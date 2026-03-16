Rawson gives away a R2m luxury apartment

The Landing I Artist impression of unit interior and exterior of the building.

That life-changing moment became reality for Nomsa Mabhena.

After selling her property through Rawson’s Middelburg franchise during the 12-month competition period, Mabhena was automatically entered into the national draw.

The competition, which ran for a 12 month period ending late last year, was described on announcement night as “the biggest prize in real estate” and “a titan in the industry”, celebrating a brand that has been “a cornerstone in South African lives and has served communities for over 43 years”.

Mabhena emerged as the winner of a luxury apartment in the stunning The Landing , yet another sought-after Cape Town development by Rawson Developers .

But behind the scale and success of the campaign lies a deeply personal story.

Nomsa Mabhena, winner of the R2m luxury apartment, pictured with Tony Clarke, managing director of the Rawson Property Group.

“It literally was hope in a hopeless situation.”

When the call came through, it was Nomsa’s daughter, Buhle Mabhena, who answered.

“I got a call from Tony, and he asked for my mom,” Buhle recalls. “I was in complete disbelief. I think I did scream in Tony’s ear at some point.”

When she rushed downstairs to share the news, her mother feared the worst. Instead, Nomsa was told she had won the Rawson R2m luxury apartment competition.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I started crying – tears of joy – saying, ‘Lord, what have You done?’” she says. “It was just like hope in a hopeless situation.”

The timing, she says, felt profound after a year marked by the loss of her beloved husband, as well as financial and business struggles.

“Everything happens at the right time. I’m so grateful for that.”

A national brand, a local story

While the campaign spanned the country, the winning transaction was facilitated by Rawson’s Middelburg office – highlighting how Rawson’s national reach connects even smaller towns to opportunities on a national scale.

Franchisee Marelize Coetzee says the news brought genuine excitement to the team.

“We were so ecstatic. It was real joy,” she says. “We realised that dreams can still come true. Although we are in Middelburg, nothing is impossible for us.”

For Coetzee, the win underscores the strength of belonging to something bigger.

“People realise that we are part of a bigger group – a national brand,” she says. “It builds brand confidence within our town.”

Agent Ednah Zulu, who worked with Nomsa on the sale of her stand, says the moment carried its own emotional weight. Ednah, too, had been navigating personal loss.

“When Tony brought the news, it completely changed the mood,” she says. “Hearing that a client won through your service, it automatically changed my outlook on everything.”

For her, the moment reaffirmed what she believes about the profession – and the Rawson brand.

“With Rawson, it’s more than a transaction,” she says. “With each and every transaction, in its own way, there is history made.”

Jeanne-Mare Oosthuizen, operations director of the Rawson Property Group; competition winner Nomsa Mabhena with her daughter, Buhle Mabhena; Marelize Coetzee, franchisee of Rawson Middelburg; and Ednah Zulu, sales partner at Rawson Middelburg.

A reminder of what’s possible

For winner Nomsa Mabhena, the real significance of the win lies not only in what she has received, but in what it enables.

From the sale of a stand in Middelburg to ownership of a stunning apartment in Cape Town’s CBD, her journey reflects the compounding power of a single property decision.

For Rawson MD Tony Clarke, that ripple effect captures the heart of the campaign.

“We touch lives,” he said on the night of the announcement. “This competition is about changing lives. And we have been fortunate enough to receive a powerful reminder that good things happen to good people.”

In this case, the national campaign delivered much more than hype.

It delivered an opportunity.

And in doing so, it reinforced something Rawson has built over four decades: when property is handled with integrity, it becomes more than a transaction – it becomes a turning point.

“We can’t wait to do it all again,” he added. “Moments like this remind us why we do what we do – helping people achieve their dreams, one property at a time.”

Coming soon! Will you be in the running next time?

We’ve got something exciting brewing, so keep an eye out for the launch of yet another life-changing client competition.

For more information contact:

021 658 7100

moc.seitreporpnoswar@gnitekram.



