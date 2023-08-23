Magazines ABC Q2 2023: Digital magazines the star of the Q2

As traditional publishing models continue to be challenged by the digital age, and online platforms and social media changing how information is consumed, it is no surprise that the star of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q2 2023 is digital magazines.

The category showed a 10,484% distribution increase from Q2, 2021, and from 354,544 in Q1, 2023 to 390,538 in Q2, 2023.

While Q1 2023 showed some good increase, in this quarter growth generally stabilised, as overall circulation across all industries declined by 2,31% from Q1 (9 858 541) to 9,631,192 in Q2, 2023. The overall distribution (across all categories) declined by 5,01% compared to last year, from 10,139,194 to 9,631,192.

The B2B and Custom magazine categories both increased in distribution, by 3% and 2% respectively, while Consumer magazines and Free magazines both declined this quarter. Consumer Magazines declined by 6% from Q1, 2023 while the Free magazine category decreased 1%.

Yet, publishers are holding on in turbulent financial circumstances where all industries remain under pressure with energy supply and a declining currency.

Consumer magazines

Financial Mail and Forbes (Business and News category) are both up on the previous quarter and prior year.

In the Farming category, Landbouweekblad showed double-figure increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, of 21.6% and 21.5%, the biggest increase in Consumer Magazines, except for Women’s Health with an increase of 21.9%.

Other double-digit increases include Food & Home Magazine (11%), Baba & Kleuter (11.6%) and Weg/Go (11.9%).

In a turnaround on Q1 where the Women’s General sector had five publications that showed upward movement, only two publications showed increases on the previous quarter, one showed no movement and seven posted decreases on the previous quarter.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,558 8,558 -0.9% -2.5% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 2,500 14,680 5.7% 17.6% Forbes Africa AltM 3,832 10,115 3.1% 12.2% The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 521 5,207 -7.0% -14.0% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,565 7,147 No Submission 6.2% Entertainment TV Plus (Afrikaans) F 0 Discontinued TV Plus (English) F 0 Discontinued Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 2,492 95,553 -6.0% -19.5% LIG 11xA 790 14,166 -2.8% -8.3% Plus 50 6xA 56 3,152 -40.9% -28.9% Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong) AltM 0 Ceased publishing The Crest 7xA 0 Discontinued The Ridge 8xA 0 Discontinued You Wkly, Th 1,267 47,627 -7.8% -25.0% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 268 5,548 -12.4% -9.8% Grond tot Mond Q 30,627 30,627 0.7% Reporting Change Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 0 14,301 21.6% 21.5% Marktoe! Mtly 13,670 13,670 -14.1% 16.0% Veeplaas. 11xA 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 2,399 10,826 -6.3% -12.0% Easy DIY Q 0 Resigned Food&Home Magazine Q 2,766 14,843 11.0% New Member Lose It, Q 0 No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 5,393 19,350 -1.8% -5.3% Sarie Kos / Food Q 0 12,938 1.6% -21.0% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 6,784 21,976 -5.8% 2.4% Tuis Home 8xA 522 59,192 -4.9% -20.6% Visi 6xA 5,000 11,211 -7.4% -21.3% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Ann 0 No Issue Life & Style. 4xA 0 No Submission Silver Digest 4xA 0 No Issue Male GQ 5xA 2,363 5,011 -7.7% -10.8% Men's Health 6xA 6,217 16,115 6.7% -17.3% Popular Mechanics Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Motoring Bike SA Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Car Mtly 11,210 37,011 -8.7% -11.5% Driven Magazine Mtly 7,494 7,494 -2.0% 3.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 10,211 11.6% -5.5% Baby's and Beyond Q 7,445 9,901 0.5% -1.4% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 590 4,777 -15.7% -25.1% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 4,788 7,761 -15.1% 19.9% Kick Off Mtly 0 Discontinued Magnum 8xA 0 Resigned SA Rugby Mtly 3,138 8,244 -13.1% -26.1% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,808 7,276 -0.4% 10.3% Getaway Mtly 2,355 12,583 -6.8% -17.7% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 24,754 -1.9% -12.8% Weg / Go Platteland Q 0 16,863 3.7% -12.6% Weg/Go AltM 0 45,156 11.9% -2.8% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 4,241 14,206 -11.3% New Member Fairlady AltM 0 28,616 -1.2% -19.5% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 4,069 14,170 -6.3% -13.8% Glamour, Q 5,981 12,367 -12.8% 0.0% Kuier F 0 48,271 -5.8% -18.0% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 5,780 29,504 0.0% 6.0% Sarie AltM 1,382 59,104 7.5% -6.7% True Love AltM 0 10,140 -6.2% -39.0% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 6,770 26,227 -9.9% -7.7% Women's Health 6xA 5,029 15,556 21.9% -48.0% Woman's Special Wedding Guide Ann 743 7,988 New Member

B2B magazines

Continuing with its upward projection of the past few quarters, B2B was one of two categories that increased in distribution.

In general all the B2B magazine categories had up to half of their publications show an increase on the previous quarter. While some of these increases are incremental, eight publications had double-digit increases.

These includeVeeplaas and Stockfarm which continue their good run from Q1 2023 as well as Refrigeration & Airconditioning, Plumbing Africa, The Specialist Forum Journal, FA News, African Mining inc. Mining Mirror and Pharmacy Magazine (former Front Shop).

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,755 4,755 0.0% 0.0% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 21,318 21,318 1.9% 11.6% Stockfarm Mtly 3,887 8,428 19.8% 21.4% Veeplaas Mtly 5,545 10,384 35.9% Changed Sector Wineland Mtly 3,110 3,188 -0.3% -1.6% Architecture Leading Architect & Design AltM 6,611 6,655 -1.7% 3.6% SA Building Review Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change To Build 3xA 9,002 9,848 1.0% 0.3% Automotive Taxi Guardian Mtly 0 Terminated Civil Construction Construction World Mtly 16,553 16,553 0.2% 9.0% IMIESA 11xA 0 Changed Publisher Spec Handbooks Ann 0 No Issue Communications Future SA 4xA 5,070 7,959 No Issue 3.4% SA Profile Ann 0 No Issue Service Q 4,965 4,965 0.1% 0.1% The Gapp Magazine AltM 0 Resigned Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 13,629 13,629 1.4% 8.5% Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,451 14,451 2.1% 8.6% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 13,432 13,432 4.7% 11.8% Dataweek Mtly 2,807 2,807 0.3% -1.1% MechChem Africa AltM 10,391 10,391 1.7% 13.2% Motion Control Q 2,112 2,112 0.0% 8.0% Plumbing Africa Mtly 13,066 13,136 17.2% 38.0% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 8,101 8,112 16.8% 28.4% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4,118 4,118 -6.6% 0.3% Water & Sanitation Africa AltM 0 Changed Publisher Health and Wellbeing Hi-Tech Security Solutions 8xA 4,331 4,331 1.3% 3.4% MDR Medical Desk Reference Ann 1,606 2,337 No Issue -4.9% Medical Chronicle 11xA 29,393 29,393 6.9% 15.1% MIMS Mtly 398 2,664 -28.2% 14.0% Modern Medicine Magazine AltM 3,522 3,980 4.4% 12.2% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,907 2,925 0.1% 2.7% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 24,516 24,516 110.5% 14.1% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 0 Changed Publisher The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Ann 0 Changed Publisher No Issue Industry Analytical Reporter AltM 5,507 5,507 -0.3% 2.6% Cold Link Africa AltM 3,247 3,253 -20.7% -19.7% Eastern Cape Business Ann 4,972 4,972 Reporting Change 0.2% KwaZulu Natal Business Ann 4,953 4,953 Reporting Change -0.2% Lighting in Design Q 7,564 7,564 2.2% 13.5% Mpumalanga Business., Ann 0 No Issue North West Business Ann 0 No Issue Northern Cape Business Ann 4,966 4,966 Reporting Change 0.1% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Q 4,932 4,932 0.1% 0.3% Resource Q 0 Changed Publisher South African Food Review 11xA 3,722 3,761 0.3% -2.3% The Journal of African Business Q 4,967 4,967 New Member Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 4,391 8,923 -3.4% 9.5% Management African Decisions Q 11,191 12,831 9.1% 0.6% Black Business Quarterly Q 36,794 37,009 -17.1% -20.0% Blue Chip, Q 20,075 20,075 No Issue 170.4% Business Day Earth Ann 0 New Member Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 New Member FA News AltM 2,719 2,894 50.5% -0.3% KZN Invest Q 0 Discontinued Leadership Mtly 37,503 37,678 -11.1% -14.9% Money Marketing Mtly 7,242 7,244 -5.6% -6.3% South African Business Intergrator 2xA 8,814 9,872 -0.1% 0.9% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue African Mining Brief AltM 0 Terminated African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror 11xA 27,897 27,975 33.3% 25.6% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 10,958 13,604 7.1% 2.2% Inside Mining Q 0 Discontinued Mining Business Africa 6xA 0 Terminated Mining Review Africa. 11xA 4,949 4,949 No Issue Modern Mining Mtly 14,237 14,237 1.9% 12.8% Modern Quarrying Q 6,775 6,775 -0.4% 14.4% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 10,294 10,294 1.8% -1.8% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Mtly 18,475 18,475 10.5% 1.1% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,400 5,622 -5.5% -8.7%

Custom magazines

Custom magazines also increased its circulation in general, but the increases were small with only JSE (Industry Specific) showing a double-digit increase. The Male and In-Flight categories both had all publications show increases.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The. Mtly 1,078 1,078 -11.0% -53.6% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,487 6,487 No Submission SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Q 0 Resigned South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,652 8,879 0.7% -1.3% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia AltM 0 Resigned Home Living Space.. Mtly 124 39,255 1.9% 11.5% My Kitchen.. Mtly 483 76,718 -0.4% 10.7% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Q 0 Terminated J S E Q 14,626 16,327 12.8% 12.8% Sea Rescue 3xA 19,931 19,931 No Issue 1.5% Servamus Mtly 48 7,390 -2.8% -10.9% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 36,843 36,843 5.7% 30.7% Leisure Private Edition Q 9,188 9,188 No Issue -0.6% Taste. AltM 2,477 34,077 -0.8% 4.0% Male Man Mtly 500 60,103 0.5% 19.9% Tech.. Mtly 500 35,662 6.2% 14.0% Motoring Motor.. Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Retail Club Magazine Mtly 7,000 254,176 -3.1% -3.5% Jet Club 7xA 1,005 254,916 -2.9% -2.9% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 66,672 68,432 0.0% 2.7% SA Hunter/Jagter 8xA 0 Resigned Soccer Club Mtly 500 50,919 1.1% 9.6% Sports Club. Mtly 546 104,093 0.6% 20.0% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Premier Mtly 7,881 7,881 -7.4% 2.3% Rove SA 2xA 8,227 10,575 8.9% -0.1% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 266 49,801 -0.4% 1.9% Youth ClubX Mtly 400 107,558 -1.5% 22.3% Kids Super Club. Mtly 490 72,606 -1.2% 13.1%

Free magazines

Not the best quarter for Free magazines with four declines on the previous quarter, with three publications holding steady and two increases on the previous quarter.