Magazines ABC Q4 2022: Magazine category looks up

However, in particular, consumer magazines and free magazines have not yet found their feet, with the two sectors mainly showing declines in Q4, 2022 on Q3, 2022 as well as the number of publications changing sector, resigning or no issue.
In a statement the ABC has also noted the growth of digital magazines. “In general, digital growth is drastic across the board as many publishers opt for hybrid or digital-only publications. The true impact of digital-only remains to be seen."
It adds that digital publications have increased from 333,068 (Q3, 2022) to 382,135 (Q4, 2022).
Of the 17 sectors the Business and News sector fared the best in terms of number of publications that increased on the previous quarter, with the Family Interest sector faring that worst with no increases on the previous quarter. The same can be said for the Home sector, except for Lose It and The Gardener/Die Tuinier which both showed increases on the previous quarter with the Gardener/Die Tuinier also showing an increase on the prior year.
The Male and Women’s General sectors continued to decline except for Rooi Rose (a new member) and Women and Home. In the Male sector the two publications both did, however, have an increase on the prior year.
The only two publications in the Youth sector have both resigned.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Mtly
|8,435
|8,435
|-2.9%
|3.9%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Business and News
|Business Brief
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Financial Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|2,659
|12,066
|1.0%
|-5.4%
|Forbes Africa
|AltM
|3,892
|9,216
|0.9%
|-10.6%
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|The Big Issue Magazine
|Mtly
|79
|7,415
|21.7%
|3.9%
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|AltM
|537
|6,303
|-2.0%
|3.6%
|Entertainment
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|F
|0
|11,555
|-1.6%
|-12.3%
|TV Plus (English)
|F
|0
|2,323
|2.1%
|-32.5%
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Wkly, Th
|4,571
|105,296
|-7.8%
|-18.9%
|LIG
|11xA
|860
|14,988
|-2.8%
|-14.6%
|Plus 50
|6xA
|2,140
|5,309
|-9.7%
|-8.2%
|Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)
|AltM
|0
|No Issue
|Changed Sector
|The Crest
|7xA
|10,289
|10,289
|-1.6%
|-19.4%
|The Ridge
|8xA
|12,217
|12,217
|-0.1%
|-24.2%
|You
|Wkly, Th
|3,626
|53,963
|-8.1%
|-21.7%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|470
|6,415
|-5.1%
|-10.4%
|Grond tot Mond
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Landbouweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|0
|11,162
|1.2%
|-11.1%
|Marktoe!
|Mtly
|12,792
|12,792
|-5.9%
|19.7%
|Veeplaas.
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|3xA
|2,441
|11,731
|Reporting Change
|5.6%
|Odyssey Magazine.
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Mtly
|4,940
|11,821
|-1.5%
|-0.9%
|Easy DIY
|Q
|0
|3,520
|-26.3%
|-43.5%
|Food&Home Magazine
|Q
|2,025
|13,348
|New Member
|Lose It,
|Q
|0
|9,618
|13.6%
|-12.6%
|SA Home Owner
|11xA
|3,636
|17,061
|-12.9%
|-24.3%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Q
|0
|13,218
|-13.3%
|-29.7%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Mtly
|10,345
|25,808
|2.3%
|15.1%
|Tuis Home
|8xA
|1,713
|62,379
|-6.5%
|-14.7%
|Visi
|6xA
|1,555
|10,279
|-25.0%
|-14.6%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Ann
|10,270
|20,718
|Reporting Change
|Life & Style.
