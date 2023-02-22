Industries

Magazines ABC Q4 2022: Magazine category looks up

22 Feb 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Quarter 4, 2022 shows that the magazine category is looking up, due to business-to-business (B2B) and custom magazines increasing distribution from Quarter 3, 2022.
Source: MSN The ABC Q4 2022 is out
Source: MSN MSN The ABC Q4 2022 is out

However, in particular, consumer magazines and free magazines have not yet found their feet, with the two sectors mainly showing declines in Q4, 2022 on Q3, 2022 as well as the number of publications changing sector, resigning or no issue.

In a statement the ABC has also noted the growth of digital magazines. “In general, digital growth is drastic across the board as many publishers opt for hybrid or digital-only publications. The true impact of digital-only remains to be seen."

It adds that digital publications have increased from 333,068 (Q3, 2022) to 382,135 (Q4, 2022).

Consumer Magazines

Of the 17 sectors the Business and News sector fared the best in terms of number of publications that increased on the previous quarter, with the Family Interest sector faring that worst with no increases on the previous quarter. The same can be said for the Home sector, except for Lose It and The Gardener/Die Tuinier which both showed increases on the previous quarter with the Gardener/Die Tuinier also showing an increase on the prior year.

The Male and Women’s General sectors continued to decline except for Rooi Rose (a new member) and Women and Home. In the Male sector the two publications both did, however, have an increase on the prior year.

The only two publications in the Youth sector have both resigned.

Arts, Culture and Heritage
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Jewish LifeMtly8,4358,435-2.9%3.9%
Val de Vie Magazine2xA0No Issue
Business and News
Business BriefAltM0Changed Sector
Financial MailWkly, Fr2,65912,0661.0%-5.4%
Forbes AfricaAltM3,8929,2160.9%-10.6%
SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly0Changed Sector
The Big Issue MagazineMtly797,41521.7%3.9%
Conservation and Wildlife
African BirdlifeAltM5376,303-2.0%3.6%
Entertainment
TV Plus (Afrikaans)F011,555-1.6%-12.3%
TV Plus (English)F02,3232.1%-32.5%
Family Interest
HuisgenootWkly, Th4,571105,296-7.8%-18.9%
LIG11xA86014,988-2.8%-14.6%
Plus 50 6xA2,1405,309-9.7%-8.2%
Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong)AltM0No IssueChanged Sector
The Crest7xA10,28910,289-1.6%-19.4%
The Ridge8xA12,21712,217-0.1%-24.2%
YouWkly, Th3,62653,963-8.1%-21.7%
Farming
Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr4706,415-5.1%-10.4%
Grond tot MondQ0No Issue
LandbouweekbladWkly, Th011,1621.2%-11.1%
Marktoe!Mtly12,79212,792-5.9%19.7%
Veeplaas.11xA0Changed Sector
Health & Wellbeing
Grow to Eat3xA2,44111,731Reporting Change5.6%
Odyssey Magazine.Q0Resigned
Home
Conde Nast House & GardenMtly4,94011,821-1.5%-0.9%
Easy DIYQ03,520-26.3%-43.5%
Food&Home MagazineQ2,02513,348New Member
Lose It,Q09,61813.6%-12.6%
SA Home Owner11xA3,63617,061-12.9%-24.3%
Sarie Kos / FoodQ013,218-13.3%-29.7%
The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly10,34525,8082.3%15.1%
Tuis Home8xA1,71362,379-6.5%-14.7%
Visi6xA1,55510,279-25.0%-14.6%
Leisure
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Ann10,27020,718Reporting Change
Life & Style.4xA4,8004,800New Member
Silver Digest 4xA0No Issue
Male
GQ5xA2,8804,928-9.5%0.2%
Popular MechanicsMtly3,44913,164-2.5%8.4%
Very Interesting (former Braintainment)AltM0Resigned
Motoring
Bike SAMtly0Publication Closed
CarMtly16,23341,097-2.4%-4.6%
Driven MagazineMtly7,7177,7175.8%-45.3%
Parenting
Baba & KleuterQ0No Issue
Baby's and BeyondQ7,4379,501-8.7%3.8%
Things to do With Kids2xA8,0198,019New Member
Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,6296,1024.6%-13.3%
Pets
AnimaltalkMtly0Resigned
Sport and Hobby
Compleat GolferMtly5,2478,2718.8%32.1%
Kick OffMtly0Discontinued
Magnum8xA09,758-12.1%-13.1%
SA RugbyMtly1,89910,1701.0%-23.3%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
Cape Etc3xA4,1236,627No Issue-5.9%
GetawayMtly5,39515,138-2.9%-6.8%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM36124,740-13.9%-19.9%
Weg / Go PlattelandQ017,874-6.6%-12.0%
Weg/GoAltM8541,463-13.9%-16.0%
Woman's General
BONA MagazineMtly4,81514,403-16.6%New Member
FairladyAltM026,628-8.9%-25.9%
Garden & Home MagazineMtly4,82415,617-11.1%0.7%
Glamour,Q7,20711,621-13.2%-5.8%
KuierF054,735-2.8%-20.9%
Rooi Rose MagazineAltM4,56429,0632.9%New Member
SarieAltM85959,050-12.9%-10.1%
True LoveAltM08,384-37.7%-50.3%
Women & Home MagazineMtly9,07630,0884.2%6.6%
Youth
Barbie MagazineMtly0Resigned
Very Interesting JuniorMtly0Resigned

