Newspapers ABC Q1 2023: A quiet, stable quarter

While decreases on the previous quarter remain incremental, each category has some newspapers with increases on the previous quarter. In general, it was a quiet quarter. Load shedding as well as the continued pressure that consumers are under is still evident in the quarter’s figures.
This shrinking category had only four dailies with a positive increase on the previous quarter – Business Day, Die Daily Burger, Daily Beeld, and The Herald. But despite this, the decreases on the previous quarter continue to be marginal for most of the dailies. A few, such as Daily News Isolezwe and Daily Sun had bigger losses. Daily Sun is the biggest loser in this category with double-digit losses on the previous quarter.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,160
|12,436
|25,596
|-6.1%
|-8.5%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,011
|9,420
|24,431
|-0.1%
|-6.0%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|16,684
|8,082
|24,766
|-0.4%
|-15.4%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,347
|4,003
|10,350
|-1.0%
|-4.5%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,094
|3,827
|10,921
|-3.4%
|-7.7%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,327
|3,283
|10,610
|-3.5%
|-9.5%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,166
|3,117
|8,283
|-7.1%
|-14.9%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|12,784
|1,746
|14,530
|0.8%
|-9.2%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,787
|669
|27,456
|1.9%
|-5.7%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|20,431
|602
|21,033
|3.5%
|-2.6%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,474
|475
|10,949
|5.5%
|-4.6%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,551
|216
|10,767
|-1.1%
|-0.5%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|23,237
|182
|23,419
|-16.4%
|-33.3%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,072
|108
|6,180
|-3.5%
|-14.0%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,351
|53
|15,404
|-3.8%
|-22.7%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|24,926
|23
|24,949
|-7.6%
|-21.0%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|19,837
|19,837
|-5.6%
|-19.0%
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|63,126
|63,126
|-0.1%
|-13.4%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|16,626
|16,626
|-3.0%
|-11.0%
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Resigned
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,296
|13,296
|-3.8%
|-16.3%
The Weekly category proves that smaller is not always bad, with incremental decreases on the previous quarter for half of the category. Daily Maverick was the best in the category (for the South African-based weeklies) both on the previous quarter and prior year. The biggest percentage decrease on the previous quarter came from Mail & Guardian.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|63,103
|63,103
|-4.8%
|-17.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|31,259
|31,259
|-6.2%
|-18.7%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|14,250
|3,552
|17,802
|-4.6%
|-8.1%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|8,758
|1,210
|9,968
|11.6%
|19.0%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|7,625
|6
|7,631
|-10.3%
|-17.5%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|7,266
|269
|7,535
|17.6%
|7.9%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|7,011
|7,011
|-1.6%
|-18.0%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
Things always look better on the weekend, and this is definitely the case for the Weekend newspapers category. Most losses on the previous quarter were incremental, with only two weekend newspapers, Sunday Times and Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo in double digits.
And there were some good increases on the previous quarter as well. With Sunday Vision top of the category with an over 12% increase. Six other weekend newspapers also had increases on the previous quarter.
Unfortunately, all the weekenders had losses on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|76,050
|15,971
|92,021
|-15.6%
|-20.9%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|65,830
|65,830
|-2.9%
|-19.2%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|64,522
|138
|64,660
|2.0%
|-4.7%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|36,744
|661
|37,405
|1.2%
|-6.1%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|25,801
|219
|26,020
|1.6%
|-3.7%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|19,257
|2
|19,259
|-13.3%
|-19.8%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|18,795
|3,505
|22,300
|-5.9%
|-21.3%
|City Press
|Wknd
|16,195
|308
|16,503
|1.3%
|-21.5%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|15,764
|3
|15,767
|-6.0%
|-20.4%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|14,786
|14,786
|-5.0%
|-18.3%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|14,675
|3,957
|18,632
|-4.0%
|-12.4%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,391
|12,391
|12.6%
|-1.3%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|9,406
|1
|9,407
|-0.2%
|-11.6%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|8,856
|3,735
|12,591
|-3.6%
|-11.2%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|8,202
|415
|8,617
|6.8%
|-8.4%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|8,041
|127
|8,168
|-4.2%
|-11.1%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|7,836
|4,409
|12,245
|-1.6%
|-7.4%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|5,288
|106
|5,394
|-5.5%
|-15.0%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|4,581
|3,682
|8,263
|0.7%
|-6.2%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
It was a mixed bag for local newspapers with eight newspapers increasing over the previous quarter. Increases ranged from 0.1% to 14.1%. The number of local newspapers that showed decreases on the previous quarter outnumbered the positive increases. These decreases ranged from -0.4% to -13.8%. There were six changed sectors, one termination and one rebrand.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|19,580
|19,580
|-0.4%
|17.8%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|17,148
|17,148
|1.6%
|15.9%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,665
|13,665
|7.3%
|-6.1%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|8,987
|8,987
|-3.4%
|-15.4%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,755
|7,755
|8.2%
|6.5%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|6,575
|37
|6,612
|-4.4%
|-6.3%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|5,110
|40
|5,150
|-8.4%
|-3.9%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|4,867
|211
|5,078
|-5.5%
|-11.0%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|4,764
|490
|5,254
|-2.0%
|-18.4%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|4,311
|4,311
|-7.4%
|-4.9%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|4,086
|4,086
|-4.8%
|-14.1%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|2,894
|2,894
|-6.8%
|-16.5%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|2,426
|340
|2,766
|0.1%
|-24.9%
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,794
|1,794
|1.3%
|8.1%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,684
|1,684
|0.4%
|-18.8%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,177
|1,177
|-13.8%
|-23.1%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,165
|1,165
|-0.6%
|-9.1%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|1,048
