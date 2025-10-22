South Africa
    Stay, save, smile – It’s Summer on your terms!

    Summer and that long-awaited break is calling! Whether it’s the coast, bush, or bright city lights, there’s one big question: Where to stay? “Free” accommodation at friends and family often comes with hidden T&Cs, a lumpy couch, and Gogo’s raised eyebrow at that new tattoo.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    This summer, do it on your terms by booking at City Lodge Hotels for discounted rates, no hidden clauses, and all the comfort you deserve. Enjoy comfy beds with crisp white linen, our legendary breakfast buffet, sparkling pools, stylish dining, fitness rooms, free WiFi, secure parking, and 24-hour reception. With four hotel brands to choose from – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – you can stay your way, wherever summer takes you.

    Our annual summer promo gives you up to 40% off at participating hotels! Book from 15 October 2025 for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026 (inclusive). Simply select the “SUMMER” or “SUMMERBB” rate when booking on www.citylodgehotels.com or directly at the hotel by phone, email, or walk-in.

    Here’s how the savings stack up:

    • 40% off inland stays at Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, and Town Lodge (excluding City Lodge Hotel OR Tambo International Airport)
    • 30% off coastal stays at Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, and Town Lodge (excluding City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront)
    • 15% off inland stays at Road Lodge
    • 10% off coastal stays at Road Lodge (excluding Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport)
    • Family Bundle Offer: Up to two children under 16 years of age sharing a room with their parents (in hotels with sleeper sofas) stay free of charge and enjoy a complimentary full breakfast when their parents have breakfast at the standard rate. Plus, at Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, and Town Lodge, families booking a second room for the kids under 16 years of age receive 30% off that room’s rate, with the same complimentary breakfast offer for the children.

    Promo T&Cs – the good kind:

    • Discounts apply to accommodation only (meals and extras excluded)
    • Promotional discounts applied to standard Best Available Rate at time of booking
    • Full payment on booking
    • VAT and tourism levy included
    • Subject to availability and selected room types
    • Not valid with other specials or loyalty discounts
    • Only one promotional discount may be used at a time
    • Non-refundable, non-commissionable, and subject to change
    • Offer not redeemable for cash
    • Standard terms apply – see our website for details

    Stay, save, smile &#x2013; It&#x2019;s Summer on your terms!

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, says, “We are always on the lookout for ways to make travel accessible and our latest #SummerOnYourTerms promotion hits the sweet spot! We’ve got great discounted stays across our four hotel brands, at the coast and inland, so skip those awkward sleepovers, grab your sunnies, and book summer on your terms today! As we like to say, Life is hard. Check into easy.”

