Magazines ABC Q1 2023: Some good increases as magazines consolidate

Despite continuing shifts, with terminations, no submissions and resignations, the category is quietly starting to consolidate, with highlights from the Consumer and B2B categories as well as the Custom category showing up.
There were several double-digit increases on the previous quarter in this category.
This includes Financial Mail in the Business and News sector, Marktoe in the Farming sector, SA Home Owner and Visi in the Home sector, GQ in the Male sector, Compleat Golfer in the Sport and Hobby sector and Cape Etc. in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector.
Proving that there is still life in the Women’s General sector, five publications (of 11, with five decreasing on the previous quarter) showed upward movement, with Glamour and True Love, in double figures.
Both TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English) have been discontinued. These are the only two publications that were left in the Entertainment sector.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Mtly
|8,632
|8,632
|2.3%
|-3.8%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Business and News
|Financial Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|2,503
|13,890
|15.1%
|7.6%
|Forbes Africa
|AltM
|4,241
|9,809
|6.4%
|2.5%
|The Big Issue Magazine
|Mtly
|180
|5,600
|-24.5%
|-15.9%
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|AltM
|0
|No Submission
|Entertainment
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|F
|0
|Discontinued
|TV Plus (English)
|F
|0
|Discontinued
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Wkly, Th
|3,747
|101,635
|-3.5%
|-19.8%
|LIG
|11xA
|920
|14,579
|-2.7%
|-26.3%
|Plus 50
|6xA
|1,005
|5,333
|0.5%
|-4.1%
|The Crest
|7xA
|10,272
|10,272
|-0.2%
|-17.2%
|The Ridge
|8xA
|12,568
|12,568
|2.9%
|-18.5%
|You
|Wkly, Th
|1,943
|51,682
|-4.2%
|-23.3%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|104
|5,807
|-9.5%
|-19.4%
|Grond tot Mond
|Q
|30,406
|30,406
|No Issue
|Landbouweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|0
|11,761
|5.4%
|-7.3%
|Marktoe!
|Mtly
|15,922
|15,922
|24.5%
|60.8%
|Veeplaas
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|3xA
|2,252
|11,715
|-0.1%
|No Issue
|Odyssey Magazine
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Mtly
|2,594
|11,558
|-2.2%
|-1.2%
|Easy DIY
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Food&Home Magazine
|Q
|2,985
|13,373
|0.2%
|New Member
|Lose It,
|Q
|0
|7,240
|-24.7%
|-34.2%
|SA Home Owner
|11xA
|3,603
|19,696
|28.4%
|-5.4%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Q
|0
|12,739
|-3.6%
|No Issue
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Mtly
|5,573
|23,331
|-9.6%
|10.2%
|Tuis Home
|8xA
|0
|62,273
|-0.2%
|-15.7%
|Visi
|6xA
|2,265
|12,103
|17.7%
|1.1%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting change
|Life & Style
|4xA
|4,700
|4,700
|-2.1%
|New Member
|Male
|GQ
|5xA
|2,408
|5,431
|10.2%
|-0.4%
|Men's Health
|6xA
|3,892
|15,100
|New Member
|Popular Mechanics
|Mtly
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Mtly
|0
|Publication Closed
|Car
|Mtly
|12,009
|40,516
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|Driven Magazine
|Mtly
|7,647
|7,647
|-0.9%
|12.2%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Q
|0
|9,148
|No Issue
|25.9%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Q
|7,337
|9,847
|3.6%
|No Issue
|Things to do With Kids
|2xA
|0
|Resigned
|New Member
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|AltM
|1,576
|5,667
|-7.1%
|3.0%
|Pets
|Dog Directory
|Ann
|0
|Resigned
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Mtly
|5,874
|9,143
|10.5%
|53.6%
|Kick Off
|Mtly
|0
|Discontinued
|Magnum
|8xA
|0
|Resigned
|SA Rugby
|Mtly
|1,637
|9,489
|-6.7%
|-23.9%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|3xA
|4,098
|7,308
|10.3%
|7.4%
|Getaway
|Mtly
|1,838
|13,499
|-10.8%
|-16.2%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|AltM
|0
|25,234
|2.0%
|-17.7%
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Q
|0
|16,269
|-9.0%
|-24.8%
|Weg/Go
|AltM
|0
|40,347
|-2.7%
|-19.6%
|Woman's General
|BONA Magazine
|Mtly
|2,786
|16,014
|11.2%
|New Member
|Fairlady
|AltM
|0
|28,951
|8.7%
|-25.2%
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|4,113
|15,118
|-3.2%
|0.0%
|Glamour,
|Q
|6,597
|14,188
|22.1%
|10.2%
|Kuier
|F
|0
|51,227
|-6.4%
|-21.6%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|AltM
|5,856
|29,498
|1.5%
|13.6%
|Sarie
|AltM
|872
|54,991
|-6.9%
|-11.8%
|True Love
|AltM
|0
|10,812
|29.0%
|-38.5%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|7,887
|29,099
|-3.3%
|3.3%
|Women's Health
|6xA
|4,341
|12,761
|New Member
|Total
|197,183
|953,928
|-2.1%
|-13.6%
As in previous quarters, the B2B category continues to deliver some good results.