|4xA
|4,800
|4,800
|New Member
|Silver Digest
|4xA
|0
|No Issue
|Male
|GQ
|5xA
|2,880
|4,928
|-9.5%
|0.2%
|Popular Mechanics
|Mtly
|3,449
|13,164
|-2.5%
|8.4%
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Mtly
|0
|Publication Closed
|Car
|Mtly
|16,233
|41,097
|-2.4%
|-4.6%
|Driven Magazine
|Mtly
|7,717
|7,717
|5.8%
|-45.3%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|Baby's and Beyond
|Q
|7,437
|9,501
|-8.7%
|3.8%
|Things to do With Kids
|2xA
|8,019
|8,019
|New Member
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|AltM
|1,629
|6,102
|4.6%
|-13.3%
|Pets
|Animaltalk
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Mtly
|5,247
|8,271
|8.8%
|32.1%
|Kick Off
|Mtly
|0
|Discontinued
|Magnum
|8xA
|0
|9,758
|-12.1%
|-13.1%
|SA Rugby
|Mtly
|1,899
|10,170
|1.0%
|-23.3%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|3xA
|4,123
|6,627
|No Issue
|-5.9%
|Getaway
|Mtly
|5,395
|15,138
|-2.9%
|-6.8%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|AltM
|361
|24,740
|-13.9%
|-19.9%
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Q
|0
|17,874
|-6.6%
|-12.0%
|Weg/Go
|AltM
|85
|41,463
|-13.9%
|-16.0%
|Woman's General
|BONA Magazine
|Mtly
|4,815
|14,403
|-16.6%
|New Member
|Fairlady
|AltM
|0
|26,628
|-8.9%
|-25.9%
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|4,824
|15,617
|-11.1%
|0.7%
|Glamour,
|Q
|7,207
|11,621
|-13.2%
|-5.8%
|Kuier
|F
|0
|54,735
|-2.8%
|-20.9%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|AltM
|4,564
|29,063
|2.9%
|New Member
|Sarie
|AltM
|859
|59,050
|-12.9%
|-10.1%
|True Love
|AltM
|0
|8,384
|-37.7%
|-50.3%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|9,076
|30,088
|4.2%
|6.6%
|Youth
|Barbie Magazine
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Very Interesting Junior
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
This category, always a highlight in the magazine category, has increased circulation in Q4 2022 over Q3, 2022. However, most increases are incremental, with only Blue Chip (with a reporting change), Brainstorm and Plumbing Africa with increases on the previous quarter in double figures.
The increases on the prior year is a better picture, with many publications in double figures, some increasing over 20% with the highest increase coming from Mining Review Africa.
Stalwarts from previous quarters such as Construction World and most of the Engineering – Other sector continue to drive up the circulation of the category. On the flip side, the Retail sector continues to decline.
The biggest sector, Industry, had a new member but also some resignations, a suspension and reporting changes.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|Oct -Dec
|4xA
|4,755
|4,755
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|21,342
|21,342
|1.8%
|3.8%
|SABI Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Stockfarm
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|1,762
|6,522
|-3.1%
|-4.9%
|Veeplaas
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|3,160
|8,001
|Changed Sector
|Wineland
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|3,122
|3,191
|-0.1%
|-1.2%
|Architecture
|earthworks
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Floors in Africa
|Oct -Dec
|7xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Leading Architect & Design
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|6,799
|6,862
|2.9%
|-4.8%
|SA Building Review
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Timber IQ
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|To Build
|Oct -Dec
|3xA
|8,626
|9,826
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Oct -Dec
|7xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Automotive
|Taxi Guardian
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|No Audit
|New Member
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Construction World
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|16,499
|16,499
|5.0%
|19.3%
|IMIESA
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|12,118
|12,118
|0.4%
|2.8%
|Spec Handbooks
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|No Issues
|Communications
|Future SA
|Oct -Dec
|4xA
|5,059
|7,336
|-8.9%
|New Member
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|Resigned
|SA Profile
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|Service
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|4,958
|4,958
|No Issue
|0.2%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|13,416
|13,416
|2.9%
|18.3%
|ESI Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|3,283
|3,283
|Reporting Change
|Sparks Electrical News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,176
|14,176
|2.5%
|17.4%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|12,773
|12,773
|0.6%
|18.8%
|Dataweek
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|2,792
|2,792
|0.8%
|-1.0%
|MechChem Africa
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|9,824
|9,824
|-5.2%
|22.2%
|Motion Control
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|2,093
|2,093
|5.0%
|4.2%
|Plumbing Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,854
|10,950
|14.2%
|13.7%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|6,989
|7,004
|3.1%
|0.2%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4,263
|4,263
|2.5%