B2B Magazines

This category, always a highlight in the magazine category, has increased circulation in Q4 2022 over Q3, 2022. However, most increases are incremental, with only Blue Chip (with a reporting change), Brainstorm and Plumbing Africa with increases on the previous quarter in double figures.

The increases on the prior year is a better picture, with many publications in double figures, some increasing over 20% with the highest increase coming from Mining Review Africa.

Stalwarts from previous quarters such as Construction World and most of the Engineering – Other sector continue to drive up the circulation of the category. On the flip side, the Retail sector continues to decline.

The biggest sector, Industry, had a new member but also some resignations, a suspension and reporting changes.

Agricultural
PublicationPeriodFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
OVK Nuus/NewsOct -Dec4xA4,7554,7550.0%-7.2%
SA Graan / GrainOct -DecMtly21,34221,3421.8%3.8%
SABI MagazineOct -DecAltM0Resigned
StockfarmOct -DecMtly1,7626,522-3.1%-4.9%
VeeplaasOct -Dec11xA3,1608,001Changed Sector
WinelandOct -DecMtly3,1223,191-0.1%-1.2%
Architecture
earthworksOct -DecQ0Resigned
Floors in AfricaOct -Dec7xA0Changed Sector
Leading Architect & DesignOct -DecAltM6,7996,8622.9%-4.8%
SA Building ReviewOct -DecAnn0No IssueReporting Change
Timber IQOct -DecAltM0Resigned
To BuildOct -Dec3xA8,6269,826-0.2%-0.7%
Walls & Roofs in AfricaOct -Dec7xA0Changed Sector
Automotive
Taxi GuardianOct -DecMtly0No AuditNew Member
Civil Construction
Civil EngineeringOct -DecMtly0Changed Sector
Construction WorldOct -DecMtly16,49916,4995.0%19.3%
IMIESAOct -Dec11xA12,11812,1180.4%2.8%
Spec HandbooksOct -DecAnn0No Issues
Communications
Future SAOct -Dec4xA5,0597,336-8.9%New Member
Nex MediaJul -Jun4xA0Resigned
SA ProfileOct -DecAnn0No IssueReporting Change
ServiceOct -DecQ4,9584,958No Issue0.2%
Electrical Engineering
Electricity & ControlOct -DecMtly13,41613,4162.9%18.3%
ESI AfricaOct -DecQ3,2833,283Reporting Change
Sparks Electrical NewsOct -DecMtly14,17614,1762.5%17.4%
Engineering - Other
Capital Equipment NewsOct -DecMtly12,77312,7730.6%18.8%
DataweekOct -DecMtly2,7922,7920.8%-1.0%
MechChem AfricaOct -DecAltM9,8249,824-5.2%22.2%
Motion ControlOct -DecQ2,0932,0935.0%4.2%
Plumbing AfricaOct -DecMtly10,85410,95014.2%13.7%
Refrigeration and AirconditioningOct -DecMtly6,9897,0043.1%0.2%
SA Instrumentation & ControlOct -DecMtly4,2634,2632.5%3.8%
Water & Sanitation AfricaOct -DecAltM7,6187,618-0.4%9.9%
Health and Wellbeing
Fire ProtectionOct -DecQ0Changed Sector
Hi-Tech Security SolutionsOct -Dec8xA4,2354,2352.6%2.9%
Medical ChronicleOct -Dec11xA26,82026,8200.8%9.4%
MIMSOct -DecMtly1711,802-51.5%-11.9%
Modern Medicine MagazineOct -DecAltM2,9293,437-5.3%-16.6%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic ReviewOct -Dec11xA2,9702,9903.1%-1.8%
The Specialist Forum JournalOct -Dec11xA21,83521,835-0.9%1.0%
Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
MeetingsOct -DecAltM4,6154,615-2.9%Changed Sector
MeetingsOct -DecAltM0Changed Sector
The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Oct -DecAnn0No IssuesReporting Change
Industry
Analytical ReporterOct -DecAltM5,5255,5251.5%-2.4%
Cold Link AfricaOct -DecAltM4,1794,1863.6%-0.6%