Good gains came from the Agricultural sector, with Veeplaas and Stockfarm being the best in this sector. Engineering - Other, Health and Wellbeing (MIMS increasing on the previous quarter by 105.8%), Civil Construction, Management (Black Management Quarterly the highlight here) and Mining sector all had good increases.
The Industry sector was a mixed bag with three publications increasing on the previous quarter, one decrease, five no issues, one resignation, one termination and four reporting changes.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|4xA
|4,755
|4,755
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Mtly
|20,927
|20,927
|-1.9%
|-1.3%
|SABI Magazine
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Stockfarm
|Mtly
|2,638
|7,525
|22.5%
|16.7%
|Veeplaas
|11xA
|3,725
|8,612
|22.3%
|Changed Sector
|Wineland
|Mtly
|3,125
|3,196
|0.2%
|-1.0%
|Architecture
|Leading Architect & Design
|AltM
|6,718
|6,767
|-1.4%
|-4.0%
|SA Building Review
|Ann
|8,536
|9,411
|No Issue
|2.0%
|To Build
|3xA
|8,507
|9,749
|-0.8%
|Reporting Change
|Automotive
|Taxi Guardian
|Mtly
|0
|Terminated
|Civil Construction
|Construction World
|Mtly
|16,513
|16,513
|0.1%
|12.0%
|IMIESA
|11xA
|12,635
|12,635
|4.3%
|10.9%
|Communications
|Future SA
|4xA
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|Nex Media
|4xA
|0
|Resigned
|SA Profile
|Ann
|8,693
|9,767
|No Issue
|Reporting change
|Service
|Q
|4,958
|4,958
|0.0%
|0.1%
|The Gapp Magazine
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Mtly
|13,440
|13,440
|0.2%
|9.9%
|ESI Africa
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting change
|Sparks Electrical News
|Mtly
|14,159
|14,159
|-0.1%
|9.2%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Mtly
|12,826
|12,826
|0.4%
|9.7%
|Dataweek
|Mtly
|2,800
|2,800
|0.3%
|0.3%
|MechChem Africa
|AltM
|10,217
|10,217
|4.0%
|15.0%
|Motion Control
|Q
|2,111
|2,111
|0.9%
|5.0%
|Plumbing Africa
|Mtly
|11,200
|11,292
|4.0%
|17.1%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Mtly
|6,942
|6,956
|-0.5%
|3.7%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Mtly
|4,411
|4,411
|3.5%
|8.1%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|AltM
|7,990
|7,990
|4.9%
|16.5%
|Health and Wellbeing
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|8xA
|4,275
|4,275
|0.9%
|5.4%
|Medical Chronicle
|11xA
|27,483
|27,483
|2.5%
|15.0%
|MIMS
|Mtly
|245
|3,709
|105.8%
|1.2%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|AltM
|3,340
|3,814
|11.0%
|2.9%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|11xA
|2,902
|2,922
|-2.3%
|0.3%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|11xA
|11,645
|11,645
|-46.7%
|-41.8%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Meetings
|AltM
|4,709
|4,709
|2.0%
|Reporting Change
|Meetings
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|AltM
|5,525
|5,525
|0.0%
|1.9%
|Cold Link Africa
|AltM
|4,101
|4,108
|-1.7%
|-4.8%
|Free State Business,
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Gauteng Companies
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|KwaZulu Natal Business
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Lighting in Design
|Q
|7,400
|7,400
|3.3%
|17.2%
|Limpopo Business.,
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|LINKED by Jewellers Network
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Resigned
|North West Business
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Northern Cape Business
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Q
|4,929
|4,929
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Resource
|Q
|6,350
|6,350
|-1.9%
|7.2%
|South African Business
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting change
|South African Food Review
|11xA
|3,705
|3,749
|29.1%
|-16.4%
|The Journal of African Business
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook
|Ann
|0
|Terminated
|Western Cape Business,
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|11xA
|4,755
|9,235
|0.7%
|4.6%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Q
|10,166
|11,765
|-2.9%
|-6.4%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Q
|44,433
|44,692
|19.9%
|-0.7%
|Blue Chip,
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Business Day Earth
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|Business Day Empowerment
