Magazines ABC Q4 2022: Magazine category looks up

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa's Quarter 4, 2022 shows that the magazine category is looking up, due to business-to-business (B2B) and custom magazines increasing distribution from Quarter 3, 2022.

Source: MSN MSN The ABC Q4 2022 is out

However, in particular, consumer magazines and free magazines have not yet found their feet, with the two sectors mainly showing declines in Q4, 2022 on Q3, 2022 as well as the number of publications changing sector, resigning or no issue.

In a statement the ABC has also noted the growth of digital magazines. “In general, digital growth is drastic across the board as many publishers opt for hybrid or digital-only publications. The true impact of digital-only remains to be seen."

It adds that digital publications have increased from 333,068 (Q3, 2022) to 382,135 (Q4, 2022).

Consumer Magazines

Of the 17 sectors the Business and News sector fared the best in terms of number of publications that increased on the previous quarter, with the Family Interest sector faring that worst with no increases on the previous quarter. The same can be said for the Home sector, except for Lose It and The Gardener/Die Tuinier which both showed increases on the previous quarter with the Gardener/Die Tuinier also showing an increase on the prior year.

The Male and Women’s General sectors continued to decline except for Rooi Rose (a new member) and Women and Home. In the Male sector the two publications both did, however, have an increase on the prior year.

The only two publications in the Youth sector have both resigned.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,435 8,435 -2.9% 3.9% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News Business Brief AltM 0 Changed Sector Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 2,659 12,066 1.0% -5.4% Forbes Africa AltM 3,892 9,216 0.9% -10.6% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 0 Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 79 7,415 21.7% 3.9% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 537 6,303 -2.0% 3.6% Entertainment TV Plus (Afrikaans) F 0 11,555 -1.6% -12.3% TV Plus (English) F 0 2,323 2.1% -32.5% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 4,571 105,296 -7.8% -18.9% LIG 11xA 860 14,988 -2.8% -14.6% Plus 50 6xA 2,140 5,309 -9.7% -8.2% Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong) AltM 0 No Issue Changed Sector The Crest 7xA 10,289 10,289 -1.6% -19.4% The Ridge 8xA 12,217 12,217 -0.1% -24.2% You Wkly, Th 3,626 53,963 -8.1% -21.7% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 470 6,415 -5.1% -10.4% Grond tot Mond Q 0 No Issue Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 0 11,162 1.2% -11.1% Marktoe! Mtly 12,792 12,792 -5.9% 19.7% Veeplaas. 11xA 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 2,441 11,731 Reporting Change 5.6% Odyssey Magazine. Q 0 Resigned Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 4,940 11,821 -1.5% -0.9% Easy DIY Q 0 3,520 -26.3% -43.5% Food&Home Magazine Q 2,025 13,348 New Member Lose It, Q 0 9,618 13.6% -12.6% SA Home Owner 11xA 3,636 17,061 -12.9% -24.3% Sarie Kos / Food Q 0 13,218 -13.3% -29.7% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 10,345 25,808 2.3% 15.1% Tuis Home 8xA 1,713 62,379 -6.5% -14.7% Visi 6xA 1,555 10,279 -25.0% -14.6% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Ann 10,270 20,718 Reporting Change Life & Style. 4xA 4,800 4,800 New Member Silver Digest 4xA 0 No Issue Male GQ 5xA 2,880 4,928 -9.5% 0.2% Popular Mechanics Mtly 3,449 13,164 -2.5% 8.4% Very Interesting (former Braintainment) AltM 0 Resigned Motoring Bike SA Mtly 0 Publication Closed Car Mtly 16,233 41,097 -2.4% -4.6% Driven Magazine Mtly 7,717 7,717 5.8% -45.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 No Issue Baby's and Beyond Q 7,437 9,501 -8.7% 3.8% Things to do With Kids 2xA 8,019 8,019 New Member Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,629 6,102 4.6% -13.3% Pets Animaltalk Mtly 0 Resigned Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 5,247 8,271 8.8% 32.1% Kick Off Mtly 0 Discontinued Magnum 8xA 0 9,758 -12.1% -13.1% SA Rugby Mtly 1,899 10,170 1.0% -23.3% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,123 6,627 No Issue -5.9% Getaway Mtly 5,395 15,138 -2.9% -6.8% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 361 24,740 -13.9% -19.9% Weg / Go Platteland Q 0 17,874 -6.6% -12.0% Weg/Go AltM 85 41,463 -13.9% -16.0% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 4,815 14,403 -16.6% New Member Fairlady AltM 0 26,628 -8.9% -25.9% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 4,824 15,617 -11.1% 0.7% Glamour, Q 7,207 11,621 -13.2% -5.8% Kuier F 0 54,735 -2.8% -20.9% Rooi Rose Magazine AltM 4,564 29,063 2.9% New Member Sarie AltM 859 59,050 -12.9% -10.1% True Love AltM 0 8,384 -37.7% -50.3% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 9,076 30,088 4.2% 6.6% Youth Barbie Magazine Mtly 0 Resigned Very Interesting Junior Mtly 0 Resigned

