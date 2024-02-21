ABC Q4 2023: Newspapers: Stable with marginal declines

This is according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa, which released its audited circulation figures for the period October 2023 to December 2023 for the newspaper category today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
The ABC says this trend aligns with a five percent annual decrease in its membership. “The collective circulation of all members shows a year-on-year decline of 7.4%. This corresponds with ABC's membership, which decreased by 10%, dropping from 448 in 2022 to 403 by the fourth quarter of 2023,” says the ABC statement.
Quarter-on-quarter, ABC membership decreased slightly from 405 to 403 in total, while year-on-year total membership declined from 448 to 403. Newspaper membership saw a decrease of two members.
As in Q3 this category again had slim pickings, exhibiting sharper declines, in this quarter.
Of the 20 Dailies, only two, Die Daily Burger and The Witness had an increase on the previous quarter. No Daily showed an increase on the prior year.
Daily Sun, last quarter’s biggest loser, has changed sector.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|56,064
|56,064
|-8.3%
|-11.3%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|25,460
|650
|26,110
|0.7%
|-6.2%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|19,009
|19,009
|-6.8%
|-9.5%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,473
|541
|19,014
|-3.8%
|-9.3%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,994
|1,028
|19,022
|-9.5%
|-29.6%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,553
|50
|15,603
|-5.9%
|-8.9%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|15,017
|2,856
|17,873
|-24.2%
|-28.1%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,548
|9,366
|22,914
|-4.3%
|-6.3%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|12,424
|192
|12,616
|-14.5%
|-55.0%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,840
|11,840
|0%
|-14.3%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,835
|1,770
|13,605
|-3.7%
|-5.6%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,502
|589
|10,091
|-7.4%
|-7.3%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,188
|833
|10,021
|-1.1%
|-3.5%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|8,934
|8,900
|17,834
|-6.6%
|-34.6%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,984
|3,085
|9,069
|-4.5%
|-17.5%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,318
|3,876
|9,194
|-9.4%
|-18.7%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,103
|1,210
|6,313
|0.2%
|-1.4%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,637
|3,934
|8,571
|-14.0%
|-18.1%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,243
|2,923
|7,166
|-2.9%
|-19.6%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Changed Sector
Again, for this category in this quarter Daily Maverick is the only winner, continuing its increase gains from the previous three quarters to gains in Q4 on the previous quarter and the previous year.
All the other newspapers in the category show decreases with Soccer Laduma in double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|48,186
|2
|48,188
|-19.8%
|-27.3%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|24,591
|24,591
|-9.5%
|-26.2%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|19,580
|49
|19,629
|-3.7%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|12,418
|3,348
|15,766
|-2.5%
|-15.5%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|9,093
|1,236
|10,329
|2.9%
|15.7%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|7,667
|7,667
|-3.1%
|-9.8%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|6,629
|283
|6,912
|-12.5%
|7.9%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|6,406
|6,406
|-8.6%
|-10.1%
There was not much weekend cheer in this category. While in Q3 there had been six newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter, in Q4 only Burger, Die Saturday shows an increase on the previous quarter.
Ilanga Lempela Sonto and Weekend Witness are the only two newspapers to show an increase on the prior year.
Sunday Times is the biggest loser with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|58,593
|3,609
|62,202
|-27.9%
|-42.9%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|58,580
|58,580
|-8.1%
|-13.6%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|57,333
|139
|57,472
|-2.3%
|-9.3%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|33,945
|639
|34,584
|1.2%
|-6.5%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|22,796
|222
|23,018
|-2.8%
|-10.1%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wknd
|20,808
|2
|20,810
|-8.7%
|-6.3%
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|16,064
|16,064
|-9.0%
|3.2%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|12,966
|3,730
|16,696
|-3.2%
|-14.0%
|City Press
|Wknd
|12,358
|332
|12,690
|-9.0%
|-22.1%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|12,345
|2,681
|15,026
|-17.8%
|-36.6%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|10,250
|50
|10,300
|-22.2%
|-6.4%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|7,985
|62
|8,047
|-11.0%
|-14.6%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|7,638
|3,482
|11,120
|-2.5%
|-14.9%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|6,877
|377
|7,254
|-14.5%
|-10.1%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|6,694
|261
|6,955
|-10.8%
|-18.4%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|5,272
|3,951
|9,223
|-2.8%
|-25.9%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,563
|1,231
|5,794
|-1.0%
|1.5%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|3,470
|3,400
|6,870
|-6.6%
|-16.3%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|Rebranded
As so often in past quarters, local newspapers are a highlight.
Five local newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter as well as on the previous year.
