ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025TrialogueThe Innovator TrustASUSBullion PR & CommunicationHOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    KITE 2025 addresses digitalisation of industrial manufacturing

    Industrial manufacturing stands apart because of complex supply chains, innovation cycles, regulatory demands, and sustainability goals. It includes process and discrete industries, which differ in product types, operations, and digital maturity, but share a focus on asset-intensive automation using advanced, connected, software-defined systems.
    Issued by KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    KITE 2025 addresses digitalisation of industrial manufacturing

    According to a research project undertaken by Gartner (Top Strategic Technology Trends Industrial Manufacturing), this results in three basic directions in industrial manufacturing CIO’s strategies and visions:

    • Better transparency and predictability of external influencing factors, such as interrupted supply chains, inflation, and the lack of availability of engineers and other skilled workers, because investments in digital transparency are often long term.
    • Flexibility to respond to changing customer needs, while maintaining a high level of standardisation in products, assets and production processes. This leads to the need to change operating models on a cultural, organisational, and process level.
    • Reduction of carbon emissions, and using more green energy, and even producing it themselves to counteract their bad reputation of being high-energy consumers.

    As organisations come to terms with the adoption of digitalisation processes, it is important to align themselves with suppliers of industrial technology and services that understand their exact requirements. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach with customers, and this is where a visit to KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) provides industry professionals with access to the best possible advice and solutions,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group.

    KITE, held at the Durban Exhibition Centre between 22 and 24 July 2025, is recognised as the leading platform for a diverse range of industrial technology products and services. With over four decades in the industry, the expo brings together the knowledgeable suppliers and the organisations actively seeking these solutions. By interacting with visitors, and offering live demonstrations of the current technology, exhibitors offer the market the opportunity to see products in action before they make a purchasing decision.

    KITE not only offers unrivalled opportunities for organisations to find the precise solutions for their applications, but furthermore provides them with the opportunity to learn about current industry trends and changes in regulations at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre and the one-day LEEASA conference.

    “If you are in the process of undergoing a digitalisation programme, a visit to KITE should be on your calendar for July 2025. Not only are the exhibitors eager to impart their experience and expertise to you, but you will also be able to network with your industry peers, allowing you to share important information that will ultimately assist in the sustainability of your operations. We encourage potential exhibitors and visitors to visit our website - www.kznindustrial.co.za - to find out more about KITE 2025,” says Hefer.

    To book a stand or a sponsorship package at KITE 2025, speak to Steven Burmeister - moc.puorgyremogtnom@retsiemrub.nevets

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025
    Now in its fifth decade of bringing together the providers of industrial technology solutions with KZN’s industry professionals, the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is the ideal growth aid for local businesses.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz