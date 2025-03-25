Energy & Mining Energy
    Energy & Mining Energy

    A promising step forward as Eskom moves from crisis to innovation

    Eskom is undergoing a quiet shift, from crisis to innovation, moving from a lack of agility and vision to embracing creativity and technology in its energy management and financial recovery.
    By Mark Allewell
    25 Mar 2025
    Source: © SABC (Image credit: Eskom-Megawatt-Park-Dinolohlanga-Mekuto) Mark Allewell, CEO & founder at Sensor Networks says Eskom’s quiet shift from crisis to innovation is a promising step forward
    The entity is showing a willingness to explore non-traditional solutions, from smart meters to microgrids, that could redefine its role in securing South Africa’s energy future.
    .
    For years, we’ve watched leadership changes justified by qualifications and experience, but rarely by creativity.

    Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality case study

    A key initiative is Eskom’s growing collaboration with municipalities to curb illegal connections and recover outstanding debt, which now approaches R100bn.

    The case study with Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality demonstrated a proactive approach, recovering R2bn while strengthening local governance over energy distribution.

    Instead of treating municipalities as adversaries, Eskom is recognising them as partners in stabilizing the grid.

    Smart metering

    Smart metering is another crucial step forward.

    With built-in anti-tampering technology, these meters can enhance transparency and efficiency in power consumption tracking.

    Smart technology is essential, not only for Eskom’s operational control but also for consumers to better manage their own electricity use.

    It’s time for South Africans to see themselves as active participants in energy sustainability, by using smart geyser devices, energy management apps on their cellphones, timers, and eco-friendly appliances to reduce reliance on the grid.

    Recent media reports have confirmed that Calib Cassim, Eskom’s chief financial officer, shares this outlook.

    Cassim has made it clear that Eskom’s financial recovery and long-term sustainability depend on innovative, technology-driven solutions, and that smart metering offers a practical step towards stabilizing our grid.

    Alternative energy solutions

    Eskom’s recent openness to alternative energy solutions signals a welcome departure from its traditional, centralised model.

    For too long, Eskom has embodied the definition of insanity: doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting different results.

    Now, we’re seeing a shift towards smarter, more adaptive solutions that engage both technology and public-private collaboration.

    A promising step forward

    While no single strategy will solve South Africa’s energy challenges overnight, this evolution in thinking offers a promising step forward.

    If Eskom can continue to embrace innovation rather than brute-force solutions, the future of power stability in South Africa may be more hopeful than we once believed.

    About Mark Allewell

    Mark Allewell is the CEO & founder of Sensor Networks.
    Let's do Biz