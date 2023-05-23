Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDARogerwilcoUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioFCB AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Magazines News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Magazines ABC Q1 2023: Some good increases as magazines consolidate

23 May 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
There are some good increases in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q1 2023 Consumers Magazines.
Image: Bizcommunity There were some good increases shown in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa in some categories for Consumers Magazines in Q1 2023
Image: Bizcommunity There were some good increases shown in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa in some categories for Consumers Magazines in Q1 2023

Despite continuing shifts, with terminations, no submissions and resignations, the category is quietly starting to consolidate, with highlights from the Consumer and B2B categories as well as the Custom category showing up.

Consumer Magazines

There were several double-digit increases on the previous quarter in this category.

This includes Financial Mail in the Business and News sector, Marktoe in the Farming sector, SA Home Owner and Visi in the Home sector, GQ in the Male sector, Compleat Golfer in the Sport and Hobby sector and Cape Etc. in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector.

Proving that there is still life in the Women’s General sector, five publications (of 11, with five decreasing on the previous quarter) showed upward movement, with Glamour and True Love, in double figures.

Both TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English) have been discontinued. These are the only two publications that were left in the Entertainment sector.

Arts, Culture and Heritage
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Jewish LifeMtly8,6328,6322.3%-3.8%
Val de Vie Magazine2xA0No Issue
Business and News
Financial MailWkly, Fr2,50313,89015.1%7.6%
Forbes AfricaAltM4,2419,8096.4%2.5%
The Big Issue MagazineMtly1805,600-24.5%-15.9%
Conservation and Wildlife
African BirdlifeAltM0No Submission
Entertainment
TV Plus (Afrikaans)F0Discontinued
TV Plus (English)F0Discontinued
Family Interest
HuisgenootWkly, Th3,747101,635-3.5%-19.8%
LIG11xA92014,579-2.7%-26.3%
Plus 50 6xA1,0055,3330.5%-4.1%
The Crest7xA10,27210,272-0.2%-17.2%
The Ridge8xA12,56812,5682.9%-18.5%
YouWkly, Th1,94351,682-4.2%-23.3%
Farming
Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr1045,807-9.5%-19.4%
Grond tot MondQ30,40630,406No Issue
LandbouweekbladWkly, Th011,7615.4%-7.3%
Marktoe!Mtly15,92215,92224.5%60.8%
Veeplaas11xA0Changed Sector
Health & Wellbeing
Grow to Eat3xA2,25211,715-0.1%No Issue
Odyssey MagazineQ0Resigned
Home
Conde Nast House & GardenMtly2,59411,558-2.2%-1.2%
Easy DIYQ0Resigned
Food&Home MagazineQ2,98513,3730.2%New Member
Lose It,Q07,240-24.7%-34.2%
SA Home Owner11xA3,60319,69628.4%-5.4%
Sarie Kos / FoodQ012,739-3.6%No Issue
The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly5,57323,331-9.6%10.2%
Tuis Home8xA062,273-0.2%-15.7%
Visi6xA2,26512,10317.7%1.1%
Leisure
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Ann0No IssueReporting change
Life & Style4xA4,7004,700-2.1%New Member
Male
GQ5xA2,4085,43110.2%-0.4%
Men's Health6xA3,89215,100New Member
Popular MechanicsMtly0Ceased Publishing
Motoring
Bike SAMtly0Publication Closed
CarMtly12,00940,516-1.4%-6.0%
Driven MagazineMtly7,6477,647-0.9%12.2%
Parenting
Baba & KleuterQ09,148No Issue25.9%
Baby's and BeyondQ7,3379,8473.6%No Issue
Things to do With Kids2xA0ResignedNew Member
Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,5765,667-7.1%3.0%
Pets
Dog DirectoryAnn0Resigned
Sport and Hobby
Compleat GolferMtly5,8749,14310.5%53.6%
Kick OffMtly0Discontinued
Magnum8xA0Resigned
SA RugbyMtly1,6379,489-6.7%-23.9%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
Cape Etc3xA4,0987,30810.3%7.4%
GetawayMtly1,83813,499-10.8%-16.2%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM025,2342.0%-17.7%
Weg / Go PlattelandQ016,269-9.0%-24.8%
Weg/GoAltM040,347-2.7%-19.6%
Woman's General
BONA MagazineMtly2,78616,01411.2%New Member
FairladyAltM028,9518.7%-25.2%
Garden & Home MagazineMtly4,11315,118-3.2%0.0%
Glamour,Q6,59714,18822.1%10.2%
KuierF051,227-6.4%-21.6%
Rooi Rose MagazineAltM5,85629,4981.5%13.6%
SarieAltM87254,991-6.9%-11.8%
True LoveAltM010,81229.0%-38.5%
Women & Home MagazineMtly7,88729,099-3.3%3.3%
Women's Health6xA4,34112,761New Member
Total197,183953,928-2.1%-13.6%

B2B Magazines

As in previous quarters, the B2B category continues to deliver some good results.

