    Kantar's Media and Trends Predictions for 2024: the advertising-based video on demand revolution

    20 Nov 2023
    Informed by our data and insights, Kantar’s 2024 Media Trends and Predictions report illuminates the myriad opportunities and challenges confronting the content and advertising ecosystems across the globe, providing predictions for 2024 and beyond, based on the market insights it has developed for clients around the world.
    In exploring the forces shaping the media landscape, Kantar Media’s experts predict that macroeconomic factors and changing viewing habits will have profound impacts on the media industry in 2024, resulting in a renewed focus on library content and expanded approaches to audience measurement.

    Five industry trends shaping 2024

      1. Ad-supported streaming will flourish amid inflation

      2023 was defined by continued economic troubles, with persistent inflationary pressure affecting consumers’ spending and just 4% of consumers said they would prioritise online subscription services if they faced an unexpected cost they needed to cover. A key strategy emerging from this constant uncertainty is guiding audiences towards more affordable, ad-supported services. In 2024, expect to see faster adoption of ad-supported streaming services across markets – albeit at an uneven pace, and streaming companies seeking out a deeper and more nuanced understanding of audience behaviours.

      2. Measures of content success will expand as viewing habits evolve

      This year, the Hollywood writer’s strike provoked a re-appraisal of the value of timeless classics (such as The Office and Friends) and while production of new shows slowed, streamers turned to library content from around the world and imported formats. To make sense of both streaming and linear viewing habits, broadcasters and platforms will expand the definition of viewing and measures of success looking beyond overnight ratings towards more holistic measures, integrating first (and third) party data alongside panel data.

      3. Advertisers will get smarter about segmentation and lean into the AVOD revolution

      The rise of AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) will be a key trend for advertisers. We can expect to see more experimentation as brands lean into the AVOD revolution, with product placement within popular shows, interactive ads that allow for viewer participation and shoppable ads that blur the line between content and commerce. For advertisers, demographic-based segmentations - such as age, sex and gender – no longer suffice. Looking ahead to 2024, marketers will adopt increasingly sophisticated targeting approaches and look to understand consumers’ attitudes, values and behaviour to inform their new approaches.

      4. The industry will grapple with the opportunities and challenges posed by AI

      2023 marked the year in which generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) exploded into the mainstream with the launches of ChatGPT and Bard. 2024 will see the media industry explore deeper integrations of AI, as well as contend with concerns around bias and copyright infringement arising from its use. 2024 may also witness an ironic predicament — an abundance of tech solutions, but a potential uptick in ad wastage.

      5. Integrating multiple data sources will supercharge audience insight

      In 2023, the availability of multiple data sources, including direct-from-device and first-party data owned by platforms and advertisers, has enabled ever more granular understanding of audience behaviours. In 2024, Kantar Media expects advertisers and content owners to continue to move beyond siloed first-party data in order to integrate information from varied sources to improve strategic decision-making.

    “Our mission is to understand audiences so our clients can unlock growth by anticipating and harnessing the data insights to successfully navigate a media landscape in constant flux.” Says Nuala Harris-Morele, managing director, Africa, Media Division, Kantar

    As people increasingly move across channels and platforms, Kantar Media’s data and audience measurement, targeting, analytics and advertising intelligence services unlock insights to inform powerful decision-making. Working with panel and first-party data in over 80 countries, we have the world’s fastest growing cross-media measurement footprint, underpinned by versatility, scale, technology and expertise, to drive long-term business growth for our clients and partners.

    Link watch the broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTUpjOndubo

    Link download the report: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/media-trends-and-predictions-2024

    twitter, Hollywood, Kantar Media, Nuala Harris-Morele