Eastern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
Free State Business, Oct -DecAnn4,9644,964Reporting Change-50.1%
Gauteng CompaniesOct -DecAnn4,9494,949Reporting change
Industrial BuyerOct -DecAltM0Resigned
Jewellers' Network Directory Oct -DecAnn0ResignedSuspended
KwaZulu Natal Business..Jul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
Lighting in DesignOct -DecQ7,1677,1674.0%28.4%
Limpopo Business.,Oct -DecAnn4,9434,943Reporting Change-50.3%
LINKED by Jewellers NetworkJul -JunQ0Resigned
Mpumalanga Business.,Oct -DecAnn0No Issue
North West Business..Jul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
Northern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn0Reporting Change
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Jul -JunQ0Reporting Change
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Oct -DecQ4,9214,9210.1%Reporting Change
ResourceOct -DecQ6,4716,471-7.3%20.6%
SA Affordable HousingOct -DecAltM0Resigned
Smart Energy InternationalOct -DecAltM0No Submission
South African BusinessOct -Dec2xA9,9289,928Reporting change-33.5%
South African Food ReviewOct -Dec11xA2,8562,905-23.1%-37.4%
The Journal of African BusinessOct -DecQ4,9614,961New Member
The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism HandbookOct -DecAnn0Terminated
Western Cape Business,Oct -DecAnn4,9494,949Reporting Change-50.2%
Information and Computer Technology
BrainstormOct -Dec11xA4,3739,17015.3%8.4%
The MarginOct -DecQ0Merged into Brainstorm
Management
African DecisionsOct -DecQ10,88912,1195.8%15.3%
Black Business QuarterlyOct -DecQ36,52837,349-21.1%-63.9%
Blue Chip,Oct -DecQ18,01018,010143.1%Reporting Change
Business Day EarthOct -DecAnn11,90019,800New Member
Business Day EmpowermentOct -DecAnn9,30019,800New Member
FA NewsOct -DecAltM2,7532,9190.1%1.0%
KZN InvestOct -DecQ5,1475,147-3.2%-9.1%
LeadershipOct -DecMtly39,67139,868-4.6%-18.6%
Money MarketingOct -DecMtly7,4277,433-0.1%-8.0%
South African Business IntergratorOct -Dec2xA8,5609,810-1.0%11.1%
Top Women in Business & GovernmentOct -DecAnn0TerminatedNon Submission
Mining & Quarrying
African Mines HandbookOct -DecAnn1,3491,980Reporting Change54.6%
African Mining BriefOct -DecAltM0No Submission
African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorOct -Dec11xA21,07921,1670.9%-6.2%
EarthbrokerOct -DecMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
Engineering News & Mining WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Fr9,98412,688-2.5%6.7%
Inside MiningOct -DecQ9,0949,094-5.5%Reporting Change
Mining Business AfricaOct -Dec6xA0No SubmissionNew Member
Mining Review Africa.Oct -Dec11xA4,6634,663No Issue136.0%
Modern MiningOct -DecMtly13,63413,6343.8%20.6%
Modern QuarryingOct -DecQ6,4806,480-2.1%32.7%
Retail
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsOct -DecMtly10,26410,264-1.6%2.2%
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Oct -DecMtly15,79515,795-8.0%-20.7%
Supermarket and RetailerOct -DecMtly0Changed Sector
Transport and Logistics
Freight News FeaturesOct -DecMtly5,9186,1574.7%7.7%

Source: Compiled by Emily Stander.
Magazines ABC Q3 2022: print publications remain critical but stable

By 15 Nov 2022

Custom Magazines

Custom Magazines increased on the back of Jet Club from 1,262,183 (Q3, 2022) to 1,494,116 (Q4, 2022).

