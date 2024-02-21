Industries

    ABC Q4 2023: Newspapers: Stable with marginal declines

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 Feb 2024
    Newspaper circulation is stable despite a 5.7% year-on-year decline, and Q4 experiences a marginal drop of -1.5% compared to Q3, culminating in a combined circulation of 6,223,225.
    Image: Bizcommunity, Lesley Svenson. Newspaper circulation is showing stability despite a 5.7% year-on-year decline, while Q4 experienced a marginal drop of -1.5% compared to Q3 says the ABC
    This is according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa, which released its audited circulation figures for the period October 2023 to December 2023 for the newspaper category today, Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

    The ABC says this trend aligns with a five percent annual decrease in its membership. “The collective circulation of all members shows a year-on-year decline of 7.4%. This corresponds with ABC's membership, which decreased by 10%, dropping from 448 in 2022 to 403 by the fourth quarter of 2023,” says the ABC statement.

    Quarter-on-quarter, ABC membership decreased slightly from 405 to 403 in total, while year-on-year total membership declined from 448 to 403. Newspaper membership saw a decrease of two members.

    Daily newspapers

    As in Q3 this category again had slim pickings, exhibiting sharper declines, in this quarter.

    Of the 20 Dailies, only two, Die Daily Burger and The Witness had an increase on the previous quarter. No Daily showed an increase on the prior year.

    Daily Sun, last quarter’s biggest loser, has changed sector.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat56,06456,064-8.3%-11.3%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr25,46065026,1100.7%-6.2%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat19,00919,009-6.8%-9.5%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr18,47354119,014-3.8%-9.3%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr17,9941,02819,022-9.5%-29.6%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,5535015,603-5.9%-8.9%
    SowetanMo-Fr15,0172,85617,873-24.2%-28.1%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr13,5489,36622,914-4.3%-6.3%
    Daily SunMo-Fr12,42419212,616-14.5%-55.0%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr11,84011,8400%-14.3%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr11,8351,77013,605-3.7%-5.6%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,50258910,091-7.4%-7.3%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,18883310,021-1.1%-3.5%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr8,9348,90017,834-6.6%-34.6%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,9843,0859,069-4.5%-17.5%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr5,3183,8769,194-9.4%-18.7%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr5,1031,2106,3130.2%-1.4%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr4,6373,9348,571-14.0%-18.1%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr4,2432,9237,166-2.9%-19.6%
    Son (Daily)MD, Mo-FrChanged Sector 

    Weekly newspapers

    Again, for this category in this quarter Daily Maverick is the only winner, continuing its increase gains from the previous three quarters to gains in Q4 on the previous quarter and the previous year.

    All the other newspapers in the category show decreases with Soccer Laduma in double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed48,186248,188-19.8%-27.3%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th24,59124,591-9.5%-26.2%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th19,5804919,629-3.7%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed12,4183,34815,766-2.5%-15.5%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat9,0931,23610,3292.9%15.7%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr7,6677,667-3.1%-9.8%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th6,6292836,912-12.5%7.9%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr6,4066,406-8.6%-10.1%

    Weekend newspapers

    There was not much weekend cheer in this category. While in Q3 there had been six newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter, in Q4 only Burger, Die Saturday shows an increase on the previous quarter.

    Ilanga Lempela Sonto and Weekend Witness are the only two newspapers to show an increase on the prior year.

    Sunday Times is the biggest loser with double-figure decreases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday TimesWknd58,5933,60962,202-27.9%-42.9%
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun58,58058,580-8.1%-13.6%
    RapportWknd57,33313957,472-2.3%-9.3%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat33,94563934,5841.2%-6.5%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat22,79622223,018-2.8%-10.1%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWknd20,808220,810-8.7%-6.3%
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWknd16,06416,064-9.0%3.2%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun12,9663,73016,696-3.2%-14.0%
    City PressWknd12,35833212,690-9.0%-22.1%
    Sunday WorldWknd12,3452,68115,026-17.8%-36.6%
    Sunday VisionWkly, Sun10,2505010,300-22.2%-6.4%
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat7,985628,047-11.0%-14.6%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, Sat7,6383,48211,120-2.5%-14.9%
    Weekend PostWknd6,8773777,254-14.5%-10.1%
    Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd6,6942616,955-10.8%-18.4%
    Weekend ArgusWknd5,2723,9519,223-2.8%-25.9%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,5631,2315,794-1.0%1.5%
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, Sat3,4703,4006,870-6.6%-16.3%
    Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly, SunRebranded 

    Local newspapers

    As so often in past quarters, local newspapers are a highlight.

    Five local newspapers show an increase on the previous quarter as well as on the previous year.

    The best performer is the Middelburg Observer, Fri with an increase of over five percent on the previous quarter. It was also the best performer on the prior year with an increase of over six percent.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr20,21720,2174.9%2.9%
    Middelburg Observer, FriWkly, Fr17,91717,9175.7%6.1%
    African ReporterWkly, Fr13,47213,472-2.5%5.8%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th8,4268,426-2.3%-9.4%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed7,3477,3471.7%2.5%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,372785,450-10.3%-21.2%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Fr4,2114904,701-6.1%-12.3%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th4,1121944,306-11.3%-19.9%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr3,6483,648-6.4%-21.6%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,6083,608-1.7%-15.9%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th2,8672,867-2.9%-7.7%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon2,1293202,449-9.4%-11.3%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,3811,381-5.5%-17.7%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th1,0471,047-6.0%-10.7%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Fr1,0311,0313.8%-24.5%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Fr849849-2.2%1.7%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr8298291.7%-17.6%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th676676-16.6%-9.0%
    Worcester StandardWkly, ThRebranded
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, FrChanged Sector
    Daller, DieWkly, FrChanged Sector 

    Free newspapers

    The largest category, Free Newspapers distribution shows pockets of increases, the best of which is over three percent, for Bosvelder Review and Weskus Nuus.

