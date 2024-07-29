Power restored at Cape Town International Airport after outage

Power has been restored at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) following an outage on Sunday evening, 28 July 2024, which affected runway lights and navigational aids, according to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

The restoration of power ensures safe aircraft landings and departures. The outage was caused by a fault on one of the main airfield circuits, leading to a cascading failure that impacted the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and damaged several circuits.

As a precaution, several flights were diverted to alternative airports, including OR Tambo International Airport and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

Acsa technicians and specialists are working on fully restoring the network, with all systems expected to be back to normal by Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

Travellers are encouraged to download the Acsa mobile app for live flight information.