Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Urban Brew StudiosAWIEFKantarLocation BankBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaTDMCFox Networks GroupCREATESA.TVeatbigfishInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBurnesseoExposure MarketingEbony+IvoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Magazines News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Magazines ABC Q2 2023: Digital magazines the star of the Q2

23 Aug 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
As traditional publishing models continue to be challenged by the digital age, and online platforms and social media changing how information is consumed, it is no surprise that the star of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q2 2023 is digital magazines.
Image: Bizcommunity. The star of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q2 2023 is digital magazines
Image: Bizcommunity. The star of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q2 2023 is digital magazines

The category showed a 10,484% distribution increase from Q2, 2021, and from 354,544 in Q1, 2023 to 390,538 in Q2, 2023.

While Q1 2023 showed some good increase, in this quarter growth generally stabilised, as overall circulation across all industries declined by 2,31% from Q1 (9 858 541) to 9,631,192 in Q2, 2023. The overall distribution (across all categories) declined by 5,01% compared to last year, from 10,139,194 to 9,631,192.

The B2B and Custom magazine categories both increased in distribution, by 3% and 2% respectively, while Consumer magazines and Free magazines both declined this quarter. Consumer Magazines declined by 6% from Q1, 2023 while the Free magazine category decreased 1%.

Yet, publishers are holding on in turbulent financial circumstances where all industries remain under pressure with energy supply and a declining currency.

Image: Bizcommunity There were some good increases shown in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa in some categories for Consumers Magazines in Q1 2023
Magazines ABC Q1 2023: Some good increases as magazines consolidate

By 23 May 2023

Consumer magazines

Financial Mail and Forbes (Business and News category) are both up on the previous quarter and prior year.

In the Farming category, Landbouweekblad showed double-figure increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, of 21.6% and 21.5%, the biggest increase in Consumer Magazines, except for Women’s Health with an increase of 21.9%.

Other double-digit increases include Food & Home Magazine (11%), Baba & Kleuter (11.6%) and Weg/Go (11.9%).

In a turnaround on Q1 where the Women’s General sector had five publications that showed upward movement, only two publications showed increases on the previous quarter, one showed no movement and seven posted decreases on the previous quarter.

Arts, Culture and Heritage
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Jewish LifeMtly8,5588,558-0.9%-2.5%
Val de Vie Magazine2xA0No Issue
Business and News
Financial MailWkly, Fr2,50014,6805.7%17.6%
Forbes AfricaAltM3,83210,1153.1%12.2%
The Big Issue MagazineMtly5215,207-7.0%-14.0%
Conservation and Wildlife
African BirdlifeAltM1,5657,147No Submission6.2%
Entertainment
TV Plus (Afrikaans)F0Discontinued
TV Plus (English)F0Discontinued
Family Interest
HuisgenootWkly, Th2,49295,553-6.0%-19.5%
LIG11xA79014,166-2.8%-8.3%
Plus 50 6xA563,152-40.9%-28.9%
Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)AltM0Ceased publishing
The Crest7xA0Discontinued
The Ridge8xA0Discontinued
YouWkly, Th1,26747,627-7.8%-25.0%
Farming
Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr2685,548-12.4%-9.8%
Grond tot MondQ30,62730,6270.7%Reporting Change
LandbouweekbladWkly, Th014,30121.6%21.5%
Marktoe!Mtly13,67013,670-14.1%16.0%
Veeplaas.11xA0Changed Sector
Health & Wellbeing
Grow to Eat3xA0No Issue
Home
Conde Nast House & GardenMtly2,39910,826-6.3%-12.0%
Easy DIYQ0Resigned
Food&Home MagazineQ2,76614,84311.0%New Member
Lose It,Q0No Issue
SA Home Owner11xA5,39319,350-1.8%-5.3%
Sarie Kos / FoodQ012,9381.6%-21.0%
The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly6,78421,976-5.8%2.4%
Tuis Home8xA52259,192-4.9%-20.6%
Visi6xA5,00011,211-7.4%-21.3%
Leisure
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Ann0No Issue
Life & Style.4xA0No Submission
Silver Digest 4xA0No Issue
Male
GQ5xA2,3635,011-7.7%-10.8%
Men's Health6xA6,21716,1156.7%-17.3%
Popular MechanicsMtly0Ceased Publishing
Motoring
Bike SAMtly0Ceased Publishing
CarMtly11,21037,011-8.7%-11.5%
Driven MagazineMtly7,4947,494-2.0%3.3%
Parenting
Baba & KleuterQ010,21111.6%-5.5%
Baby's and BeyondQ7,4459,9010.5%-1.4%
Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM5904,777-15.7%-25.1%
Sport and Hobby
Compleat GolferMtly4,7887,761-15.1%19.9%
Kick OffMtly0Discontinued
Magnum8xA0Resigned
SA RugbyMtly3,1388,244-13.1%-26.1%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
Cape Etc3xA4,8087,276-0.4%10.3%
GetawayMtly2,35512,583-6.8%-17.7%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM024,754-1.9%-12.8%
Weg / Go PlattelandQ016,8633.7%-12.6%
Weg/GoAltM045,15611.9%-2.8%
Woman's General
BONA MagazineMtly4,24114,206-11.3%New Member
FairladyAltM028,616-1.2%-19.5%
Garden & Home MagazineMtly4,06914,170-6.3%-13.8%
Glamour,Q5,98112,367-12.8%0.0%
KuierF048,271-5.8%-18.0%
Rooi Rose MagazineMtly5,78029,5040.0%6.0%
SarieAltM1,38259,1047.5%-6.7%
True LoveAltM010,140-6.2%-39.0%
Women & Home MagazineMtly6,77026,227-9.9%-7.7%
Women's Health6xA5,02915,55621.9%-48.0%
Woman's Special
Wedding GuideAnn7437,988New Member