Of the 14 sectors in the category, all had some increases on the previous quarter with six sectors with all increases on the previous quarter. The exception is the Health & Wellbeing sector which has only a changed publisher, two reporting changes, two no issues and one suspension.

While In-Flight Magazine showed good increases on the previous quarter and prior year, the resignation of Skyways, the only other publication in this sector, leaves it the lone survivor in the sector.

The best performing publications are Man and Club both on the previous quarter and prior year.

Farming
PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Dairy Mail, The.Mtly1,1611,1613.6%-48.5%
Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM0Changed Sector
Health & Wellbeing
Fitlife.Mtly0Changed Publisher
Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA3xA0ResignedReporting Change
SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA04,254Reporting Change-36.3%
SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Q0ResignedNo Issue
South African Medical JournalMtly8,4748,725Suspended-6.0%
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaAltM0ResignedNo Issue
Home
Fresh Living Q11,54927,939-24.4%-26.9%
Living Space..Mtly47437,8122.3%8.5%
My Kitchen..Mtly68674,8935.7%11.1%
Industry Specific
Forum TydskrifQ149,710149,7100.0%0.4%
J S EQ12,48514,234-7.5%-1.3%
Sea Rescue3xA17,86617,866-3.2%13.6%
ServamusMtly438,143-4.5%-9.7%
In-flight
In Flight MagazineMtly32,47132,4718.1%13.6%
SkywaysMtly0Resigned
Leisure
Private EditionQ9,2459,2450.9%15.6%
Taste.AltM1,14434,554-2.0%7.4%
Male
ManMtly40056,91410.4%34.8%
Tech..Mtly70032,3104.7%0.0%
Motoring
Motor..Mtly0Changed Publisher
Professional
Accountancy SA11xA0Changed Sector
De Rebus11xA0Changed Sector
Retail
Club MagazineMtly5,133269,2651.8%6.4%
Jet Club7xA0233,005No Issue-15.6%
Sport and Hobby
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly66,60168,0742.3%-0.7%
SA Hunter/Jagter8xA028,929-1.0%-13.8%
Soccer ClubMtly50048,4842.4%12.1%
Sports Club.Mtly57097,3058.1%20.5%
Wildland MagazineMtly0Changed Sector
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
EscapesMtly0Changed Publisher
PremierMtly8,3738,3736.2%-39.6%
Rove SA2xA8,0129,206-12.5%-2.9%
Woman's General
Balanced LifeMtly27649,7231.4%2.9%
Youth
ClubXMtly333101,2889.3%37.7%
Kids Super Club.Mtly76670,2336.9%7.1%

Free magazines

This smaller category had only one increase on the previous quarter and three increases on the prior year. Four publications were stable with no increases, but also no decreases. The declines in circulation on the previous quarter were generally low. The same can be said for the Q4 2022 increases/declines on the prior year.

Get It (Highway) and Get It (Jo'burg West) had the biggest declines on the previous quarter and prior year.

PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Botswana Advertiser.F99,9650.0%5.3%
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Mtly11,9640.0%20.1%
Get It (Bloemfontein)Mtly6,8900.0%0.0%
Get It (Highway)Mtly11,8132.9%20.2%
Get It (Jo'burg South)Mtly14,750-0.3%0.5%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Mtly13,275-5.2%-10.4%
Get It (Lowveld)Mtly6,2000.0%0.0%
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Mtly14,750-1.0%-0.7%
Get It (Pretoria)Mtly14,657-1.3%0.0%

Danette Breitenbach
ABC, digital magazines, magazines, print magazines, Audit Bureau of Circulation South Africa

