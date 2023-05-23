Newspapers ABC Q1 2023: A quiet, stable quarter

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa has released its Quarter 1, 2023 circulation figures for newspapers revealing a stable three month period.

Image: Bizcommunity The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa has release its Q1, 2023 circulation figures for newspapers

While decreases on the previous quarter remain incremental, each category has some newspapers with increases on the previous quarter. In general, it was a quiet quarter. Load shedding as well as the continued pressure that consumers are under is still evident in the quarter’s figures.

Daily newspapers

This shrinking category had only four dailies with a positive increase on the previous quarter – Business Day, Die Daily Burger, Daily Beeld, and The Herald. But despite this, the decreases on the previous quarter continue to be marginal for most of the dailies. A few, such as Daily News Isolezwe and Daily Sun had bigger losses. Daily Sun is the biggest loser in this category with double-digit losses on the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 13,160 12,436 25,596 -6.1% -8.5% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,011 9,420 24,431 -0.1% -6.0% Sowetan Mo-Fr 16,684 8,082 24,766 -0.4% -15.4% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 6,347 4,003 10,350 -1.0% -4.5% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 7,094 3,827 10,921 -3.4% -7.7% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 7,327 3,283 10,610 -3.5% -9.5% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 5,166 3,117 8,283 -7.1% -14.9% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 12,784 1,746 14,530 0.8% -9.2% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 26,787 669 27,456 1.9% -5.7% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 20,431 602 21,033 3.5% -2.6% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 10,474 475 10,949 5.5% -4.6% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 10,551 216 10,767 -1.1% -0.5% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 23,237 182 23,419 -16.4% -33.3% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 6,072 108 6,180 -3.5% -14.0% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 15,351 53 15,404 -3.8% -22.7% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 24,926 23 24,949 -7.6% -21.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 19,837 19,837 -5.6% -19.0% Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 63,126 63,126 -0.1% -13.4% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 16,626 16,626 -3.0% -11.0% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr Resigned Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 13,296 13,296 -3.8% -16.3%

Weekly newspapers

The Weekly category proves that smaller is not always bad, with incremental decreases on the previous quarter for half of the category. Daily Maverick was the best in the category (for the South African-based weeklies) both on the previous quarter and prior year. The biggest percentage decrease on the previous quarter came from Mail & Guardian.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 63,103 63,103 -4.8% -17.9% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 31,259 31,259 -6.2% -18.7% Post, The Wkly, Wed 14,250 3,552 17,802 -4.6% -8.1% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 8,758 1,210 9,968 11.6% 19.0% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 7,625 6 7,631 -10.3% -17.5% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 7,266 269 7,535 17.6% 7.9% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 7,011 7,011 -1.6% -18.0% Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly, Fr Resigned

Weekend newspapers

Things always look better on the weekend, and this is definitely the case for the Weekend newspapers category. Most losses on the previous quarter were incremental, with only two weekend newspapers, Sunday Times and Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo in double digits.

And there were some good increases on the previous quarter as well. With Sunday Vision top of the category with an over 12% increase. Six other weekend newspapers also had increases on the previous quarter.

Unfortunately, all the weekenders had losses on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 76,050 15,971 92,021 -15.6% -20.9% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 65,830 65,830 -2.9% -19.2% Rapport Wknd 64,522 138 64,660 2.0% -4.7% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 36,744 661 37,405 1.2% -6.1% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 25,801 219 26,020 1.6% -3.7% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 19,257 2 19,259 -13.3% -19.8% Sunday World Wknd 18,795 3,505 22,300 -5.9% -21.3% City Press Wknd 16,195 308 16,503 1.3% -21.5% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 15,764 3 15,767 -6.0% -20.4% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 14,786 14,786 -5.0% -18.3% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 14,675 3,957 18,632 -4.0% -12.4% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 12,391 12,391 12.6% -1.3% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 9,406 1 9,407 -0.2% -11.6% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 8,856 3,735 12,591 -3.6% -11.2% Weekend Post Wknd 8,202 415 8,617 6.8% -8.4% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 8,041 127 8,168 -4.2% -11.1% Weekend Argus Wknd 7,836 4,409 12,245 -1.6% -7.4% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 5,288 106 5,394 -5.5% -15.0% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 4,581 3,682 8,263 0.7% -6.2% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat Resigned

Local newspapers

It was a mixed bag for local newspapers with eight newspapers increasing over the previous quarter. Increases ranged from 0.1% to 14.1%. The number of local newspapers that showed decreases on the previous quarter outnumbered the positive increases. These decreases ranged from -0.4% to -13.8%. There were six changed sectors, one termination and one rebrand.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 19,580 19,580 -0.4% 17.8% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 17,148 17,148 1.6% 15.9% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,665 13,665 7.3% -6.1% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 8,987 8,987 -3.4% -15.4% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,755 7,755 8.2% 6.5% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 6,575 37 6,612 -4.4% -6.3% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 5,110 40 5,150 -8.4% -3.9% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,867 211 5,078 -5.5% -11.0% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 4,764 490 5,254 -2.0% -18.4% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,311 4,311 -7.4% -4.9% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,086 4,086 -4.8% -14.1% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 2,894 2,894 -6.8% -16.5% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,426 340 2,766 0.1% -24.9% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,794 1,794 1.3% 8.1% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,684 1,684 0.4% -18.8% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,177 1,177 -13.8% -23.1% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,165 1,165 -0.6% -9.1% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 1,048 1,048 -10.8% -16.2% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 994 994 -1.2% -22.3% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 860 860 3.0% -16.4% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 848 848 14.1% -6.5% The Courier Wkly, Fr Terminated District Mail Wkly, Th Rebranded Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

Not much is for free these days, but free newspapers are exactly that. Proving that everyone likes something for free, this category had some small increases on the previous quarter, with Soweto Urban News a highlight with 9.1%. There were no double-figure increases.

But similarly, there were no double-digit decreases, and decreases on the previous quarter ranged from zero to -2.4%, with most decreases under one percent. There were three terminations, one resignation, one rebrand, and one discontinued.