B2B magazines

Continuing with its upward projection of the past few quarters, B2B was one of two categories that increased in distribution.

In general all the B2B magazine categories had up to half of their publications show an increase on the previous quarter. While some of these increases are incremental, eight publications had double-digit increases.

These includeVeeplaas and Stockfarm which continue their good run from Q1 2023 as well as Refrigeration & Airconditioning, Plumbing Africa, The Specialist Forum Journal, FA News, African Mining inc. Mining Mirror and Pharmacy Magazine (former Front Shop).

Agricultural
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7554,7550.0%0.0%
SA Graan / GrainMtly21,31821,3181.9%11.6%
StockfarmMtly3,8878,42819.8%21.4%
VeeplaasMtly5,54510,38435.9%Changed Sector
WinelandMtly3,1103,188-0.3%-1.6%
Architecture
Leading Architect & DesignAltM6,6116,655-1.7%3.6%
SA Building ReviewAnn0No IssueReporting Change
To Build3xA9,0029,8481.0%0.3%
Automotive
Taxi GuardianMtly0Terminated
Civil Construction
Construction WorldMtly16,55316,5530.2%9.0%
IMIESA11xA0Changed Publisher
Spec HandbooksAnn0No Issue
Communications
Future SA4xA5,0707,959No Issue3.4%
SA ProfileAnn0No Issue
ServiceQ4,9654,9650.1%0.1%
The Gapp MagazineAltM0Resigned
Electrical Engineering
Electricity & ControlMtly13,62913,6291.4%8.5%
Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,45114,4512.1%8.6%
Engineering - Other
Capital Equipment NewsMtly13,43213,4324.7%11.8%
DataweekMtly2,8072,8070.3%-1.1%
MechChem AfricaAltM10,39110,3911.7%13.2%
Motion ControlQ2,1122,1120.0%8.0%
Plumbing AfricaMtly13,06613,13617.2%38.0%
Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly8,1018,11216.8%28.4%
SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly4,1184,118-6.6%0.3%
Water & Sanitation AfricaAltM0Changed Publisher
Health and Wellbeing
Hi-Tech Security Solutions8xA4,3314,3311.3%3.4%
MDR Medical Desk ReferenceAnn1,6062,337No Issue-4.9%
Medical Chronicle11xA29,39329,3936.9%15.1%
MIMSMtly3982,664-28.2%14.0%
Modern Medicine MagazineAltM3,5223,9804.4%12.2%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,9072,9250.1%2.7%
The Specialist Forum Journal11xA24,51624,516110.5%14.1%
Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
MeetingsAltM0Changed Publisher
The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Ann0Changed PublisherNo Issue
Industry
Analytical ReporterAltM5,5075,507-0.3%2.6%
Cold Link AfricaAltM3,2473,253-20.7%-19.7%
Eastern Cape BusinessAnn4,9724,972Reporting Change0.2%
KwaZulu Natal BusinessAnn4,9534,953Reporting Change-0.2%
Lighting in DesignQ7,5647,5642.2%13.5%
Mpumalanga Business.,Ann0No Issue
North West BusinessAnn0No Issue
Northern Cape BusinessAnn4,9664,966Reporting Change0.1%
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Q4,9324,9320.1%0.3%
ResourceQ0Changed Publisher
South African Food Review11xA3,7223,7610.3%-2.3%
The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9674,967New Member
Information and Computer Technology
Brainstorm11xA4,3918,923-3.4%9.5%
Management
African DecisionsQ11,19112,8319.1%0.6%
Black Business QuarterlyQ36,79437,009-17.1%-20.0%
Blue Chip,Q20,07520,075No Issue170.4%
Business Day EarthAnn0New Member
Business Day EmpowermentAnn0New Member
FA NewsAltM2,7192,89450.5%-0.3%
KZN InvestQ0Discontinued
LeadershipMtly37,50337,678-11.1%-14.9%
Money MarketingMtly7,2427,244-5.6%-6.3%
South African Business Intergrator2xA8,8149,872-0.1%0.9%
Mining & Quarrying
African Mines HandbookAnn0No Issue
African Mining BriefAltM0Terminated
African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror11xA27,89727,97533.3%25.6%
EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr10,95813,6047.1%2.2%
Inside MiningQ0Discontinued
Mining Business Africa6xA0Terminated
Mining Review Africa.11xA4,9494,949No Issue
Modern MiningMtly14,23714,2371.9%12.8%
Modern QuarryingQ6,7756,775-0.4%14.4%
Retail
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly10,29410,2941.8%-1.8%
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Mtly18,47518,47510.5%1.1%
Transport and Logistics
Freight News FeaturesMtly5,4005,622-5.5%-8.7%

