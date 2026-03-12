Octotel and RSAWEB partner with Project Isizwe and Huddle to power connected classrooms

Octotel, South Africa's leading fibre network, has partnered with RSAWEB, Project Isizwe, and Huddle to launch a groundbreaking initiative to bridge the digital divide and empower education within the Western Cape. This collaboration aims to transform learning environments across the region and bridge the digital divide by providing world-class fibre internet to classrooms. Together, the organisations are tackling the challenges of educational inequality by equipping underserved schools with free high-speed internet access, digital resources, and skills training for educators.

This innovative partnership with Education Ally is currently rolling out at Grassy Park High, Khanyolwethu Secondary in Strand, and Kraaifontein High School - three schools that exemplify the resilience and potential of South Africa’s public education system.

“Connectivity on its own isn’t enough - it’s what you do with it that truly changes lives,” says Carly-Beth Haydricks, CSR team lead at Octotel. “This partnership works because each organisation brings something valuable to the table. We deliver free, reliable, high-speed fibre that removes access barriers; Project Isizwe ensures that it reaches the communities that need it most; and Huddle brings the curriculum, training, and on-the-ground support that turns technology into real learning.”

Through Octotel and RSAWEB’s 1GB fibre sponsorship, classrooms that were once offline now have seamless, zero-rated connectivity. Teachers stream lessons, students access interactive content, and learning is no longer limited by infrastructure - all of this powered by possibility. To date, Octotel has connected over 160 schools across the Western Cape, benefiting more than 50,000 learners, proving that fibre can do more than connect devices - it can connect futures.

The non-profit organisations, Project Isizwe and Huddle Education, ensure that the free, reliable internet reaches the classrooms that need it most. Their work guarantees that digital resources complement traditional teaching, making learning fun, engaging, and impactful - and preparing learners for a digital workforce and economy.

“At Huddle, we bring the educational expertise that transforms connected classrooms into dynamic learning ecosystems. Teachers in the programme receive devices, training, and ongoing mentorship, while each school benefits from a dedicated teacher champion who integrates digital learning into everyday teaching,” says Mona Ewees Mkumatela, head of implementation at Huddle.

“This is about more than technology - it’s about building a culture of growth, engagement, and resilience” added Mkumatela. “Working together with Octotel, RSAWEB and Project Isizwe allows us to create solutions that are far more impactful than any organisation could achieve alone.”

“Too many schools sit on the wrong side of the digital divide,” says Shireen Powell, CEO of Project Isizwe. “This partnership demonstrates how internet connectivity can unlock meaningful learning for teachers and learners alike.”

Across these schools, learners now experience a blended-learning routine: lessons introduced via Huddle videos, followed by workbook exercises and reflective growth mindset activities - all powered by Octotel and RSAWEB’s connectivity.

“We’re not just connecting schools - we’re connecting potential, dreams, and futures,” says Haydricks. “When learners in underserved communities can access the same digital tools as anyone else, the possibilities are endless. For us at Octotel, this is what connectivity with purpose looks like: opening doors, shaping futures, and proving that fibre can be a powerful force for social change.”

This collaboration by Octotel and RSAWEB with Project Isizwe and Huddle is rewriting the narrative of public education in South Africa. It demonstrates that technology, when paired with expertise and heart, can do more than provide internet - it can unlock opportunities, inspire ambition, and create pathways to a better life for thousands of learners in the country.