B2B Magazines

This category, always a highlight in the magazine category, has increased circulation in Q4 2022 over Q3, 2022. However, most increases are incremental, with only Blue Chip (with a reporting change), Brainstorm and Plumbing Africa with increases on the previous quarter in double figures.

The increases on the prior year is a better picture, with many publications in double figures, some increasing over 20% with the highest increase coming from Mining Review Africa.

Stalwarts from previous quarters such as Construction World and most of the Engineering – Other sector continue to drive up the circulation of the category. On the flip side, the Retail sector continues to decline.

The biggest sector, Industry, had a new member but also some resignations, a suspension and reporting changes.

Agricultural Publication Period Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News Oct -Dec 4xA 4,755 4,755 0.0% -7.2% SA Graan / Grain Oct -Dec Mtly 21,342 21,342 1.8% 3.8% SABI Magazine Oct -Dec AltM 0 Resigned Stockfarm Oct -Dec Mtly 1,762 6,522 -3.1% -4.9% Veeplaas Oct -Dec 11xA 3,160 8,001 Changed Sector Wineland Oct -Dec Mtly 3,122 3,191 -0.1% -1.2% Architecture earthworks Oct -Dec Q 0 Resigned Floors in Africa Oct -Dec 7xA 0 Changed Sector Leading Architect & Design Oct -Dec AltM 6,799 6,862 2.9% -4.8% SA Building Review Oct -Dec Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change Timber IQ Oct -Dec AltM 0 Resigned To Build Oct -Dec 3xA 8,626 9,826 -0.2% -0.7% Walls & Roofs in Africa Oct -Dec 7xA 0 Changed Sector Automotive Taxi Guardian Oct -Dec Mtly 0 No Audit New Member Civil Construction Civil Engineering Oct -Dec Mtly 0 Changed Sector Construction World Oct -Dec Mtly 16,499 16,499 5.0% 19.3% IMIESA Oct -Dec 11xA 12,118 12,118 0.4% 2.8% Spec Handbooks Oct -Dec Ann 0 No Issues Communications Future SA Oct -Dec 4xA 5,059 7,336 -8.9% New Member Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 Resigned SA Profile Oct -Dec Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change Service Oct -Dec Q 4,958 4,958 No Issue 0.2% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 13,416 13,416 2.9% 18.3% ESI Africa Oct -Dec Q 3,283 3,283 Reporting Change Sparks Electrical News Oct -Dec Mtly 14,176 14,176 2.5% 17.4% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Oct -Dec Mtly 12,773 12,773 0.6% 18.8% Dataweek Oct -Dec Mtly 2,792 2,792 0.8% -1.0% MechChem Africa Oct -Dec AltM 9,824 9,824 -5.2% 22.2% Motion Control Oct -Dec Q 2,093 2,093 5.0% 4.2% Plumbing Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 10,854 10,950 14.2% 13.7% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Oct -Dec Mtly 6,989 7,004 3.1% 0.2% SA Instrumentation & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 4,263 4,263 2.5% 3.8% Water & Sanitation Africa Oct -Dec AltM 7,618 7,618 -0.4% 9.9% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Oct -Dec Q 0 Changed Sector Hi-Tech Security Solutions Oct -Dec 8xA 4,235 4,235 2.6% 2.9% Medical Chronicle Oct -Dec 11xA 26,820 26,820 0.8% 9.4% MIMS Oct -Dec Mtly 171 1,802 -51.5% -11.9% Modern Medicine Magazine Oct -Dec AltM 2,929 3,437 -5.3% -16.6% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Oct -Dec 11xA 2,970 2,990 3.1% -1.8% The Specialist Forum Journal Oct -Dec 11xA 21,835 21,835 -0.9% 1.0% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings Oct -Dec AltM 4,615 4,615 -2.9% Changed