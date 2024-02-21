ABC Q4 2023: Newspapers: Stable with marginal declines

Newspaper circulation is stable despite a 5.7% year-on-year decline, and Q4 experiences a marginal drop of -1.5% compared to Q3, culminating in a combined circulation of 6,223,225.

Image: Bizcommunity, Lesley Svenson.

This is according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa, which released its audited circulation figures for the period October 2023 to December 2023 for the newspaper category today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The ABC says this trend aligns with a five percent annual decrease in its membership. “The collective circulation of all members shows a year-on-year decline of 7.4%. This corresponds with ABC's membership, which decreased by 10%, dropping from 448 in 2022 to 403 by the fourth quarter of 2023,” says the ABC statement.

Quarter-on-quarter, ABC membership decreased slightly from 405 to 403 in total, while year-on-year total membership declined from 448 to 403. Newspaper membership saw a decrease of two members.

Daily newspapers

As in Q3 this category again had slim pickings, exhibiting sharper declines, in this quarter.

Of the 20 Dailies, only two, Die Daily Burger and The Witness had an increase on the previous quarter. No Daily showed an increase on the prior year.

Daily Sun, last quarter’s biggest loser, has changed sector.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 56,064 56,064 -8.3% -11.3% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 25,460 650 26,110 0.7% -6.2% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 19,009 19,009 -6.8% -9.5% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 18,473 541 19,014 -3.8% -9.3% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 17,994 1,028 19,022 -9.5% -29.6% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,553 50 15,603 -5.9% -8.9% Sowetan Mo-Fr 15,017 2,856 17,873 -24.2% -28.1% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 13,548 9,366 22,914 -4.3% -6.3% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 12,424 192 12,616 -14.5% -55.0% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 11,840 11,840 0% -14.3% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 11,835 1,770 13,605 -3.7% -5.6% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,502 589 10,091 -7.4% -7.3% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,188 833 10,021 -1.1% -3.5% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 8,934 8,900 17,834 -6.6% -34.6% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,984 3,085 9,069 -4.5% -17.5% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 5,318 3,876 9,194 -9.4% -18.7% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,103 1,210 6,313 0.2% -1.4% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 4,637 3,934 8,571 -14.0% -18.1% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 4,243 2,923 7,166 -2.9% -19.6% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr Changed Sector

Weekly newspapers

Again, for this category in this quarter Daily Maverick is the only winner, continuing its increase gains from the previous three quarters to gains in Q4 on the previous quarter and the previous year.

All the other newspapers in the category show decreases with Soccer Laduma in double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 48,186 2 48,188 -19.8% -27.3% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 24,591 24,591 -9.5% -26.2% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 19,580 49 19,629 -3.7% Post, The Wkly, Wed 12,418 3,348 15,766 -2.5% -15.5% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 9,093 1,236 10,329 2.9% 15.7% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 7,667 7,667 -3.1% -9.8% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 6,629 283 6,912 -12.5% 7.9% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 6,406 6,406 -8.6% -10.1%

Weekend newspapers

There was not much weekend cheer in this category. While in Q3 there had been six newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter, in Q4 only Burger, Die Saturday shows an increase on the previous quarter.

Ilanga Lempela Sonto and Weekend Witness are the only two newspapers to show an increase on the prior year.

Sunday Times is the biggest loser with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 58,593 3,609 62,202 -27.9% -42.9% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 58,580 58,580 -8.1% -13.6% Rapport Wknd 57,333 139 57,472 -2.3% -9.3% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 33,945 639 34,584 1.2% -6.5% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 22,796 222 23,018 -2.8% -10.1% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wknd 20,808 2 20,810 -8.7% -6.3% Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd 16,064 16,064 -9.0% 3.2% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 12,966 3,730 16,696 -3.2% -14.0% City Press Wknd 12,358 332 12,690 -9.0% -22.1% Sunday World Wknd 12,345 2,681 15,026 -17.8% -36.6% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 10,250 50 10,300 -22.2% -6.4% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 7,985 62 8,047 -11.0% -14.6% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 7,638 3,482 11,120 -2.5% -14.9% Weekend Post Wknd 6,877 377 7,254 -14.5% -10.1% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 6,694 261 6,955 -10.8% -18.4% Weekend Argus Wknd 5,272 3,951 9,223 -2.8% -25.9% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,563 1,231 5,794 -1.0% 1.5% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 3,470 3,400 6,870 -6.6% -16.3% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun Rebranded

Local newspapers

As so often in past quarters, local newspapers are a highlight.

Five local newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter as well as on the previous year.

The best performer is the Middelburg Observer, Fri with an increase of over five percent on the previous quarter. It was also the best performer on the prior year with an increase of over six percent.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 20,217 20,217 4.9% 2.9% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 17,917 17,917 5.7% 6.1% African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,472 13,472 -2.5% 5.8% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 8,426 8,426 -2.3% -9.4% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,347 7,347 1.7% 2.5% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,372 78 5,450 -10.3% -21.2% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 4,211 490 4,701 -6.1% -12.3% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,112 194 4,306 -11.3% -19.9% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,648 3,648 -6.4% -21.6% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,608 3,608 -1.7% -15.9% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 2,867 2,867 -2.9% -7.7% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,129 320 2,449 -9.4% -11.3% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,381 1,381 -5.5% -17.7% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,047 1,047 -6.0% -10.7% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 1,031 1,031 3.8% -24.5% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 849 849 -2.2% 1.7% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 829 829 1.7% -17.6% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 676 676 -16.6% -9.0% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th Rebranded Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Daller, Die Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

The largest category, Free Newspapers distribution shows pockets of increases, the best of which is over three percent, for Bosvelder Review and Weskus Nuus.

