ABC Q2 2023 Newspapers: Hybrid model emerging as digital growth continues

This quarter's Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa sees dynamic digital growth in distribution as publishers steer towards an optimised model to remain relevant and reach audiences.

For example Local newspapers seem to be leaning more towards a hybrid model (the combination of a free and paid model).

In total, in fact,in Q2 2023, hybrid newspapers distribution increased to 89, 933 in Q2, 2023 (Q2, 2022, hybrid newspapers distribution was 74,606). This constitutes a 10% increase in circulation compared to Q1, 2023 and a 20% growth from Q2, 2022, to Q2, 2023.

Some stablisation, with distribution declines

In general this quarter is characterised by flattening curves amidst growth, with some stabilisation, and a decline of distribution figures.

As the ABC says, “Publishing in the current financial climate is navigating a dynamic landscape where economic pressure, technological advancements, and shifting consumer behaviours intersect.”

Overall, the Newspaper category displayed a decline of 3,72% quarter-on-quarter and a decline of 3,73% year-on-year. An overall total of 6,378,511 newspapers this quarter.

Unfortunately, the Daily, Weekly and Weekend newspaper distribution dipped this quarter. Compared to Q2, 2021, Weekly and Daily distribution declined by an average of 26%.

Daily newspapers

Daily newspapers dipped this quarter as the majority of the dailies had a decline on the previous quarter. Double-digit declines were experienced by Isolewe, Daily Sun and Son (Daily) as Isolewe, Daily Sun continued their downward trajectory experienced in Q1 2023.

Five dailies showed increases on the previous quarter; Sowetan, Citizen, The (Daily), Business Day, Herald, The and Witness, The , with Business Day, and Herald, The continuing good gains from Q1 2023.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 60,095 60,095 -4.8% -14.8% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 25,515 664 26,179 -5.1% -5.7% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 22,325 22 22,347 -10.4% -26.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 19,394 19,394 -2.2% -19.4% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 19,288 628 19,916 -5.3% -5.2% Sowetan Mo-Fr 17,801 8,000 25,801 4.2% -4.8% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 16,536 192 16,728 -28.6% -48.8% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 16,369 150 16,519 -0.6% -8.4% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,121 9,437 24,558 0.5% -1.8% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 13,598 57 13,655 -11.4% -25.5% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 12,705 1,919 14,624 0.6% -3.7% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 12,362 11,716 24,078 -5.9% -13.8% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 12,070 12,070 -9.2% -16.3% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,194 159 10,353 -3.8% -8.0% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,931 1,645 11,576 5.7% 0.8% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,126 3,044 10,170 -4.1% -12.0% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 6,850 3,642 10,492 -3.9% -9.8% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 6,268 3,934 10,202 -1.4% -4.4% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,798 457 6,255 1.2% -8.1% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 4,897 2,871 7,768 -6.2% -17.4% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr Resigned

Weekly newspapers

Boasting this quarter's smallest decline from Q1, 2023, the seven weeklies that make up this category, had almost half - three – show an increase on the previous quarter. Daily Maverick upward movement form Q1 2023 continued into this quarter, while Mail & Guardian in a reversal of fortunes, from the biggest percentage decrease on the previous quarter in Q1 2023, increased on the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 61,297 61,297 -2.9% -18.0% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 28,997 28,997 -7.2% -22.0% Post, The Wkly, Wed 13,560 3,550 17,110 -3.9% -12.6% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 8,896 1,430 10,326 3.6% 24.4% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 8,152 450 8,602 14.2% 30.8% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 7,991 172 8,163 7.0% -5.2% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 6,998 6,998 -0.2% -11.7%

Weekend newspapers

In a similar picture to Q1 2023, six of the 20 weekend newspapers had an increase on the previous quarter, (in Q1 2023 seven weekend newspapers had increases) while the rest all showed declines. The only double-digital increase came from Ilanga LempelaSonto while Sunday Vision which had a double-digit increase in Q1 2023, continued it good run with a 4.4% increase on the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 72,350 20,232 92,582 0.6% -17.7% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 63,962 63,962 -2.8% -20.1% Rapport Wknd 60,643 123 60,766 -6.0% -7.1% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 34,780 655 35,435 -5.3% -8.1% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 23,974 231 24,205 -7.0% -8.3% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wknd 19,846 2 19,848 3.1% -13.0% Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd 17,505 17,505 18.4% 2.3% Sunday World Wknd 17,295 2,700 19,995 -10.3% -28.8% City Press Wknd 14,541 312 14,853 -10.0% -17.5% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 14,147 3,679 17,826 -4.3% -14.0% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 12,777 150 12,927 4.3% 11.6% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 9,074 39 9,113 -3.1% -7.8% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 8,521 3,483 12,004 -4.7% -13.6% Weekend Post Wknd 8,197 450 8,647 0.3% 3.4% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 7,482 102 7,584 -7.1% -17.0% Weekend Argus Wknd 5,952 4,511 10,463 -14.6% -18.8% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,973 433 5,406 0.2% -9.1% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 4,363 3,309 7,672 -7.2% -8.2% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun Rebranded

Local newspapers

An unhappy category with only the increases on the previous quarter. However this category’s figures also reflets its move more and more into a hybrid space, which was also a factor in Q1 2023.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 19,352 19,352 -1.2% -3.8% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 17,140 17,140 0.0% -0.1% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,781 13,781 0.8% -4.5% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 8,676 8,676 -3.5% -8.6% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,413 7,413 -4.4% -0.3% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 6,040 49 6,089 -7.9% -9.4% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,686 205 4,891 -3.7% -10.1% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 4,678 7 4,685 -9.0% -11.2% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 4,576 490 5,066 -3.6% -14.5% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,803 3,803 -11.8% -9.9% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,787 3,787 -7.3% -11.9% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 2,759 2,759 -4.7% -12.1% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,365 320 2,685 -2.9% -19.8% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,475 1,475 -12.4% -16.9% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,088 1,088 -6.6% -1.2% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,057 1,057 -10.2% -23.2% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 939 939 -5.5% -17.2% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 868 868 0.9% -9.2% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 797 797 -6.0% -1.5% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 648 887 1,535 46.5% 13.8% The Courier Wkly, Fr Terminated Daller, Die Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

The largest category, Free Newspapers distribution is still 24% higher than Q2, 2021. However, compared to Q1 2023, there was a 4% drop in circulation.

Year-on-Year, Free newspapers distribution exhibits a stable performance with Q2, 2022 distribution being 5,534,590 compared to Q2, 2023 of 5,427,591.

Free Newspapers also see a few mergers where two or three titles become one. This highlights publishers' challenges and how they find ways to remain relevant.