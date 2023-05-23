Magazines ABC Q1 2023: Some good increases as magazines consolidate

There are some good increases in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Q1 2023 Consumers Magazines.

Despite continuing shifts, with terminations, no submissions and resignations, the category is quietly starting to consolidate, with highlights from the Consumer and B2B categories as well as the Custom category showing up.

Consumer Magazines

There were several double-digit increases on the previous quarter in this category.

This includes Financial Mail in the Business and News sector, Marktoe in the Farming sector, SA Home Owner and Visi in the Home sector, GQ in the Male sector, Compleat Golfer in the Sport and Hobby sector and Cape Etc. in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector.

Proving that there is still life in the Women’s General sector, five publications (of 11, with five decreasing on the previous quarter) showed upward movement, with Glamour and True Love, in double figures.

Both TV Plus (Afrikaans) and TV Plus (English) have been discontinued. These are the only two publications that were left in the Entertainment sector.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,632 8,632 2.3% -3.8% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 2,503 13,890 15.1% 7.6% Forbes Africa AltM 4,241 9,809 6.4% 2.5% The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 180 5,600 -24.5% -15.9% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 0 No Submission Entertainment TV Plus (Afrikaans) F 0 Discontinued TV Plus (English) F 0 Discontinued Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 3,747 101,635 -3.5% -19.8% LIG 11xA 920 14,579 -2.7% -26.3% Plus 50 6xA 1,005 5,333 0.5% -4.1% The Crest 7xA 10,272 10,272 -0.2% -17.2% The Ridge 8xA 12,568 12,568 2.9% -18.5% You Wkly, Th 1,943 51,682 -4.2% -23.3% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 104 5,807 -9.5% -19.4% Grond tot Mond Q 30,406 30,406 No Issue Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 0 11,761 5.4% -7.3% Marktoe! Mtly 15,922 15,922 24.5% 60.8% Veeplaas 11xA 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 2,252 11,715 -0.1% No Issue Odyssey Magazine Q 0 Resigned Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 2,594 11,558 -2.2% -1.2% Easy DIY Q 0 Resigned Food&Home Magazine Q 2,985 13,373 0.2% New Member Lose It, Q 0 7,240 -24.7% -34.2% SA Home Owner 11xA 3,603 19,696 28.4% -5.4% Sarie Kos / Food Q 0 12,739 -3.6% No Issue The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 5,573 23,331 -9.6% 10.2% Tuis Home 8xA 0 62,273 -0.2% -15.7% Visi 6xA 2,265 12,103 17.7% 1.1% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Ann 0 No Issue Reporting change Life & Style 4xA 4,700 4,700 -2.1% New Member Male GQ 5xA 2,408 5,431 10.2% -0.4% Men's Health 6xA 3,892 15,100 New Member Popular Mechanics Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Motoring Bike SA Mtly 0 Publication Closed Car Mtly 12,009 40,516 -1.4% -6.0% Driven Magazine Mtly 7,647 7,647 -0.9% 12.2% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 9,148 No Issue 25.9% Baby's and Beyond Q 7,337 9,847 3.6% No Issue Things to do With Kids 2xA 0 Resigned New Member Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,576 5,667 -7.1% 3.0% Pets Dog Directory Ann 0 Resigned Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 5,874 9,143 10.5% 53.6% Kick Off Mtly 0 Discontinued Magnum 8xA 0 Resigned SA Rugby Mtly 1,637 9,489 -6.7% -23.9% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,098 7,308 10.3% 7.4% Getaway Mtly 1,838 13,499 -10.8% -16.2% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 25,234 2.0% -17.7% Weg / Go Platteland Q 0 16,269 -9.0% -24.8% Weg/Go AltM 0 40,347 -2.7% -19.6% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 2,786 16,014 11.2% New Member Fairlady AltM 0 28,951 8.7% -25.2% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 4,113 15,118 -3.2% 0.0% Glamour, Q 6,597 14,188 22.1% 10.2% Kuier F 0 51,227 -6.4% -21.6% Rooi Rose Magazine AltM 5,856 29,498 1.5% 13.6% Sarie AltM 872 54,991 -6.9% -11.8% True Love AltM 0 10,812 29.0% -38.5% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 7,887 29,099 -3.3% 3.3% Women's Health 6xA 4,341 12,761 New Member Total 197,183 953,928 -2.1% -13.6%

B2B Magazines

As in previous quarters, the B2B category continues to deliver some good results.

Good gains came from the Agricultural sector, with Veeplaas and Stockfarm being the best in this sector. Engineering - Other, Health and Wellbeing (MIMS increasing on the previous quarter by 105.8%), Civil Construction, Management (Black Management Quarterly the highlight here) and Mining sector all had good increases.