The other increases on the previous quarter are incremental, but so are the decreases, with most newspapers holding steady.

The exception is Diamond Fields Advertiser which showed a big decline on the previous quarter and the prior year.

For the prior year, the picture looks much the same, with incremental increases and decreases in general. There are a few exceptions.

Soweto Urban News continued its good fortunes from Q3 with an increase of over nine percent on the prior year, as did Tygerburger Durbanville which had an increase of over eight percent.

North Coast Courier and Express had double figure increases.

On the flip side, Peoples Post Mitchells Plain had a double figure decrease. Tygerburger Kraaifontein had a decrease just under 10%

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Vuk'uzenzele Mtly 849,950 PE Express Wkly, Wed 119,995 Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,100 9.1% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,536 City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 78,955 0.5% 0.2% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,056 Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,995 Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,844 Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 60,104 -0.3% 0.2% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,819 -0.3% -0.2% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,151 Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,013 0.1% 0.3% Kathorus Mail F 53,496 -0.9% -1.0% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 1.9% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 53,050 Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,988 -0.1% 0.5% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,853 Thembisan F 48,825 -1.3% 0.5% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,660 -0.2% -0.7% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Wed 47,238 Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,482 -0.4% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,890 Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,850 Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,618 0.4% -0.7% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,130 -0.2% 0.2% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 41,095 -0.2% -2.3% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,095 0.2% 0.5% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue 40,000 -20.0% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,973 0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,756 1.7% 1.8% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,616 0.1% 0.1% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,926 0.3% -0.6% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,715 -0.1% -0.2% Go & Express Wkly, Th 36,693 -1.6% -1.6% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,284 -0.1% Vista Wkly, Th 35,266 0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Tue 34,980 North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,940 4.9% 16.9% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,500 -0.9% -1.1% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,570 0.2% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Wed 31,316 Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 31,021 False Bay Echo Wkly, Wed 30,879 Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,799 -0.5% 0.7% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Wed 30,794 Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,470 1.3% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,461 Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 30,079 0.1% Express Wkly, Wed 30,055 0.1% -11.8% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 -25.0% -25.0% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 29,985 Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.2% 0.8% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Fr 29,881 Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,807 -0.3% 0.1% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,760 3.0% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 1.1% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,329 -0.2% 0.5% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 UD Express Wkly, Wed 27,687 -7.7% -7.7% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,450 -0.1% 0.3% Berea Mail Wkly, Fr 27,142 0.3% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,528 -0.5% -0.6% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,471 0.5% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,954 -0.2% 0.1% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,381 0.2% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 23,897 -0.2% -0.3% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Fr 23,780 Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 22,082 0.3% 8.8% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,854 -0.4% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,834 0.2% 0.2% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,215 0.1% 0.1% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Wkly, Th 20,000 People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 Kouga Express Wkly, Th 19,995 Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,980 1.9% Bonus Review Wkly, Wed 19,880 -0.1% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,866 0.1% 0.3% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 19,860 2.7% 2.5% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 -0.3% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,414 0.5% 0.6% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,156 -0.4% 0.4% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 19,077 Representative Wkly, Mon 18,684 -4.9% -5.2% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,500 0.1% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,256 0.1% 1.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,238 -0.1% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,114 -0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,752 0.1% Steelburger Wkly, Th 17,700 TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,088 Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 17,068 0.1% 0.1% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,930 Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0.2% Weskus Nuus F 15,505 3.4% 3.4% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,393 0.2% -9.9% Alex News F 14,782 -0.1% -0.1% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,072 0.1% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,070 0.1% Queensburgh News F 13,002 0.5% 0.6% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,443 -0.3% 0.7% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,990 0.7% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,972 1.0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,760 Herrie Wkly, Th 11,136 1.0% -11.6% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 Uthukela Eyethu Wkly, Th 9,985 0.2% 3.3% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Mon 9,980 Hazyview Herald F 9,795 Corridor Gazette F 9,710 Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 Sentinel News Wkly, Wed 7,145 Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 Capricorn Voice .. Q 5,883 0.1% 2.8% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,995 The Hilton Mtly 4,960 Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,937 3.9% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 4,836 2.0% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Tue 4,750 Mpumalanga Mirror F 3,000 0.3% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,832 3.5% Estcourt Wkly, Tue 2,420 Maluti News Wkly, Fr 1,595 -36.1% IDISKI TIMES Wkly, Tue Terminated Inner City Gazette Wkly, Th Resigned YOUReThekwini Mtly Resigned Breederivier Gazette. Wkly, Wed Rebranded City Vision (Khayalitsha) Wkly, Th Rebranded City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Wkly, Th Rebranded City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Wkly, Th Rebranded Maritzburg Echo Wkly, Th Rebranded Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Wkly, Th Rebranded Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Wkly, Wed Rebranded Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed Rebranded Coastal Weekly Wkly, Th Ceased Publishing Stanger Weekly Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) F Ceased Publishing

(Tables by Andre Rademan)