Good gains came from the Agricultural sector, with Veeplaas and Stockfarm being the best in this sector. Engineering - Other, Health and Wellbeing (MIMS increasing on the previous quarter by 105.8%), Civil Construction, Management (Black Management Quarterly the highlight here) and Mining sector all had good increases.

The Industry sector was a mixed bag with three publications increasing on the previous quarter, one decrease, five no issues, one resignation, one termination and four reporting changes.

Agricultural
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7554,7550.0%-4.0%
SA Graan / GrainMtly20,92720,927-1.9%-1.3%
SABI MagazineAltM0Resigned
StockfarmMtly2,6387,52522.5%16.7%
Veeplaas11xA3,7258,61222.3%Changed Sector
WinelandMtly3,1253,1960.2%-1.0%
Architecture
Leading Architect & DesignAltM6,7186,767-1.4%-4.0%
SA Building ReviewAnn8,5369,411No Issue2.0%
To Build3xA8,5079,749-0.8%Reporting Change
Automotive
Taxi GuardianMtly0Terminated
Civil Construction
Construction WorldMtly16,51316,5130.1%12.0%
IMIESA11xA12,63512,6354.3%10.9%
Communications
Future SA4xA0No IssueNew Member
Nex Media4xA0Resigned
SA ProfileAnn8,6939,767No IssueReporting change
ServiceQ4,9584,9580.0%0.1%
The Gapp MagazineAltM0Resigned
Electrical Engineering
Electricity & ControlMtly13,44013,4400.2%9.9%
ESI AfricaQ0No IssueReporting change
Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,15914,159-0.1%9.2%
Engineering - Other
Capital Equipment NewsMtly12,82612,8260.4%9.7%
DataweekMtly2,8002,8000.3%0.3%
MechChem AfricaAltM10,21710,2174.0%15.0%
Motion ControlQ2,1112,1110.9%5.0%
Plumbing AfricaMtly11,20011,2924.0%17.1%
Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly6,9426,956-0.5%3.7%
SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly4,4114,4113.5%8.1%
Water & Sanitation AfricaAltM7,9907,9904.9%16.5%
Health and Wellbeing
Hi-Tech Security Solutions8xA4,2754,2750.9%5.4%
Medical Chronicle11xA27,48327,4832.5%15.0%
MIMSMtly2453,709105.8%1.2%
Modern Medicine MagazineAltM3,3403,81411.0%2.9%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,9022,922-2.3%0.3%
The Specialist Forum Journal11xA11,64511,645-46.7%-41.8%
Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
MeetingsAltM4,7094,7092.0%Reporting Change
MeetingsAltM0Changed Sector
Industry
Analytical ReporterAltM5,5255,5250.0%1.9%
Cold Link AfricaAltM4,1014,108-1.7%-4.8%
Free State Business, Ann0No IssueReporting Change
Gauteng CompaniesAnn0No IssueReporting Change
KwaZulu Natal BusinessAnn0Reporting Change
Lighting in DesignQ7,4007,4003.3%17.2%
Limpopo Business.,Ann0No IssueReporting Change
LINKED by Jewellers NetworkQ0ResignedResigned
North West BusinessAnn0Reporting Change
Northern Cape BusinessAnn0Reporting Change
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Q0Reporting Change
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Q4,9294,9290.2%0.0%
ResourceQ6,3506,350-1.9%7.2%
South African Business2xA0No IssueReporting change
South African Food Review11xA3,7053,74929.1%-16.4%
The Journal of African BusinessQ0No IssueNew Member
The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism HandbookAnn0Terminated
Western Cape Business,Ann0No IssueReporting Change
Information and Computer Technology
Brainstorm11xA4,7559,2350.7%4.6%
Management
African DecisionsQ10,16611,765-2.9%-6.4%
Black Business QuarterlyQ44,43344,69219.9%-0.7%
Blue Chip,Q0No Issue
Business Day EarthAnn0No IssueNew Member
Business Day EmpowermentAnn0No IssueNew Member
FA NewsAltM1,7531,923-34.1%-34.3%
KZN InvestQ0No Issue
LeadershipMtly42,25842,4286.5%-7.0%
Money MarketingMtly7,6717,6743.2%-1.3%
South African Business Intergrator2xA8,5789,8830.7%0.7%
Mining & Quarrying
African Mines HandbookAnn0No IssueReporting Change
African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror11xA20,97621,061-0.2%-10.5%
EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr10,06612,7030.1%-5.4%
Inside MiningQ9,1189,1180.3%36.4%
Mining Review Africa11xA0No IssueReporting Change
Modern MiningMtly13,97413,9742.5%15.0%
Modern QuarryingQ6,8056,8055.0%22.2%
Retail
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly10,10810,108-1.5%-6.3%
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Mtly16,72516,7255.9%-9.4%
SpotongAltM0Changed Sector
Transport and Logistics
Freight News FeaturesMtly5,7495,950-3.4%1.9%

Source: MSN The ABC Q4 2022 is out
Magazines ABC Q4 2022: Magazine category looks up

By 22 Feb 2023

Custom Magazines

This category showed some good increases on the previous quarter. The highlight being Jet Club in the Retail sector. It is also the only magazine to show double-figure increases.

