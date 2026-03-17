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    Brave Group's strategic leadership appointments gear the group for growth

    Brave Group has announced four strategic leadership appointments, from group managing director, to head of finance, group client service director and business unit director, Bold.
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    Brave Group has announced four strategic leadership appointments. Left to right: Vimbainashe Macheka – head of finance, Monica Gomes – group managing director, Nkateko Khosa – business unit director, Bold, Robyn Jones – group client service director (Image supplied)
    Brave Group has announced four strategic leadership appointments. Left to right: Vimbainashe Macheka – head of finance, Monica Gomes – group managing director, Nkateko Khosa – business unit director, Bold, Robyn Jones – group client service director (Image supplied)

    The appointments reinforce the communications company’s drive to scale at the intersection of technology and creativity.

    The promotions and new hires are designed to sharpen governance, deepen client capabilities, and unlock the group’s primary market differentiator.

    “Brave’s unique selling proposition is leading with transformative technology that connects with creativity and culture,” says Musa Kalenga, chief executive officer of Brave Group.

    “These appointments gear the group for growth while staying true to our sweet spot. Our clients operate in markets where the old playbooks no longer work, and where contexts and Artificial Intelligence (AI) change the game daily.

    “These appointments are deliberately calibrated to gear the business for what’s ahead and to ensure we have the operational depth and strategic governance to deliver on our promise of integrating elite creativity with AI-powered marketing intelligence,” says Kalenga.

    Strategic leadership appointments

    • Monica Gomes – group managing director

      • Gomes steps up to group managing director after a five-year tenure marked by operational steadiness and an instinct for institutional leadership.

      “Her promotion consolidates oversight across Brave’s portfolio of specialist units, with a mandate to ensure the Group’s integration of creative intelligence and AI-driven marketing workflows operates at scale. For the business, it is a recognition long overdue,” Kalenga says.

    • Vimbainashe Macheka – head of finance

      • Having previously operated as a fractional resource to the Group, Macheka now joins full-time as head of finance. Her appointment injects the financial rigour and strategic clarity that Brave’s accelerating growth trajectory demands.

      “At a moment when the Group is investing heavily in its proprietary technology and expanding its service architecture, the timing is deliberate,” Kalenga adds.

    • Robyn Jones – group client service director

      • Jones assumes the group client service director role, a promotion that reflects both the strategic depth and the commercial instinct she has consistently demonstrated.

      “In a Group structured around specialist units, each with distinct capabilities and audiences, the client service director function is pivotal: it is the connective tissue between Brave’s marketing intelligence and the brand challenges its clients bring to the table,” Kalenga says.

    • Nkateko Khosa – business unit director, Bold

      • Khosa takes the helm at Bold, Brave’s PR and corporate communications unit, as business unit director.

      “With deep relationships across the media landscape and a reputation for communications strategy that moves at the speed of culture, Khosa is the architect Bold needs as it enters its next phase.

      “Bold’s mandate, strategic reputation management and earned media, sits at the heart of what brand leaders increasingly recognise as non-negotiable in a fragmented media environment,” Kalenga states.

    Building the what’s next

    The appointments are an important signal to the market.

    Gomes, Macheka, Jones, and Khosa are the leaders who can help Brave create measurable competitive advantage for the brands and CMOs who are our partners.

    “They are structural moves in a Group that has staked its market position on a clear bet: that the future of marketing belongs to businesses that can seamlessly combine creative excellence with AI-powered intelligence,” explains Kalenga.

    Brave’s hybrid architecture, in which specialist units lead client relationships through creative innovation, technological prowess, and brand-building strategy, requires the right leaders at every node.

    “We now have a dream team who will enable this,” Kalenga adds.

    For CMOs, brand directors, and marketing executives navigating complex contexts, Brave’s expanded leadership bench strengthens the proposition.

    “They’re a group of specialists, underpinned by a unified strategic vision, built to solve the brand challenges that matter most,” Kalenga says.

    Read more: Musa Kalenga, communications agency, advertising agency, marketing agency, leadership appointments, Nkateko Khosa, Brave Group, Monica Gomes
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