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|FA News
|AltM
|1,753
|1,923
|-34.1%
|-34.3%
|KZN Invest
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Leadership
|Mtly
|42,258
|42,428
|6.5%
|-7.0%
|Money Marketing
|Mtly
|7,671
|7,674
|3.2%
|-1.3%
|South African Business Intergrator
|2xA
|8,578
|9,883
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|11xA
|20,976
|21,061
|-0.2%
|-10.5%
|Earthbroker
|Mtly
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|10,066
|12,703
|0.1%
|-5.4%
|Inside Mining
|Q
|9,118
|9,118
|0.3%
|36.4%
|Mining Review Africa
|11xA
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Modern Mining
|Mtly
|13,974
|13,974
|2.5%
|15.0%
|Modern Quarrying
|Q
|6,805
|6,805
|5.0%
|22.2%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Mtly
|10,108
|10,108
|-1.5%
|-6.3%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Mtly
|16,725
|16,725
|5.9%
|-9.4%
|Spotong
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Mtly
|5,749
|5,950
|-3.4%
|1.9%
This category showed some good increases on the previous quarter. The highlight being Jet Club in the Retail sector. It is also the only magazine to show double-figure increases.
Despite this, while there were a few decreases on the previous quarter, the culling of the category continued, with four resignations, two no submissions, three changed publishers, two no issues, and one changed sector and one digital only.
|Farming
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The
|Mtly
|1,207
|1,211
|4.3%
|-45.4%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|3xA
|0
|Resigned
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|10xA
|0
|No Submission
|South African Medical Journal
|Mtly
|8,581
|8,818
|1.1%
|-5.2%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Fresh Living
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Living Space
|Mtly
|124
|38,540
|1.9%
|17.7%
|My Kitchen
|Mtly
|700
|76,995
|2.8%
|18.9%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Q
|0
|No Submission
|Reporting Change
|J S E
|Q
|12,666
|14,471
|1.7%
|0.0%
|Sea Rescue
|3xA
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|Servamus
|Mtly
|45
|7,603
|-6.6%
|-11.3%
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Mtly
|34,852
|34,852
|7.3%
|47.8%
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|Taste
|AltM
|683
|34,358
|-0.6%
|3.7%
|Male
|Man
|Mtly
|500
|59,802
|5.1%
|38.5%
|Tech
|Mtly
|500
|33,590
|4.0%
|8.4%
|Motoring
|Motor
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Professional
|De Rebus
|11xA
|0
|Digital only
|Retail
|Club Magazine
|Mtly
|6,666
|262,228
|-2.6%
|1.9%
|Jet Club
|7xA
|0
|262,650
|12.7%
|-6.9%
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Mtly
|66,871
|68,443
|0.5%
|-4.9%
|SA Hunter/Jagter
|8xA
|0
|Resigned
|Soccer Club
|Mtly
|500
|50,348
|3.8%
|16.5%
|Sports Club
|Mtly
|570
|103,461
|6.3%
|24.9%
|Wildland Magazine
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Escapes
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Premier
|Mtly
|8,513
|8,513
|1.7%
|23.8%
|Rove SA
|2xA
|8,089
|9,707
|5.4%
|No Issue
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Mtly
|266
|49,986
|0.5%
|7.3%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Mtly
|466
|109,156
|7.8%
|34.9%
|Kids Super Club
|Mtly
|490
|73,516
|4.7%
|16.6%
|Total
|152,289
|1,308,248
|-12.4%
|-8.8%
This category continues to quietly go about its business with Q1 2023 showing better results than the previous quarter, when there was only one increase on the previous quarter. Q1 2023 had three publications show an increase on the previous quarter, with three 0% increases/decreases and one decrease on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser.
|F
|99,965
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Mtly
|11,965
|0.0%
|9.5%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Highway)
|Mtly
|11,779
|-0.3%
|20.2%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Mtly
|14,750
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Mtly
|14,500
|9.2%
|-1.6%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Mtly
|6,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Mtly
|14,800
|0.3%
|-0.2%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Mtly
|14,673
|0.1%
|0.0%