|1,048
|-10.8%
|-16.2%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|994
|994
|-1.2%
|-22.3%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|860
|860
|3.0%
|-16.4%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|848
|848
|14.1%
|-6.5%
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
Not much is for free these days, but free newspapers are exactly that. Proving that everyone likes something for free, this category had some small increases on the previous quarter, with Soweto Urban News a highlight with 9.1%. There were no double-figure increases.
But similarly, there were no double-digit decreases, and decreases on the previous quarter ranged from zero to -2.4%, with most decreases under one percent. There were three terminations, one resignation, one rebrand, and one discontinued.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|899,950
|5.9%
|6.0%
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|119,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,099
|9.1%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|78,763
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|23.8%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|60,188
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,859
|-0.1%
|-0.6%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|54,023
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|53,764
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Wkly, Th
|50,587
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,167
|0.9%
|0.2%
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|50,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|YOUReThekwini
|Mtly
|50,000
|0.0%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,191
|1.2%
|-1.3%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,896
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,684
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,889
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,801
|-0.3%
|2.3%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,123
|0.2%
|-0.6%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,697
|-0.8%
|0.0%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,104
|0.5%
|0.3%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|40,000
|0.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,929
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,001
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,668
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|37,278
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,996
|-0.4%
|16.3%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,839
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|35,248
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,240
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Wkly, Th
|34,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|34,059
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,560
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|IDISKI TIMES
|Wkly, Tue
|31,687
|-0.1%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|0.0%
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,767
|0.5%
|1.0%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,344
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|30,065
|0.0%
|-4.6%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|29,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,947
|0.8%
|0.0%
|Coastal Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|29,945
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.1%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|29,882
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,753
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,738
|2.9%
|-0.1%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Wkly, Th
|29,413
|0.0%
|-9.5%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Stanger Weekly
|Wkly, Wed
|28,867
|-0.5%
|-1.4%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,150
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,350
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|27,040
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,768
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,452
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,804
|-0.5%
|-1.0%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,208
|-0.6%
|-0.9%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Wkly, Wed
|25,057
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,831
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,750
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,984
|0.6%
|1.2%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,692
|-0.5%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|20,320
|0.1%
|-3.1%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|20,000
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|F
|19,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|Wkly, Wed
|19,883
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|-0.3%
|0.0%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,780
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|19,687
|-0.1%
|-27.1%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,636
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,352
|1.4%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,282
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|19,246
|-0.7%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|19,066
|-0.1%
|-1.5%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,320
|0.3%
|-6.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,190
|0.6%
|0.6%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,080
|-0.3%
|-2.9%
|Steelburger
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,664
|-0.3%
|-0.1%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,095
|0.1%
|-2.1%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|17,078
|-0.1%
|-8.8%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|17,055
|0.0%
|-5.7%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,938
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|16,045
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,877
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|14,995
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,066
|-0.1%
|-2.3%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,060
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|12,853
|-0.6%
|-0.8%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|12,788
|1.6%
|4.1%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,392
|0.3%
|2.1%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Wkly, Wed
|12,134
|-2.4%
|-0.8%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,931
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,910
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Mon
|9,980
|0.0%
|0.8%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|9,716
|0.5%
|-2.6%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,710
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Q
|5,881
|2.8%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|3.9%
|3.9%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|4,850
|2.3%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Tue
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|Maseru Metro
|Wkly, Th
|Terminated
|The Olifants News
|F
|Terminated
|Inner City Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|Resigned
|Southern Star
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Komani Karoo Express
|Mtly
|Discontinued