Custom magazines

Custom magazines also increased its circulation in general, but the increases were small with only JSE (Industry Specific) showing a double-digit increase. The Male and In-Flight categories both had all publications show increases.

Farming
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Dairy Mail, The.Mtly1,0781,078-11.0%-53.6%
Health & Wellbeing
Fitlife.Mtly0Ceased Publishing
SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA6,4876,487No Submission
SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Q0Resigned
South African Medical JournalMtly8,6528,8790.7%-1.3%
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaAltM0Resigned
Home
Living Space..Mtly12439,2551.9%11.5%
My Kitchen..Mtly48376,718-0.4%10.7%
Industry Specific
Forum TydskrifQ0Terminated
J S EQ14,62616,32712.8%12.8%
Sea Rescue3xA19,93119,931No Issue1.5%
ServamusMtly487,390-2.8%-10.9%
In-flight
In Flight MagazineMtly36,84336,8435.7%30.7%
Leisure
Private EditionQ9,1889,188No Issue-0.6%
Taste.AltM2,47734,077-0.8%4.0%
Male
ManMtly50060,1030.5%19.9%
Tech..Mtly50035,6626.2%14.0%
Motoring
Motor..Mtly0Ceased Publishing
Retail
Club MagazineMtly7,000254,176-3.1%-3.5%
Jet Club7xA1,005254,916-2.9%-2.9%
Sport and Hobby
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly66,67268,4320.0%2.7%
SA Hunter/Jagter8xA0Resigned
Soccer ClubMtly50050,9191.1%9.6%
Sports Club.Mtly546104,0930.6%20.0%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
EscapesMtly0Ceased Publishing
PremierMtly7,8817,881-7.4%2.3%
Rove SA2xA8,22710,5758.9%-0.1%
Woman's General
Balanced LifeMtly26649,801-0.4%1.9%
Youth
ClubXMtly400107,558-1.5%22.3%
Kids Super Club.Mtly49072,606-1.2%13.1%

Free magazines

Not the best quarter for Free magazines with four declines on the previous quarter, with three publications holding steady and two increases on the previous quarter.

PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Botswana Advertiser.F99,9650.0%0.0%
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Mtly11,9710.1%2.2%
Get It (Bloemfontein)Mtly6,8900.0%0.0%
Get It (Highway)Mtly11,8650.7%0.4%
Get It (Jo'burg South)Mtly14,733-0.1%0.1%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Mtly13,356-7.9%-8.3%
Get It (Lowveld)Mtly6,2000.0%0.0%
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Mtly14,544-1.7%-1.6%
Get It (Pretoria)Mtly14,595-0.5%-1.0%

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz