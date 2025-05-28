Marketing & Media Magazines
    Marketing & Media Magazines

    Novus Media acquires rooi rose

    The well-known South African lifestyle brand, rooi rose has been acquired by Novus Media.
    28 May 2025
    Source: © Magzter Novus Media has acquired rooi rose
    For more than 83 years, the beloved magazine has been known for its creative and insightful content covering fashion, beauty, and food as well as the inspiring stories of the Afrikaans community.

    Under the guidance of editor, Anlie Janse van Rensburg, rooi rose will continue to deliver on its tagline – Stylvol, Sinvol, Propvol – promising the best content that is stylish, meaningful, and packed full of everything a lifestyle reader will need to stay informed.

    Key brand pillars

    The key brand pillars include:

    - health and wellness
    - food and recipes
    - human interest and inspiration
    - beauty
    - fashion
    - décor
    - animals and gardening
    - travel
    - personal finance
    - books
    - shoppers’ guides books
    - puzzles and competitions

    The rooi rose reader is loyal, influential, and receptive to brands that reflect their values, making this an ideal audience for advertisers across lifestyle, health, beauty, and family-focused categories that want to reach an upper SEM audience in a safe editorial environment.