Sector Meetings Oct -Dec AltM 0 Changed Sector The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Oct -Dec Ann 0 No Issues Reporting Change Industry Analytical Reporter Oct -Dec AltM 5,525 5,525 1.5% -2.4% Cold Link Africa Oct -Dec AltM 4,179 4,186 3.6% -0.6% Eastern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Free State Business, Oct -Dec Ann 4,964 4,964 Reporting Change -50.1% Gauteng Companies Oct -Dec Ann 4,949 4,949 Reporting change Industrial Buyer Oct -Dec AltM 0 Resigned Jewellers' Network Directory Oct -Dec Ann 0 Resigned Suspended KwaZulu Natal Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Lighting in Design Oct -Dec Q 7,167 7,167 4.0% 28.4% Limpopo Business., Oct -Dec Ann 4,943 4,943 Reporting Change -50.3% LINKED by Jewellers Network Jul -Jun Q 0 Resigned Mpumalanga Business., Oct -Dec Ann 0 No Issue North West Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Northern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 Reporting Change Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jul -Jun Q 0 Reporting Change Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Oct -Dec Q 4,921 4,921 0.1% Reporting Change Resource Oct -Dec Q 6,471 6,471 -7.3% 20.6% SA Affordable Housing Oct -Dec AltM 0 Resigned Smart Energy International Oct -Dec AltM 0 No Submission South African Business Oct -Dec 2xA 9,928 9,928 Reporting change -33.5% South African Food Review Oct -Dec 11xA 2,856 2,905 -23.1% -37.4% The Journal of African Business Oct -Dec Q 4,961 4,961 New Member The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook Oct -Dec Ann 0 Terminated Western Cape Business, Oct -Dec Ann 4,949 4,949 Reporting Change -50.2% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Oct -Dec 11xA 4,373 9,170 15.3% 8.4% The Margin Oct -Dec Q 0 Merged into Brainstorm Management African Decisions Oct -Dec Q 10,889 12,119 5.8% 15.3% Black Business Quarterly Oct -Dec Q 36,528 37,349 -21.1% -63.9% Blue Chip, Oct -Dec Q 18,010 18,010 143.1% Reporting Change Business Day Earth Oct -Dec Ann 11,900 19,800 New Member Business Day Empowerment Oct -Dec Ann 9,300 19,800 New Member FA News Oct -Dec AltM 2,753 2,919 0.1% 1.0% KZN Invest Oct -Dec Q 5,147 5,147 -3.2% -9.1% Leadership Oct -Dec Mtly 39,671 39,868 -4.6% -18.6% Money Marketing Oct -Dec Mtly 7,427 7,433 -0.1% -8.0% South African Business Intergrator Oct -Dec 2xA 8,560 9,810 -1.0% 11.1% Top Women in Business & Government Oct -Dec Ann 0 Terminated Non Submission Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Oct -Dec Ann 1,349 1,980 Reporting Change 54.6% African Mining Brief Oct -Dec AltM 0 No Submission African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Oct -Dec 11xA 21,079 21,167 0.9% -6.2% Earthbroker Oct -Dec Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 9,984 12,688 -2.5% 6.7% Inside Mining Oct -Dec Q 9,094 9,094 -5.5% Reporting Change Mining Business Africa Oct -Dec 6xA 0 No Submission New Member Mining Review Africa. Oct -Dec 11xA 4,663 4,663 No Issue 136.0% Modern Mining Oct -Dec Mtly 13,634 13,634 3.8% 20.6% Modern Quarrying Oct -Dec Q 6,480 6,480 -2.1% 32.7% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Oct -Dec Mtly 10,264 10,264 -1.6% 2.2% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Oct -Dec Mtly 15,795 15,795 -8.0% -20.7% Supermarket and Retailer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Oct -Dec Mtly 5,918 6,157 4.7% 7.7%