Despite this, while there were a few decreases on the previous quarter, the culling of the category continued, with four resignations, two no submissions, three changed publishers, two no issues, and one changed sector and one digital only.

Farming
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Dairy Mail, TheMtly1,2071,2114.3%-45.4%
Health & Wellbeing
FitlifeMtly0Changed Publisher
Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA3xA0Resigned
SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA0No Submission
South African Medical JournalMtly8,5818,8181.1%-5.2%
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaAltM0Resigned
Home
Fresh Living Q0Resigned
Living SpaceMtly12438,5401.9%17.7%
My KitchenMtly70076,9952.8%18.9%
Industry Specific
Forum TydskrifQ0No SubmissionReporting Change
J S EQ12,66614,4711.7%0.0%
Sea Rescue3xA0No IssueNo Issue
ServamusMtly457,603-6.6%-11.3%
In-flight
In Flight MagazineMtly34,85234,8527.3%47.8%
Leisure
Private EditionQ0No IssueNo Issue
TasteAltM68334,358-0.6%3.7%
Male
ManMtly50059,8025.1%38.5%
TechMtly50033,5904.0%8.4%
Motoring
MotorMtly0Changed Publisher
Professional
De Rebus11xA0Digital only
Retail
Club MagazineMtly6,666262,228-2.6%1.9%
Jet Club7xA0262,65012.7%-6.9%
Sport and Hobby
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly66,87168,4430.5%-4.9%
SA Hunter/Jagter8xA0Resigned
Soccer ClubMtly50050,3483.8%16.5%
Sports ClubMtly570103,4616.3%24.9%
Wildland MagazineMtly0Changed Sector
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
EscapesMtly0Changed Publisher
PremierMtly8,5138,5131.7%23.8%
Rove SA2xA8,0899,7075.4%No Issue
Woman's General
Balanced LifeMtly26649,9860.5%7.3%
Youth
ClubXMtly466109,1567.8%34.9%
Kids Super ClubMtly49073,5164.7%16.6%
Total152,2891,308,248-12.4%-8.8%

Free magazines

This category continues to quietly go about its business with Q1 2023 showing better results than the previous quarter, when there was only one increase on the previous quarter. Q1 2023 had three publications show an increase on the previous quarter, with three 0% increases/decreases and one decrease on the previous quarter.

PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Botswana Advertiser.F99,9650.0%1.7%
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Mtly11,9650.0%9.5%
Get It (Bloemfontein)Mtly6,8900.0%0.0%
Get It (Highway)Mtly11,779-0.3%20.2%
Get It (Jo'burg South)Mtly14,7500.0%0.1%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Mtly14,5009.2%-1.6%
Get It (Lowveld)Mtly6,2000.0%0.0%
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Mtly14,8000.3%-0.2%
Get It (Pretoria)Mtly14,6730.1%0.0%

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: ABC, digital magazines, magazines, print magazines, Danette Breitenbach, Audit Bureau of Circulation South Africa

Related

Image: Bizcommunity The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa has release its Q1, 2023 circulation figures for newspapers
Newspapers ABC Q1 2023: A quiet, stable quarter1 hour ago
Image: Bizcommunity. Khensani Nobanda’s, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank has been appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company
#Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda on the importance of creativity in business growth and brand conversation20 hours ago
Source: © Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, for Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche
Grid Worldwide brings home 2 Gold Cubes and a Silver from ADC 102nd Annual Awards18 May 2023
Source © Matthias Ziegler Poor evaluation and measurement are one of the biggest threats to the African public relations (PR) and communications industry
Lack of evaluation methods and measurement a threat to African PR industry17 May 2023
Source: © Lion and Lion VMLY&R South Africa has launched VMLY&R Commerce in South Africa, a secondary brand within VMLY&R South Africa, that reimagines how brands deliver modern commerce to drive growth while offering customers real value
VMLY&R South Africa launches gamechanger, VMLY&R Commerce15 May 2023
Source © Piyawat Nandeenopparit A press statement on social media from the SABC introducing a licence for car radios this week proved to be fake news
SABC car radio licence 'press statement' is fake news12 May 2023
Thanda Safari Lodge itself rises up out of the land, blending perfectly with its surroundings, with spectacular views of the 35,000 acre reserve (Image supplied)
Thanda Safari: An indulgent wildlife experience12 May 2023
Image Supplied. Art, one of two next generation of consumer experience sparkling water-makers from SodaStream
SodaStream: Style & sustainability all in one10 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz