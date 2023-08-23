Magazines ABC Q2 2023: Digital magazines the star of the Q2

The category showed a 10,484% distribution increase from Q2, 2021, and from 354,544 in Q1, 2023 to 390,538 in Q2, 2023.
While Q1 2023 showed some good increase, in this quarter growth generally stabilised, as overall circulation across all industries declined by 2,31% from Q1 (9 858 541) to 9,631,192 in Q2, 2023. The overall distribution (across all categories) declined by 5,01% compared to last year, from 10,139,194 to 9,631,192.
The B2B and Custom magazine categories both increased in distribution, by 3% and 2% respectively, while Consumer magazines and Free magazines both declined this quarter. Consumer Magazines declined by 6% from Q1, 2023 while the Free magazine category decreased 1%.
Yet, publishers are holding on in turbulent financial circumstances where all industries remain under pressure with energy supply and a declining currency.
Financial Mail and Forbes (Business and News category) are both up on the previous quarter and prior year.
In the Farming category, Landbouweekblad showed double-figure increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, of 21.6% and 21.5%, the biggest increase in Consumer Magazines, except for Women’s Health with an increase of 21.9%.
Other double-digit increases include Food & Home Magazine (11%), Baba & Kleuter (11.6%) and Weg/Go (11.9%).
In a turnaround on Q1 where the Women’s General sector had five publications that showed upward movement, only two publications showed increases on the previous quarter, one showed no movement and seven posted decreases on the previous quarter.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Mtly
|8,558
|8,558
|-0.9%
|-2.5%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Business and News
|Financial Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|2,500
|14,680
|5.7%
|17.6%
|Forbes Africa
|AltM
|3,832
|10,115
|3.1%
|12.2%
|The Big Issue Magazine
|Mtly
|521
|5,207
|-7.0%
|-14.0%
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|AltM
|1,565
|7,147
|No Submission
|6.2%
|Entertainment
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|F
|0
|Discontinued
|TV Plus (English)
|F
|0
|Discontinued
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Wkly, Th
|2,492
|95,553
|-6.0%
|-19.5%
|LIG
|11xA
|790
|14,166
|-2.8%
|-8.3%
|Plus 50
|6xA
|56
|3,152
|-40.9%
|-28.9%
|Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)
|AltM
|0
|Ceased publishing
|The Crest
|7xA
|0
|Discontinued
|The Ridge
|8xA
|0
|Discontinued
|You
|Wkly, Th
|1,267
|47,627
|-7.8%
|-25.0%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|268
|5,548
|-12.4%
|-9.8%
|Grond tot Mond
|Q
|30,627
|30,627
|0.7%
|Reporting Change
|Landbouweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|0
|14,301
|21.6%
|21.5%
|Marktoe!
|Mtly
|13,670
|13,670
|-14.1%
|16.0%
|Veeplaas.
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|3xA
|0
|No Issue
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Mtly
|2,399
|10,826
|-6.3%
|-12.0%
|Easy DIY
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Food&Home Magazine
|Q
|2,766
|14,843
|11.0%
|New Member
|Lose It,
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|SA Home Owner
|11xA
|5,393
|19,350
|-1.8%
|-5.3%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Q
|0
|12,938
|1.6%
|-21.0%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Mtly
|6,784
|21,976
|-5.8%
|2.4%
|Tuis Home
|8xA
|522
|59,192
|-4.9%
|-20.6%
|Visi
|6xA
|5,000
|11,211
|-7.4%
|-21.3%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Life & Style.
