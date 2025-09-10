The world's first chief dry officer 'CDO' for the world's number 1 cider

Mzansi’s number one cider isn’t just leading the global charts, it is rewriting them. Savanna, the crisp and dry cider loved for nearly three decades, has officially appointed Steve Jobe, the lepara of juicy apples, the pharaoh of fermenting, the Don Dada of Dry… and the first chief dry officer ‘CDO’ at Savanna Premium Cider.

This is not a boardroom appointment in the usual sense. Steve Jobe is a character with a clear purpose, the personification of Savanna’s famously dry outlook. Crisp, witty, and proudly resistant to unnecessary change, he is the playful guardian of all things crisp, dry, perfect, and he’s here to keep the brand’s premium taste promise alive in a way only Savanna could.

Dressed in his bold yellow turtleneck, perfectly pressed pants, dad sneakers, and retro round glasses, Steve Jobe has that eccentric, keynote speaker energy, minus the corporate jargon. You might catch him delivering his typically dry advice at the office, debating the ‘Department of (Unnecessary) Innovation’ or browsing a Sunday market with the confidence of someone who already knows what works. He insists on keeping things consistently crisp and dry and reminds anyone who will listen that change is for things that aren’t already perfect.

"The world is obsessed with change. I am obsessed with making sure nothing changes when it comes to South Ahh’s official-unofficial national bev. Because when you are already crisp, dry, perfect, changing a loved formula just sounds like a bad idea," says Steve Jobe, chief dry officer at Savanna.

With his crisp humour and zero-fluff philosophy, Jobe isn’t here to follow hype, he is here to remind South Africans of one simple rule: this is one apple product that never needs an upgrade.

"Savanna Dry has never been about noise," says Chante Neumann, Savanna’s intrinsic strategist. "For nearly three decades, Savanna Dry has delivered the same unmatched taste using juicy apples, expertly fermented until dry, and cold filtered until crisp, with a uniquely crafted toasted oak essence for that distinct crisp and dry taste, best served ice cold with a lemon wedge in the neck. Steve Jobe is here to make sure that never changes. He is not just our CDO, he is what we call the guardian of dry."

That signature taste has made it South Africa and the world's number one cider and one of the country’s most iconic drinks. And now, with Steve Jobe steering the ship of dryness, the brand is more confident than ever in its mission to stay true.

Jobe will make his official debut in true Savanna style: crisp, witty, and straight to the point. Expect mindful monologues on ‘dryness under pressure', PSAs of unnecessary innovations, and plenty of dry one-liners that cut straight to the crisp. He is here to show Mzansi why some things should never change.

Savanna, it’s dry, but you can drink it.