|3.8%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|7,618
|7,618
|-0.4%
|9.9%
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|0
|Changed Sector
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Oct -Dec
|8xA
|4,235
|4,235
|2.6%
|2.9%
|Medical Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|26,820
|26,820
|0.8%
|9.4%
|MIMS
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|171
|1,802
|-51.5%
|-11.9%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|2,929
|3,437
|-5.3%
|-16.6%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|2,970
|2,990
|3.1%
|-1.8%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|21,835
|21,835
|-0.9%
|1.0%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Meetings
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|4,615
|4,615
|-2.9%
|Changed Sector
|Meetings
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|No Issues
|Reporting Change
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|5,525
|5,525
|1.5%
|-2.4%
|Cold Link Africa
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|4,179
|4,186
|3.6%
|-0.6%
|Eastern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Free State Business,
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|4,964
|4,964
|Reporting Change
|-50.1%
|Gauteng Companies
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|4,949
|4,949
|Reporting change
|Industrial Buyer
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Resigned
|Suspended
|KwaZulu Natal Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Lighting in Design
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|7,167
|7,167
|4.0%
|28.4%
|Limpopo Business.,
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|4,943
|4,943
|Reporting Change
|-50.3%
|LINKED by Jewellers Network
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Mpumalanga Business.,
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|North West Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Northern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|Reporting Change
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|Reporting Change
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|4,921
|4,921
|0.1%
|Reporting Change
|Resource
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|6,471
|6,471
|-7.3%
|20.6%
|SA Affordable Housing
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|Smart Energy International
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|No Submission
|South African Business
|Oct -Dec
|2xA
|9,928
|9,928
|Reporting change
|-33.5%
|South African Food Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|2,856
|2,905
|-23.1%
|-37.4%
|The Journal of African Business
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|4,961
|4,961
|New Member
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Terminated
|Western Cape Business,
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|4,949
|4,949
|Reporting Change
|-50.2%
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|4,373
|9,170
|15.3%
|8.4%
|The Margin
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|0
|Merged into Brainstorm
|Management
|African Decisions
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|10,889
|12,119
|5.8%
|15.3%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|36,528
|37,349
|-21.1%
|-63.9%
|Blue Chip,
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|18,010
|18,010
|143.1%
|Reporting Change
|Business Day Earth
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|11,900
|19,800
|New Member
|Business Day Empowerment
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|9,300
|19,800
|New Member
|FA News
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|2,753
|2,919
|0.1%
|1.0%
|KZN Invest
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|5,147
|5,147
|-3.2%
|-9.1%
|Leadership
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|39,671
|39,868
|-4.6%
|-18.6%
|Money Marketing
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|7,427
|7,433
|-0.1%
|-8.0%
|South African Business Intergrator
|Oct -Dec
|2xA
|8,560
|9,810
|-1.0%
|11.1%
|Top Women in Business & Government
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|0
|Terminated
|Non Submission
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Oct -Dec
|Ann
|1,349
|1,980
|Reporting Change
|54.6%
|African Mining Brief
|Oct -Dec
|AltM
|0
|No Submission
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|21,079
|21,167
|0.9%
|-6.2%
|Earthbroker
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|9,984
|12,688
|-2.5%
|6.7%
|Inside Mining
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|9,094
|9,094
|-5.5%
|Reporting Change
|Mining Business Africa
|Oct -Dec
|6xA
|0
|No Submission
|New Member
|Mining Review Africa.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|4,663
|4,663
|No Issue
|136.0%
|Modern Mining
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|13,634
|13,634
|3.8%
|20.6%
|Modern Quarrying
|Oct -Dec
|Q
|6,480
|6,480
|-2.1%
|32.7%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,264
|10,264
|-1.6%
|2.2%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,795
|15,795
|-8.0%
|-20.7%
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,918
|6,157
|4.7%
|7.7%
Custom Magazines increased on the back of Jet Club from 1,262,183 (Q3, 2022) to 1,494,116 (Q4, 2022).