|4xA
|0
|No Submission
|Silver Digest
|4xA
|0
|No Issue
|Male
|GQ
|5xA
|2,363
|5,011
|-7.7%
|-10.8%
|Men's Health
|6xA
|6,217
|16,115
|6.7%
|-17.3%
|Popular Mechanics
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Car
|Mtly
|11,210
|37,011
|-8.7%
|-11.5%
|Driven Magazine
|Mtly
|7,494
|7,494
|-2.0%
|3.3%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Q
|0
|10,211
|11.6%
|-5.5%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Q
|7,445
|9,901
|0.5%
|-1.4%
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|AltM
|590
|4,777
|-15.7%
|-25.1%
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Mtly
|4,788
|7,761
|-15.1%
|19.9%
|Kick Off
|Mtly
|0
|Discontinued
|Magnum
|8xA
|0
|Resigned
|SA Rugby
|Mtly
|3,138
|8,244
|-13.1%
|-26.1%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|3xA
|4,808
|7,276
|-0.4%
|10.3%
|Getaway
|Mtly
|2,355
|12,583
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|AltM
|0
|24,754
|-1.9%
|-12.8%
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Q
|0
|16,863
|3.7%
|-12.6%
|Weg/Go
|AltM
|0
|45,156
|11.9%
|-2.8%
|Woman's General
|BONA Magazine
|Mtly
|4,241
|14,206
|-11.3%
|New Member
|Fairlady
|AltM
|0
|28,616
|-1.2%
|-19.5%
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|4,069
|14,170
|-6.3%
|-13.8%
|Glamour,
|Q
|5,981
|12,367
|-12.8%
|0.0%
|Kuier
|F
|0
|48,271
|-5.8%
|-18.0%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|Mtly
|5,780
|29,504
|0.0%
|6.0%
|Sarie
|AltM
|1,382
|59,104
|7.5%
|-6.7%
|True Love
|AltM
|0
|10,140
|-6.2%
|-39.0%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|6,770
|26,227
|-9.9%
|-7.7%
|Women's Health
|6xA
|5,029
|15,556
|21.9%
|-48.0%
|Woman's Special
|Wedding Guide
|Ann
|743
|7,988
|New Member
Continuing with its upward projection of the past few quarters, B2B was one of two categories that increased in distribution.
In general all the B2B magazine categories had up to half of their publications show an increase on the previous quarter. While some of these increases are incremental, eight publications had double-digit increases.
These includeVeeplaas and Stockfarm which continue their good run from Q1 2023 as well as Refrigeration & Airconditioning, Plumbing Africa, The Specialist Forum Journal, FA News, African Mining inc. Mining Mirror and Pharmacy Magazine (former Front Shop).
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|4xA
|4,755
|4,755
|0.0%
|0.0%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Mtly
|21,318
|21,318
|1.9%
|11.6%
|Stockfarm
|Mtly
|3,887
|8,428
|19.8%
|21.4%
|Veeplaas
|Mtly
|5,545
|10,384
|35.9%
|Changed Sector
|Wineland
|Mtly
|3,110
|3,188
|-0.3%
|-1.6%
|Architecture
|Leading Architect & Design
|AltM
|6,611
|6,655
|-1.7%
|3.6%
|SA Building Review
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|To Build
|3xA
|9,002
|9,848
|1.0%
|0.3%
|Automotive
|Taxi Guardian
|Mtly
|0
|Terminated
|Civil Construction
|Construction World
|Mtly
|16,553
|16,553
|0.2%
|9.0%
|IMIESA
|11xA
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Spec Handbooks
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Communications
|Future SA
|4xA
|5,070
|7,959
|No Issue
|3.4%
|SA Profile
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Service
|Q
|4,965
|4,965
|0.1%
|0.1%
|The Gapp Magazine
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Mtly
|13,629
|13,629
|1.4%
|8.5%
|Sparks Electrical News
|Mtly
|14,451
|14,451
|2.1%
|8.6%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Mtly
|13,432
|13,432
|4.7%
|11.8%
|Dataweek
|Mtly
|2,807
|2,807
|0.3%
|-1.1%
|MechChem Africa
|AltM
|10,391
|10,391
|1.7%
|13.2%
|Motion Control
|Q
|2,112
|2,112
|0.0%
|8.0%
|Plumbing Africa
|Mtly
|13,066
|13,136
|17.2%
|38.0%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Mtly
|8,101
|8,112
|16.8%
|28.4%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Mtly
|4,118
|4,118
|-6.6%
|0.3%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|AltM
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Health and Wellbeing
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|8xA
|4,331
|4,331
|1.3%
|3.4%
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Ann
|1,606
|2,337
|No Issue
|-4.9%
|Medical Chronicle
|11xA
|29,393
|29,393
|6.9%
|15.1%
|MIMS
|Mtly
|398
|2,664
|-28.2%
|14.0%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|AltM
|3,522
|3,980
|4.4%
|12.2%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|11xA
|2,907
|2,925
|0.1%
|2.7%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|11xA
|24,516
|24,516
|110.5%
|14.1%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Meetings
|AltM
|0
|Changed Publisher
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Ann
|0
|Changed Publisher
|No Issue
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|AltM
|5,507
|5,507
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|Cold Link Africa
|AltM
|3,247
|3,253
|-20.7%
