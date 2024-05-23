Plans announced for Singularity Summit 2024

SingularityU South Africa Summit to take place in collaboration with Old Mutual on 21 and 22 October 2024.

True to its promise to bring business leaders the latest innovations and bleeding edge breakthroughs in exponential technologies, Singularity South Africa has announced the plans for the upcoming Summit, that will return in physical format this year, in collaboration with Old Mutual. With over 1,500 delegates expected, the popular summit will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Continuing its strategic focus to future proof Africa and leverage the latest innovations to solve the global challenges, the first ten international and local speakers have been announced.

World-renowned cybersecurity expert, Jaya Baloo will return to the stage to share insights on guarding the digital frontier. The genius behind Stable Diffusion, Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI, will address the future of decentralised and democratised AI.

The food scientist, Arturo Elizondo who has made it his life's mission to improve the global nutrition system, will tackle the future of protein in a plant-based ecosystem. Cathy Hackl, founder of Spatial Dynamics (USA) will deliver a keynote on immersion in the spatial web.

Tech venture capital (VC) investor, Karine Arama will ignite conversations around the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain and the future of the VC investing landscape.

Carlo van de Weijer, a smart mobility and AI visionary from Eindhoven University of Technology, will steer the narrative around the future of mobility while sharing the latest global innovations in mobility solutions.

With AI currently super charging every aspect of business and society, the summit will see the world’s thought leaders on this topic congregate to equip delegates with the foresights needed to harness this phenomenon.

AI ethics sociologist Alix Rubsaam will address AI and ethics, exploring the societal impacts of bridging the human and digital realms. Adam Pantanowitz (PhD) will speak on the current shifts that are leading to the convergence between humans and machines.

Professor of Machine Learning and Robotics, Benjamin Rosman will dive into the algorithms that are reshaping how machines learn and interact.

Data wizard, Mark Nasila (PhD) who harnesses analytics to enhance banking security and customer insights, will address the African Artificial (AI) renaissance.

Now entering its sixth year, and known for exceeding expectations at every event, the 2024 iteration of the Singularity Summit will feature a broad array of topics that also include energy, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), food, leadership, medicine, robotics, technology, the future of work, virtual reality, and water. More speakers will be announced leading up to the event.

In another first for South Africa, the Singularity South Africa Summit will be the first local event to feature a dedicated world-class metaverse track. People from all over the world will be able to access the summit’s main stage and plenary sessions in an immersive, 3D format, via the Africarare metaverse.

“As Old Mutual advances its digital transformation and prepares for the launch of a digital bank, the upcoming two-day SingularityU summit, featuring top experts in AI, technology, science, and futurism, offers a chance to glean invaluable insights from those shaping the future of tech and society,” shared Celiwe Ross, Director: Group Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual.

“In a world where technology is rapidly reshaping the horizons of our possibilities, this year’s SingularityU South Africa Summit is a beacon for innovation. Collaborating with Old Mutual enables us to enhance our platform, where global leaders in technology will illuminate the path towards a sustainable and prosperous future. Our commitment is stronger than ever to empower visionaries and leaders with the insights needed to harness exponential technologies for the greater good of Africa and the world.” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to help empower Africa's business leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to shape an abundant future and know that the insights that will be shared from the stage will play a meaningful role in bringing this vision to reality. We are pleased to be collaborating with Old Mutual on this mission and know that their business dexterity will add tremendous value to this years’ experience,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

The plans regarding ancillary events, networking opportunities, and the final programme for the SingularityU South Africa Summit will be announced in the coming months. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

R14,500 per person, book before midnight on 15 July and save 22%. (Next tier applies thereafter)

All prices include VAT.