The best performer is the Middelburg Observer, Fri with an increase of over five percent on the previous quarter. It was also the best performer on the prior year with an increase of over six percent.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|20,217
|20,217
|4.9%
|2.9%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|17,917
|17,917
|5.7%
|6.1%
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,472
|13,472
|-2.5%
|5.8%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|8,426
|8,426
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,347
|7,347
|1.7%
|2.5%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,372
|78
|5,450
|-10.3%
|-21.2%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|4,211
|490
|4,701
|-6.1%
|-12.3%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|4,112
|194
|4,306
|-11.3%
|-19.9%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,648
|3,648
|-6.4%
|-21.6%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,608
|3,608
|-1.7%
|-15.9%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|2,867
|2,867
|-2.9%
|-7.7%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|2,129
|320
|2,449
|-9.4%
|-11.3%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,381
|1,381
|-5.5%
|-17.7%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,047
|1,047
|-6.0%
|-10.7%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|1,031
|1,031
|3.8%
|-24.5%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|849
|849
|-2.2%
|1.7%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|829
|829
|1.7%
|-17.6%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|676
|676
|-16.6%
|-9.0%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
The largest category, Free Newspapers distribution shows pockets of increases, the best of which is over three percent, for Bosvelder Review and Weskus Nuus.
The other increases on the previous quarter are incremental, but so are the decreases, with most newspapers holding steady.
The exception is Diamond Fields Advertiser which showed a big decline on the previous quarter and the prior year.
For the prior year, the picture looks much the same, with incremental increases and decreases in general. There are a few exceptions.
Soweto Urban News continued its good fortunes from Q3 with an increase of over nine percent on the prior year, as did Tygerburger Durbanville which had an increase of over eight percent.
North Coast Courier and Express had double figure increases.
On the flip side, Peoples Post Mitchells Plain had a double figure decrease. Tygerburger Kraaifontein had a decrease just under 10%
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|849,950
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|119,995
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|9.1%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,536
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|78,955
|0.5%
|0.2%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,056
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,995
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,844
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|60,104
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,819
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,151
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,013
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,496
|-0.9%
|-1.0%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|1.9%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,988
|-0.1%
|0.5%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,853
|Thembisan
|F
|48,825
|-1.3%
|0.5%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,660
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Wed
|47,238
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,482
|-0.4%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,618
|0.4%
|-0.7%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,130
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,095
|-0.2%
|-2.3%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,095
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|40,000
|-20.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,973
|0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,756
|1.7%
|1.8%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,616
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,926
|0.3%
|-0.6%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,715
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|36,693
|-1.6%
|-1.6%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,284
|-0.1%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|35,266
|0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,940
|4.9%
|16.9%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,500
|-0.9%
|-1.1%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,570
|0.2%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Wed
|31,316
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|31,021
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Wed
|30,879
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,799
|-0.5%
|0.7%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,794
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,470
|1.3%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,461
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|30,079
|0.1%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,055
|0.1%
|-11.8%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|-25.0%
|-25.0%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|29,985
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,807
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,760
|3.0%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|1.1%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,329
|-0.2%
|0.5%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|27,687
|-7.7%
|-7.7%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,450
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|27,142
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,528
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,471
|0.5%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,954
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,381
|0.2%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,897
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|22,082
|0.3%
|8.8%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,854
|-0.4%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,834
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,215
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|20,000
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,995
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,980
|1.9%
|Bonus Review
|Wkly, Wed
|19,880
|-0.1%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,866
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|19,860
|2.7%
|2.5%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|-0.3%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,414
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,156
|-0.4%
|0.4%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|19,077
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|18,684
|-4.9%
|-5.2%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,256
|0.1%
|1.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,238
|-0.1%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,114
|-0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,752
|0.1%
|Steelburger
|Wkly, Th
|17,700
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,088
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|17,068
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.2%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,505
|3.4%
|3.4%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,393
|0.2%
|-9.9%
|Alex News
|F
|14,782
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,072
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,070
|0.1%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,002
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,443
|-0.3%
|0.7%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.7%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|1.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,760
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|11,136
|1.0%
|-11.6%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|9,985
|0.2%
|3.3%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Mon
|9,980
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,710
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Q
|5,883
|0.1%
|2.8%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|3.9%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|4,836
|2.0%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Tue
|4,750
|Mpumalanga Mirror
|F
|3,000
|0.3%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,832
|3.5%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Tue
|2,420
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|1,595
|-36.1%
|IDISKI TIMES
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|Inner City Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|Resigned
|YOUReThekwini
|Mtly
|Resigned
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Coastal Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|Ceased Publishing
|Stanger Weekly
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|F
|Ceased Publishing
(Tables by Andre Rademan)