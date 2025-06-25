Engineering and construction industries in KZN look to Kite 2025 for innovation and resilience

KwaZulu-Natal’s engineering and construction industries are thriving in an exciting time of transformation, with innovation and collaboration driving progress across the region. As the province continues to expand its urban centres, revitalise its infrastructure, and boost rural development, these sectors remain at the forefront of economic growth and social upliftment.

Today’s landscape brings with it remarkable opportunities to build smarter, safer, and more sustainably. With increased awareness around responsible sourcing, energy efficiency, and digital integration, companies in KZN are investing in future-ready strategies that support long-term resilience and productivity. From embracing design software to adopting automation tools and energy-saving technologies, businesses are actively moving to meet the demands of a dynamic and competitive environment.

“In this forward-looking context, the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (Kite) - taking place from 22-24 July 2025 at the Durban Exhibition Centre - offers a powerful platform for innovation, connection, and growth. The event brings together the best in industrial and engineering technology, helping professionals across the construction and engineering value chains discover solutions that accelerate success,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group.

Attendees can expect a showcase of leading products and services, with live demonstrations of everything from advanced robotics and smart materials handling to additive manufacturing, energy management, and workplace safety systems. Many solutions are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) - unlocking benefits such as real-time project visibility, predictive maintenance, and precision design modelling.

“The growing use of AI and ML in the industry is reshaping how projects are delivered, enhancing efficiency, reducing rework, and creating more sustainable outcomes. Whether you’re leading major infrastructure projects, managing a manufacturing plant, or seeking tools to scale your business, Kite 2025 provides access to technologies and expertise that can take operations to the next level,” says Hefer.

Attendees can explore an extensive range of industrial and engineering solutions - including live demonstrations - across automation, materials handling, energy efficiency, additive manufacturing, and safety systems. Many of the exhibitors have integrated AI and ML into their offerings, enabling real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and intelligent design modelling. These capabilities are proving especially useful for companies working under tight deadlines, strict compliance frameworks, or complex project specifications.

Alongside the exhibition, the SAIMechE Seminar Theatre offers free sessions that delve into key regulatory updates, emerging technologies, and practical case studies from the field. Visitors in the lifting industry can also sign up to attend the one-day LEEASA Lifting Conference, and all visitors are welcome to watch the inaugural LEEASA Forklift Operators Competition.

“For construction and engineering professionals in KwaZulu-Natal, Kite 2025 is more than an exhibition - it’s a strategic solutions-driven resource for those who design, build, and maintain the province’s infrastructure. We encourage organisations to visit the show’s website at www.kznindustrial.co.za, where you can find more information on the exhibitors taking part at Kite, and the seminar sessions at the SAIMechE Seminar Theatre,” says Hefer.

To book a stand or a sponsorship package at Kite 2025, speak to Steven Burmeister - moc.puorgyremogtnom@retsiemrub.nevets



