can further set up and automate travel policies and/or automate pre-trip approval workflows, so that bookings are automatically made within company policy.

Reporting

The built-in reporting solution offers a dashboard with travel data, enabling companies to track travel costs and provide insights to help them find new ways make the most of their travel budget.

Expert support

When support is needed, the helping hand of highly trained experts is just a call away. From travel booking assistance to 24/7 emergency support, the expert team is there to help travellers optimise their travel experience and save time booking, so that they are feed up to focus on their own business growth.

For more information, visit https://www.bcdtravel.com/rennies/go-getter/.