|-19.7%
|Eastern Cape Business
|Ann
|4,972
|4,972
|Reporting Change
|0.2%
|KwaZulu Natal Business
|Ann
|4,953
|4,953
|Reporting Change
|-0.2%
|Lighting in Design
|Q
|7,564
|7,564
|2.2%
|13.5%
|Mpumalanga Business.,
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|North West Business
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Northern Cape Business
|Ann
|4,966
|4,966
|Reporting Change
|0.1%
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Q
|4,932
|4,932
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Resource
|Q
|0
|Changed Publisher
|South African Food Review
|11xA
|3,722
|3,761
|0.3%
|-2.3%
|The Journal of African Business
|Q
|4,967
|4,967
|New Member
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|11xA
|4,391
|8,923
|-3.4%
|9.5%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Q
|11,191
|12,831
|9.1%
|0.6%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Q
|36,794
|37,009
|-17.1%
|-20.0%
|Blue Chip,
|Q
|20,075
|20,075
|No Issue
|170.4%
|Business Day Earth
|Ann
|0
|New Member
|Business Day Empowerment
|Ann
|0
|New Member
|FA News
|AltM
|2,719
|2,894
|50.5%
|-0.3%
|KZN Invest
|Q
|0
|Discontinued
|Leadership
|Mtly
|37,503
|37,678
|-11.1%
|-14.9%
|Money Marketing
|Mtly
|7,242
|7,244
|-5.6%
|-6.3%
|South African Business Intergrator
|2xA
|8,814
|9,872
|-0.1%
|0.9%
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|African Mining Brief
|AltM
|0
|Terminated
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|11xA
|27,897
|27,975
|33.3%
|25.6%
|Earthbroker
|Mtly
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|10,958
|13,604
|7.1%
|2.2%
|Inside Mining
|Q
|0
|Discontinued
|Mining Business Africa
|6xA
|0
|Terminated
|Mining Review Africa.
|11xA
|4,949
|4,949
|No Issue
|Modern Mining
|Mtly
|14,237
|14,237
|1.9%
|12.8%
|Modern Quarrying
|Q
|6,775
|6,775
|-0.4%
|14.4%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Mtly
|10,294
|10,294
|1.8%
|-1.8%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Mtly
|18,475
|18,475
|10.5%
|1.1%
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Mtly
|5,400
|5,622
|-5.5%
|-8.7%
Custom magazines also increased its circulation in general, but the increases were small with only JSE (Industry Specific) showing a double-digit increase. The Male and In-Flight categories both had all publications show increases.
|Farming
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The.
|Mtly
|1,078
|1,078
|-11.0%
|-53.6%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife.
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|10xA
|6,487
|6,487
|No Submission
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|South African Medical Journal
|Mtly
|8,652
|8,879
|0.7%
|-1.3%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Living Space..
|Mtly
|124
|39,255
|1.9%
|11.5%
|My Kitchen..
|Mtly
|483
|76,718
|-0.4%
|10.7%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Q
|0
|Terminated
|J S E
|Q
|14,626
|16,327
|12.8%
|12.8%
|Sea Rescue
|3xA
|19,931
|19,931
|No Issue
|1.5%
|Servamus
|Mtly
|48
|7,390
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Mtly
|36,843
|36,843
|5.7%
|30.7%
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|Q
|9,188
|9,188
|No Issue
|-0.6%
|Taste.
|AltM
|2,477
|34,077
|-0.8%
|4.0%
|Male
|Man
|Mtly
|500
|60,103
|0.5%
|19.9%
|Tech..
|Mtly
|500
|35,662
|6.2%
|14.0%
|Motoring
|Motor..
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Retail
|Club Magazine
|Mtly
|7,000
|254,176
|-3.1%
|-3.5%
|Jet Club
|7xA
|1,005
|254,916
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Mtly
|66,672
|68,432
|0.0%
|2.7%
|SA Hunter/Jagter
|8xA
|0
|Resigned
|Soccer Club
|Mtly
|500
|50,919
|1.1%
|9.6%
|Sports Club.
|Mtly
|546
|104,093
|0.6%
|20.0%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Escapes
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Premier
|Mtly
|7,881
|7,881
|-7.4%
|2.3%
|Rove SA
|2xA
|8,227
|10,575
|8.9%
|-0.1%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Mtly
|266
|49,801
|-0.4%
|1.9%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Mtly
|400
|107,558
|-1.5%
|22.3%
|Kids Super Club.
|Mtly
|490
|72,606
|-1.2%
|13.1%
Not the best quarter for Free magazines with four declines on the previous quarter, with three publications holding steady and two increases on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser.
|F
|99,965
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Mtly
|11,971
|0.1%
|2.2%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Highway)
|Mtly
|11,865
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Mtly
|14,733
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Mtly
|13,356
|-7.9%
|-8.3%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Mtly
|6,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Mtly
|14,544
|-1.7%
|-1.6%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Mtly
|14,595
|-0.5%
|-1.0%