    The other increases on the previous quarter are incremental, but so are the decreases, with most newspapers holding steady.

    The exception is Diamond Fields Advertiser which showed a big decline on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    For the prior year, the picture looks much the same, with incremental increases and decreases in general. There are a few exceptions.

    Soweto Urban News continued its good fortunes from Q3 with an increase of over nine percent on the prior year, as did Tygerburger Durbanville which had an increase of over eight percent.

    North Coast Courier and Express had double figure increases.

    On the flip side, Peoples Post Mitchells Plain had a double figure decrease. Tygerburger Kraaifontein had a decrease just under 10%

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Vuk'uzenzeleMtly849,950
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed119,995
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,1009.1%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,980
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed89,536
    City VisionWkly, Th85,000
    Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue78,9550.5%0.2%
    VukaniWkly, Wed78,056
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,995
    TabletalkWkly, Wed67,844
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,980
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,860
    Randburg SunWkly, Th60,104-0.3%0.2%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,819-0.3%-0.2%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,980
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed54,151
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,0130.1%0.3%
    Kathorus MailF53,496-0.9%-1.0%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4801.9%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue53,050
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,988-0.1%0.5%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed48,853
    ThembisanF48,825-1.3%0.5%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,660-0.2%-0.7%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Wed47,238
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,482-0.4%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,890
    Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,850
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,6180.4%-0.7%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,130-0.2%0.2%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,460
    BloemnuusWkly, Th41,095-0.2%-2.3%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,0950.2%0.5%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,980
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,980
    People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, Tue40,000-20.0%
    Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,9730.1%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,948
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,7561.7%1.8%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,6160.1%0.1%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,9260.3%-0.6%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed36,715-0.1%-0.2%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th36,693-1.6%-1.6%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,284-0.1%
    VistaWkly, Th35,2660.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,980
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,9404.9%16.9%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,500-0.9%-1.1%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,400
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5700.2%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,760
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Wed31,316
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed31,021
    False Bay EchoWkly, Wed30,879
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,799-0.5%0.7%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Wed30,794
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,4701.3%
    BolanderWkly, Wed30,461
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed30,0790.1%
    ExpressWkly, Wed30,0550.1%-11.8%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,000-25.0%-25.0%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th29,985
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,960
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,960
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,956
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,952
    Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.2%0.8%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,925
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,900
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Fr29,881
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,807-0.3%0.1%
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,7603.0%
    Rekord NowetoF28,9501.1%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th28,329-0.2%0.5%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,000
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed27,687-7.7%-7.7%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,450-0.1%0.3%
    Berea MailWkly, Fr27,1420.3%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th26,528-0.5%-0.6%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,4710.5%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,954-0.2%0.1%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,3810.2%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,000
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,000
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th23,897-0.2%-0.3%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Fr23,780
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed22,0820.3%8.8%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,000
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,980
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,900
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,854-0.4%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,8340.2%0.2%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,2150.1%0.1%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaWkly, Th20,000
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,000
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,000
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th19,995
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,9801.9%
    Bonus ReviewWkly, Wed19,880-0.1%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8660.1%0.3%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue19,8602.7%2.5%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,850
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,850
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,850-0.3%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,4140.5%0.6%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,156-0.4%0.4%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed19,077
    RepresentativeWkly, Mon18,684-4.9%-5.2%
    Rekord Central/SentraalF18,5000.1%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,2560.1%1.0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,238-0.1%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,114-0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,7520.1%
    SteelburgerWkly, Th17,700
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,088
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed17,0680.1%0.1%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,930
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.2%
    Weskus NuusF15,5053.4%3.4%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,3930.2%-9.9%
    Alex NewsF14,782-0.1%-0.1%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0720.1%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0700.1%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,0020.5%0.6%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,443-0.3%0.7%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9900.7%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,9721.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,946
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,760
    HerrieWkly, Th11,1361.0%-11.6%
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,995
    Uthukela EyethuWkly, Th9,9850.2%3.3%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Mon9,980
    Hazyview HeraldF9,795
    Corridor GazetteF9,710
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,995
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,925
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,480
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Wed7,145
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,995
    Capricorn Voice ..Q5,8830.1%2.8%
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,995
    The HiltonMtly4,960
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,9373.9%
    Northern Review WeekendWkly, Fr4,8362.0%
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Tue4,750
    Mpumalanga MirrorF3,0000.3%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8323.5%
    EstcourtWkly, Tue2,420
    Maluti NewsWkly, Fr1,595-36.1%
    IDISKI TIMESWkly, TueTerminated
    Inner City GazetteWkly, ThResigned
    YOUReThekwiniMtlyResigned
    Breederivier Gazette.Wkly, WedRebranded
    City Vision (Khayalitsha)Wkly, ThRebranded
    City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Wkly, ThRebranded
    City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergWkly, ThRebranded
    Maritzburg EchoWkly, ThRebranded
    Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Wkly, ThRebranded
    Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsWkly, WedRebranded
    Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & RavensmeadWkly, WedRebranded
    Coastal WeeklyWkly, ThCeased Publishing
    Stanger WeeklyWkly, WedCeased Publishing
    Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)FCeased Publishing

    (Tables by Andre Rademan)

    Read more: media, newspapers, ABC, Daily Maverick, newspaper circulation
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