Of the 14 sectors in the category, all had some increases on the previous quarter with six sectors with all increases on the previous quarter. The exception is the Health & Wellbeing sector which has only a changed publisher, two reporting changes, two no issues and one suspension.
While In-Flight Magazine showed good increases on the previous quarter and prior year, the resignation of Skyways, the only other publication in this sector, leaves it the lone survivor in the sector.
The best performing publications are Man and Club both on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Farming
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The.
|Mtly
|1,161
|1,161
|3.6%
|-48.5%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer
|AltM
|0
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife.
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|3xA
|0
|Resigned
|Reporting Change
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|10xA
|0
|4,254
|Reporting Change
|-36.3%
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|No Issue
|South African Medical Journal
|Mtly
|8,474
|8,725
|Suspended
|-6.0%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|AltM
|0
|Resigned
|No Issue
|Home
|Fresh Living
|Q
|11,549
|27,939
|-24.4%
|-26.9%
|Living Space..
|Mtly
|474
|37,812
|2.3%
|8.5%
|My Kitchen..
|Mtly
|686
|74,893
|5.7%
|11.1%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Q
|149,710
|149,710
|0.0%
|0.4%
|J S E
|Q
|12,485
|14,234
|-7.5%
|-1.3%
|Sea Rescue
|3xA
|17,866
|17,866
|-3.2%
|13.6%
|Servamus
|Mtly
|43
|8,143
|-4.5%
|-9.7%
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Mtly
|32,471
|32,471
|8.1%
|13.6%
|Skyways
|Mtly
|0
|Resigned
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|Q
|9,245
|9,245
|0.9%
|15.6%
|Taste.
|AltM
|1,144
|34,554
|-2.0%
|7.4%
|Male
|Man
|Mtly
|400
|56,914
|10.4%
|34.8%
|Tech..
|Mtly
|700
|32,310
|4.7%
|0.0%
|Motoring
|Motor..
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|De Rebus
|11xA
|0
|Changed Sector
|Retail
|Club Magazine
|Mtly
|5,133
|269,265
|1.8%
|6.4%
|Jet Club
|7xA
|0
|233,005
|No Issue
|-15.6%
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Mtly
|66,601
|68,074
|2.3%
|-0.7%
|SA Hunter/Jagter
|8xA
|0
|28,929
|-1.0%
|-13.8%
|Soccer Club
|Mtly
|500
|48,484
|2.4%
|12.1%
|Sports Club.
|Mtly
|570
|97,305
|8.1%
|20.5%
|Wildland Magazine
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Sector
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Escapes
|Mtly
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Premier
|Mtly
|8,373
|8,373
|6.2%
|-39.6%
|Rove SA
|2xA
|8,012
|9,206
|-12.5%
|-2.9%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Mtly
|276
|49,723
|1.4%
|2.9%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Mtly
|333
|101,288
|9.3%
|37.7%
|Kids Super Club.
|Mtly
|766
|70,233
|6.9%
|7.1%
This smaller category had only one increase on the previous quarter and three increases on the prior year. Four publications were stable with no increases, but also no decreases. The declines in circulation on the previous quarter were generally low. The same can be said for the Q4 2022 increases/declines on the prior year.
Get It (Highway) and Get It (Jo'burg West) had the biggest declines on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser.
|F
|99,965
|0.0%
|5.3%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Mtly
|11,964
|0.0%
|20.1%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Highway)
|Mtly
|11,813
|2.9%
|20.2%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Mtly
|14,750
|-0.3%
|0.5%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Mtly
|13,275
|-5.2%
|-10.4%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Mtly
|6,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Mtly
|14,750
|-1.0%
|-0.7%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Mtly
|14,657
|-1.3%
|0.0%