The Industry sector was a mixed bag with three publications increasing on the previous quarter, one decrease, five no issues, one resignation, one termination and four reporting changes.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,755 4,755 0.0% -4.0% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 20,927 20,927 -1.9% -1.3% SABI Magazine AltM 0 Resigned Stockfarm Mtly 2,638 7,525 22.5% 16.7% Veeplaas 11xA 3,725 8,612 22.3% Changed Sector Wineland Mtly 3,125 3,196 0.2% -1.0% Architecture Leading Architect & Design AltM 6,718 6,767 -1.4% -4.0% SA Building Review Ann 8,536 9,411 No Issue 2.0% To Build 3xA 8,507 9,749 -0.8% Reporting Change Automotive Taxi Guardian Mtly 0 Terminated Civil Construction Construction World Mtly 16,513 16,513 0.1% 12.0% IMIESA 11xA 12,635 12,635 4.3% 10.9% Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue New Member Nex Media 4xA 0 Resigned SA Profile Ann 8,693 9,767 No Issue Reporting change Service Q 4,958 4,958 0.0% 0.1% The Gapp Magazine AltM 0 Resigned Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 13,440 13,440 0.2% 9.9% ESI Africa Q 0 No Issue Reporting change Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,159 14,159 -0.1% 9.2% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 12,826 12,826 0.4% 9.7% Dataweek Mtly 2,800 2,800 0.3% 0.3% MechChem Africa AltM 10,217 10,217 4.0% 15.0% Motion Control Q 2,111 2,111 0.9% 5.0% Plumbing Africa Mtly 11,200 11,292 4.0% 17.1% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,942 6,956 -0.5% 3.7% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4,411 4,411 3.5% 8.1% Water & Sanitation Africa AltM 7,990 7,990 4.9% 16.5% Health and Wellbeing Hi-Tech Security Solutions 8xA 4,275 4,275 0.9% 5.4% Medical Chronicle 11xA 27,483 27,483 2.5% 15.0% MIMS Mtly 245 3,709 105.8% 1.2% Modern Medicine Magazine AltM 3,340 3,814 11.0% 2.9% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,902 2,922 -2.3% 0.3% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 11,645 11,645 -46.7% -41.8% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 4,709 4,709 2.0% Reporting Change Meetings AltM 0 Changed Sector Industry Analytical Reporter AltM 5,525 5,525 0.0% 1.9% Cold Link Africa AltM 4,101 4,108 -1.7% -4.8% Free State Business, Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change Gauteng Companies Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change KwaZulu Natal Business Ann 0 Reporting Change Lighting in Design Q 7,400 7,400 3.3% 17.2% Limpopo Business., Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change LINKED by Jewellers Network Q 0 Resigned Resigned North West Business Ann 0 Reporting Change Northern Cape Business Ann 0 Reporting Change Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Q 0 Reporting Change Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Q 4,929 4,929 0.2% 0.0% Resource Q 6,350 6,350 -1.9% 7.2% South African Business 2xA 0 No Issue Reporting change South African Food Review 11xA 3,705 3,749 29.1% -16.4% The Journal of African Business Q 0 No Issue New Member The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook Ann 0 Terminated Western Cape Business, Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 4,755 9,235 0.7% 4.6% Management African Decisions Q 10,166 11,765 -2.9% -6.4% Black Business Quarterly Q 44,433 44,692 19.9% -0.7% Blue Chip, Q 0 No Issue Business Day Earth Ann 0 No Issue New Member Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 No Issue New Member FA News AltM 1,753 1,923 -34.1% -34.3% KZN Invest Q 0 No Issue Leadership Mtly 42,258 42,428 6.5% -7.0% Money Marketing Mtly 7,671 7,674 3.2% -1.3% South African Business Intergrator 2xA 8,578 9,883 0.7% 0.7% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror 11xA 20,976 21,061 -0.2% -10.5% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 10,066 12,703 0.1% -5.4% Inside Mining Q 9,118 9,118 0.3% 36.4% Mining Review Africa 11xA 0 No Issue Reporting Change Modern Mining Mtly 13,974 13,974 2.5% 15.0% Modern Quarrying Q 6,805 6,805 5.0% 22.2% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 10,108 10,108 -1.5% -6.3% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Mtly 16,725 16,725 5.9% -9.4% Spotong AltM 0 Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,749 5,950 -3.4% 1.9%

Custom Magazines

This category showed some good increases on the previous quarter. The highlight being Jet Club in the Retail sector. It is also the only magazine to show double-figure increases.

Despite this, while there were a few decreases on the previous quarter, the culling of the category continued, with four resignations, two no submissions, three changed publishers, two no issues, and one changed sector and one digital only.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 1,207 1,211 4.3% -45.4% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA 3xA 0 Resigned SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 0 No Submission South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,581 8,818 1.1% -5.2% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia AltM 0 Resigned Home Fresh Living Q 0 Resigned Living Space Mtly 124 38,540 1.9% 17.7% My Kitchen Mtly 700 76,995 2.8% 18.9% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Q 0 No Submission Reporting Change J S E Q 12,666 14,471 1.7% 0.0% Sea Rescue 3xA 0 No Issue No Issue Servamus Mtly 45 7,603 -6.6% -11.3% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 34,852 34,852 7.3% 47.8% Leisure Private Edition Q 0 No Issue No Issue Taste AltM 683 34,358 -0.6% 3.7% Male Man Mtly 500 59,802 5.1% 38.5% Tech Mtly 500 33,590 4.0% 8.4% Motoring Motor Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Professional De Rebus 11xA 0 Digital only Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,666 262,228 -2.6% 1.9% Jet Club 7xA 0 262,650 12.7% -6.9% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 66,871 68,443 0.5% -4.9% SA Hunter/Jagter 8xA 0 Resigned Soccer Club Mtly 500 50,348 3.8% 16.5% Sports Club Mtly 570 103,461 6.3% 24.9% Wildland Magazine Mtly 0 Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Premier Mtly 8,513 8,513 1.7% 23.8% Rove SA 2xA 8,089 9,707 5.4% No Issue Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 266 49,986 0.5% 7.3% Youth ClubX Mtly 466 109,156 7.8% 34.9% Kids Super Club Mtly 490 73,516 4.7% 16.6% Total 152,289 1,308,248 -12.4% -8.8%

Free magazines

This category continues to quietly go about its business with Q1 2023 showing better results than the previous quarter, when there was only one increase on the previous quarter. Q1 2023 had three publications show an increase on the previous quarter, with three 0% increases/decreases and one decrease on the previous quarter.