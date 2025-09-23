South Africa
    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2

    Second season premieres on Bravo Africa on 11 October at 6pm
    Issued by Jenny Griesel Communications
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2

    Bravo Africa has announced the full celebrity cast of the highly anticipated second season of the comedic dating show Dating #NoFilter South Africa, set to premiere exclusively on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) on Saturday, 11 October at 6pm.

    The reveal follows the recent news that Bravo Africa will launch on 7 October, replacing E!, bringing audiences even more of the most iconic and talked-about unscripted programming they love.

    Following Dating #NoFilter South Africa’s successful debut season in 2024, the second season raises the stakes with fresh faces, fresh flings, and even more wild twists. Whether it's a date gone brilliantly right, or spectacularly wrong, the roster of quick-witted comedians is here to make sure nothing goes unnoticed.

    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2
    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2

    The series brings together a cast of 16 commentators, led by comedian, TV personality and actor Jason Goliath (E!’s Celebrity Game Night, Ses' Top La). Joining Goliath are: Robby Collins (comedian), Kim Jayde (TV host and model), Hope Mbhele (actress and radio personality), Bontle Modiselle Moloi (actress and media personality), Nadia Nakai (rapper and TV personality), Rosette Ncwana (model and media personality), Okay Wasabi (YouTuber and comedian), PD Jokes (comedian and content creator), Jo-Anne Reyneke (actress), Sphokuhle N (content creator), Skyf Your Loss (content creator), Tums The Narrator (content creator and comedian), ZilleWizzy (content creator), Carpo More (content creator, TV host and entertainer), and Anele Zondo (actress and presenter).

    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2
    Bravo Africa reveals celebrity lineup for Dating #NoFilter SA season 2

    Returning to Johannesburg and heading to Cape Town for the first time, the second season brings even more hilarious, unapologetically candid reality as comedians deliver real-time commentary while bold singles dive headfirst into blind dates. From romantic mishaps to off-the-wall icebreakers, expect cringeworthy chemistry and unexpected sparks that keep the laughs coming and the drama alive.

    Produced by Brainstorm Entertainment Media for NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC, Dating #NoFilter South Africa is a local adaptation of the successful format. The series originally aired on E! in the US, with the African version marking the fourth international adaptation. Dating #NoFilter is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal Studio Group.

    Let's do Biz