Custom Magazines

Custom Magazines increased on the back of Jet Club from 1,262,183 (Q3, 2022) to 1,494,116 (Q4, 2022).

Of the 14 sectors in the category, all had some increases on the previous quarter with six sectors with all increases on the previous quarter. The exception is the Health & Wellbeing sector which has only a changed publisher, two reporting changes, two no issues and one suspension.

While In-Flight Magazine showed good increases on the previous quarter and prior year, the resignation of Skyways, the only other publication in this sector, leaves it the lone survivor in the sector.

The best performing publications are Man and Club both on the previous quarter and prior year.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The. Mtly 1,161 1,161 3.6% -48.5% Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA 3xA 0 Resigned Reporting Change SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 0 4,254 Reporting Change -36.3% SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Q 0 Resigned No Issue South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,474 8,725 Suspended -6.0% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia AltM 0 Resigned No Issue Home Fresh Living Q 11,549 27,939 -24.4% -26.9% Living Space.. Mtly 474 37,812 2.3% 8.5% My Kitchen.. Mtly 686 74,893 5.7% 11.1% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Q 149,710 149,710 0.0% 0.4% J S E Q 12,485 14,234 -7.5% -1.3% Sea Rescue 3xA 17,866 17,866 -3.2% 13.6% Servamus Mtly 43 8,143 -4.5% -9.7% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 32,471 32,471 8.1% 13.6% Skyways Mtly 0 Resigned Leisure Private Edition Q 9,245 9,245 0.9% 15.6% Taste. AltM 1,144 34,554 -2.0% 7.4% Male Man Mtly 400 56,914 10.4% 34.8% Tech.. Mtly 700 32,310 4.7% 0.0% Motoring Motor.. Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Professional Accountancy SA 11xA 0 Changed Sector De Rebus 11xA 0 Changed Sector Retail Club Magazine Mtly 5,133 269,265 1.8% 6.4% Jet Club 7xA 0 233,005 No Issue -15.6% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 66,601 68,074 2.3% -0.7% SA Hunter/Jagter 8xA 0 28,929 -1.0% -13.8% Soccer Club Mtly 500 48,484 2.4% 12.1% Sports Club. Mtly 570 97,305 8.1% 20.5% Wildland Magazine Mtly 0 Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Mtly 0 Changed Publisher Premier Mtly 8,373 8,373 6.2% -39.6% Rove SA 2xA 8,012 9,206 -12.5% -2.9% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 276 49,723 1.4% 2.9% Youth ClubX Mtly 333 101,288 9.3% 37.7% Kids Super Club. Mtly 766 70,233 6.9% 7.1%

Free magazines

This smaller category had only one increase on the previous quarter and three increases on the prior year. Four publications were stable with no increases, but also no decreases. The declines in circulation on the previous quarter were generally low. The same can be said for the Q4 2022 increases/declines on the prior year.

Get It (Highway) and Get It (Jo'burg West) had the biggest declines on the previous quarter and prior year.