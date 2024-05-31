KITE 2025 addresses digitalisation of industrial manufacturing

Industrial manufacturing stands apart because of complex supply chains, innovation cycles, regulatory demands, and sustainability goals. It includes process and discrete industries, which differ in product types, operations, and digital maturity, but share a focus on asset-intensive automation using advanced, connected, software-defined systems.

According to a research project undertaken by Gartner (Top Strategic Technology Trends Industrial Manufacturing), this results in three basic directions in industrial manufacturing CIO’s strategies and visions:

Better transparency and predictability of external influencing factors, such as interrupted supply chains, inflation, and the lack of availability of engineers and other skilled workers, because investments in digital transparency are often long term.



Flexibility to respond to changing customer needs, while maintaining a high level of standardisation in products, assets and production processes. This leads to the need to change operating models on a cultural, organisational, and process level.



Reduction of carbon emissions, and using more green energy, and even producing it themselves to counteract their bad reputation of being high-energy consumers.

As organisations come to terms with the adoption of digitalisation processes, it is important to align themselves with suppliers of industrial technology and services that understand their exact requirements. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach with customers, and this is where a visit to KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) provides industry professionals with access to the best possible advice and solutions,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group.

KITE, held at the Durban Exhibition Centre between 22 and 24 July 2025, is recognised as the leading platform for a diverse range of industrial technology products and services. With over four decades in the industry, the expo brings together the knowledgeable suppliers and the organisations actively seeking these solutions. By interacting with visitors, and offering live demonstrations of the current technology, exhibitors offer the market the opportunity to see products in action before they make a purchasing decision.

KITE not only offers unrivalled opportunities for organisations to find the precise solutions for their applications, but furthermore provides them with the opportunity to learn about current industry trends and changes in regulations at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre and the one-day LEEASA conference.

“If you are in the process of undergoing a digitalisation programme, a visit to KITE should be on your calendar for July 2025. Not only are the exhibitors eager to impart their experience and expertise to you, but you will also be able to network with your industry peers, allowing you to share important information that will ultimately assist in the sustainability of your operations. We encourage potential exhibitors and visitors to visit our website - www.kznindustrial.co.za - to find out more about KITE 2025,” says Hefer.

